Thomas Markle has been ‘sending letters’ to Duchess Meghan in LA

I’ve found it interesting to see Thomas Markle go quiet over the past few months, especially as the Duchess of Sussex’s court case against the Mail heats up. Toxic Tom is central to the case on both sides – from what we can already tell from Meghan’s filings, she believes that her father is an ill man who got exploited by the British press, and that various British outlets gave Thomas a script to read and he was paid for all of it. That’s what I believe too, except I don’t think Toxic Tom was really exploited – I think he made a series of awful choices to lie about his daughter for money.
I didn’t keep up with the frenzied reporting around Toxic Tom and whether he would actually testify against his daughter in the lawsuit. It should be interesting, mostly because I don’t think he’ll be able to keep all of his lies straight and will easily fall apart if he’s cross-examined to any degree. But… he’s been surprisingly quiet for months. Did those paid interviews dry up or is he trying to get more material to use to sell out his daughter?
Hoping to make amends. Meghan Markle‘s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is “continuing to try and get in contact” with his daughter since she and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
The retired lighting director, 75, who lives in Mexico, has been “sending letters to the house” with hopes of reaching the former Suits star, 38, who relocated to California with her husband, 35, and their 14-month-old son, Archie, in March. Despite his best efforts, the source says his “letters remain unopened.”
Meghan and her father have had a strained relationship since he was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of her May 2018 wedding. Thomas was set to walk his daughter down the aisle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, but announced days before the ceremony that he could no longer attend after suffering a heart attack. An insider told Us at the time that while the retired actress’ relationship with her father “has always been strained,” she was “upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal.” Their relationship was further strained after Thomas gave several interviews in which he slammed the royal family, Harry and even Meghan.
A closer examination of the text messages Meghan already provided to the court between herself, her father and Prince Harry show that she was wise to Thomas’s bullsh-t from the start. She knew something was up. Even though she attempted to be in full communication with him for months before the wedding, he still lied to her repeatedly, then faked a heart attack, refused to speak to her and spent two years smearing her for money. So no, she’s not going to answer his f–king letters.
Ahhhhhhh…I was wondering how long this would take. I’m surprised it took THIS long for the Messy Markle Hour to resurface….
I doubt this is true but if it is, the mail probably is making him do this so she can drop the case. That man is a puppet, it’s clear as day and the Mail has been doing everything in their power to stop this from getting to trial. The threats, constant stalking and harassment, Thomas threatening to an interview every 30 days and to testify etc and nothing has worked. They should’ve left that woman alone. Getting the Markles out is not going to change anything.
Bad Dad is terrified he’s going to be called to testify by DM in the lawsuit. TT wants Meghan to drop it because once the letter is redacted it will fully re He knows if Meghan’s lawyers don’t take him down the Fail will if they lose the suit. Too late Daddio…if Meghan reaches out it could be construed as witness tampering. I bet the Markles are afraid of Omid’s book.
I doubt he’ll testify because that man has a trail of lies and the Mail knows that. He’s contradicted himself, implicated the Palace and KP team in the last interview. That may be another reason why Piers backed off because Thomas got a platform because of him. They would destroy him on the witness stand.
Yeah, I believe that door is forever closed. I think Meghan is really nice but even she has a line and he’s flown past it. He’ll never know Archie (or any future children, should they have any more) and he has no one to blame but himself. Hope he put that blood money into a savings account to last him.
That man is not her father and is no father to anyone………..I would never EVER allow someone to use me to hurt my child no matter what!!! as far as I am concerned, Meghan should just assume he does not exist anymore………he should crawl back to the hole he just left!
Hopefully he doesnt invite himself to their home (outside entrance) for pap strolls and photo ops.
How does he have her address to write to her? Did his friends at the DM give it to him?
Don’t think it’s that hard to find out Tyler Perry’s address, it’s probably on every star map peddled on H’wood Blvd…
How does Us Weekly know the “letters remain unopened”?
Who leaked this story?
Exactly, I call BS on this whole thing. I don’t think he would even try. This is just to milk more out of this pathetic story. Nobody close to Meghan would be leaking such BS.
Yeah, this is likely her dad’s attempt to gain sympathy – she’s not even opening my letters! I can’t imagine the Sussexes or anybody in their household talking. Unless (digging out my tinfoil tiara) this is a story they planted to catch a leak?
Could be Toxic Tom putting out the letters are being returned, unopened, perhaps even marked “Not Deliverable” or “No one at this address by that name”, or even “Refused” scrawled across the front and dropped back in a mailbox.
Let’s face it. Just because everyone is SAYING they’re at Tyler Perry’s house doesn’t MAKE it so….could be a HUGE red herring. Unless they’re spotted on the grounds….?
It’s not hard to find the address of the house with a quick Google search.
Tyler Perry’s address is apparently easily accessed online. A Meghan-hater troll on Twitter a few days ago started up a “letter bomb” campaign, publishing the mailing address in her tweets. The Sussex Squad started tweeting the FBI, the LAPD, and various law enforcement orgs, not to mention reporting her to Twitter. They also found all her other social media accounts, her identity and her employer (she’s a school secretary in Ontario, evidently). She was forced to take down all her accounts, but she and her contacts might still get calls and visits from security and law enforcement agencies.
A secretary at a school is THAT unhinged? Good grief, we do need to do something to make mental health care more accessible to people in the UK, US and Canada and wherever else ordinary people leading otherwise normal lives can turn this dysfunctional over something that has nothing at all to do with their life.
Slow news week.
The British tabs aren’t engaging with him or his Other Daughter because of the ongoing litigation. So now he’s really grasping at straws to drum up some kind of news and sell it to any publication that will still listen.
Then in that case US should be sued for the trash they are too.
Meghan has been wise to his bullsh*t her entire life, which is why I always found the “why won’t she just taaaaaalk to him” takes to be so enraging. She knew exactly how it would go down because it’s happened countless times to her before.
Believe people (especially women!) when they draw boundaries in their lives.
Poor Meghan. He sounds like such an awful parent.
The Press has made up this story again. They have no access to Meghan . It’s all fiction .