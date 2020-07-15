Thomas Markle has been ‘sending letters’ to Duchess Meghan in LA

I’ve found it interesting to see Thomas Markle go quiet over the past few months, especially as the Duchess of Sussex’s court case against the Mail heats up. Toxic Tom is central to the case on both sides – from what we can already tell from Meghan’s filings, she believes that her father is an ill man who got exploited by the British press, and that various British outlets gave Thomas a script to read and he was paid for all of it. That’s what I believe too, except I don’t think Toxic Tom was really exploited – I think he made a series of awful choices to lie about his daughter for money.

I didn’t keep up with the frenzied reporting around Toxic Tom and whether he would actually testify against his daughter in the lawsuit. It should be interesting, mostly because I don’t think he’ll be able to keep all of his lies straight and will easily fall apart if he’s cross-examined to any degree. But… he’s been surprisingly quiet for months. Did those paid interviews dry up or is he trying to get more material to use to sell out his daughter?

Hoping to make amends. Meghan Markle‘s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is “continuing to try and get in contact” with his daughter since she and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The retired lighting director, 75, who lives in Mexico, has been “sending letters to the house” with hopes of reaching the former Suits star, 38, who relocated to California with her husband, 35, and their 14-month-old son, Archie, in March. Despite his best efforts, the source says his “letters remain unopened.” Meghan and her father have had a strained relationship since he was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of her May 2018 wedding. Thomas was set to walk his daughter down the aisle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, but announced days before the ceremony that he could no longer attend after suffering a heart attack. An insider told Us at the time that while the retired actress’ relationship with her father “has always been strained,” she was “upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal.” Their relationship was further strained after Thomas gave several interviews in which he slammed the royal family, Harry and even Meghan.

[From Us Weekly]

A closer examination of the text messages Meghan already provided to the court between herself, her father and Prince Harry show that she was wise to Thomas’s bullsh-t from the start. She knew something was up. Even though she attempted to be in full communication with him for months before the wedding, he still lied to her repeatedly, then faked a heart attack, refused to speak to her and spent two years smearing her for money. So no, she’s not going to answer his f–king letters.