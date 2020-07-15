Donald Trump argues that cops are murdering more white people than black people

God bless all of you who can watch the news at this point. I am not one of you. I followed this incident on Twitter as I was working on other things – Donald Trump was supposed to give a speech in the Rose Garden yesterday in the early evening. It was supposed to be about China and Chinese oppression of Hong Kong. What happened was Trump going wildly off-script and basically treating a White House speech as some kind of campaign rally, where he used the White House as a backdrop to “attack” Joe Biden. From the NY Times:

What followed instead was an hour of presidential stream of consciousness as Mr. Trump drifted seemingly at random from one topic to another, often in the same run-on sentence. Even for a president who rarely sticks to the script and wanders from thought to thought, it was one of the most rambling performances of his presidency. He weighed in on China and the coronavirus and the Paris climate change accord and crumbling highways. And then China again and military spending and then China again and then the coronavirus again. And the economy and energy taxes and trade with Europe and illegal immigration and his friendship with Mexico’s president. And the coronavirus again and then immigration again and crime in Chicago and the death penalty and back to climate change and education and historical statues. And more. “We could go on for days,” he said at one point, and it sounded plausible. At times, it was hard to understand what he meant. He seemed to suggest that his presumptive Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., would get rid of windows if elected and later said that Mr. Biden would “abolish the suburbs.” He complained that Mr. Biden had “gone so far right.” (He meant left.) At another point, he took a jab at Mr. Biden’s mental acuity. “Let him define the word carbon, because he won’t be able to,” Mr. Trump said.

[From The NY Times]

I have to laugh to keep from crying, my God. I was going to use the Washington Post’s coverage because they focused on the massively inappropriate “campaign rally” energy and detailed Trump’s attacks on Biden, but then I thought… “why even put that out there?” We need to get out of the habit of just repeating Trump’s unhinged attacks. Plus, I liked the NYT’s focus on how Trump just sounded like he was sundowning and demented.

Speaking of, Trump did a one-on-one interview with CBS News and this happened:

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, President Trump said the killing of George Floyd was “terrible” but appeared to bristle when asked why Black Americans are “still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country.” “So are White people. So are White people. What a terrible question to ask. So are White people,” Mr. Trump told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge at the White House. “More White people, by the way. More White people.” Police departments are not required to report comprehensive data on police killings, but researchers have compiled statistics showing Black Americans are more likely to die at the hands of law enforcement than White people. One study published in 2018 found that Black men are roughly 3.5 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than White men. Another study released in 2019 found that one in 1,000 Black men in the U.S. can expect to die at the hands of police over the course of their lifetimes.

[From CBS News]

For what it’s worth, the argument of “cops kill more white people than black people” is proportionately false and not a pro-cop argument. Trump is basically making the case for why white people should be active in Black Lives Matter and defunding the police. He’s making a strikingly similar argument to BLM activists: that cops are out there, murdering everybody.