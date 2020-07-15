Ben Affleck was in Portugal, was Ana with him and how itchy is her Instagram finger?

ben-one-13jul20
Thanks to Lainey at Lainey Gossip for finding and screenshotting the Instagram post above, now deleted, from a model in Portugal who posted a photo with Ben Affleck. That model also has a photo from a shoot with a woman who could possibly be Ana de Armas, although I’m having a hard time telling if it’s her. That photo is below. Lainey posits that Ben traveled to Portugal with Ana for a job she was doing, but I still think it’s super suspicious that he and Ana both dropped out of sight right after the Washington Post article calling them the “pandemics only tabloid celebrities” came out. You know that got under Ben’s skin. He probably decided it was time to take a trip after that. It was a good idea in theory, although in practice it seems kind of selfish to travel at this time when cases are spiking.

Remember when Ben and Ana went to Joshua Tree together for her birthday? She posted all those photos with Ben. Plus she and Ben made out for that music video with other people making out during lockdown. Then, when she went to Ben’s plantation-style (it is!) estate in Georgia with his mom and kids she only posted a photo of the dock and lake. So how much did she want to post a photo from Portugal, if she was there? She most likely was there because the paparazzi don’t have any new photos of her either. I’ll say it, I miss them! Come back Ben and Ana, we miss your thirst.

The photo agency Backgrid, which has consistently had the most photos of these two, posted a photoset of Ben yesterday, July 14th. He looks fit and was said to be waiting for “juice delivery outside his office in Brentwood.” They’re exclusives so we can’t post them, but he’s back now. Will they do another pap stroll soon?

ana-one-13jul20

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas can't contain their joy!

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas enjoy a nice afternoon walk with their dogs

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take their dogs out for an evening stroll

photos credit: Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Ben Affleck was in Portugal, was Ana with him and how itchy is her Instagram finger?”

  1. NotHeidisGirl says:
    July 15, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Sorry, my main concern is: WHY would any EU country let US citizens enter right now without quarantining???

    Please keep your pap show in the US.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment