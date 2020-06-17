Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were on vacation in Georgia with his mom and kids

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Vacation with His Kids and Mom in Georgia: They Get 'Along Great'​ https://t.co/GE59dtgZO2 — People (@people) June 16, 2020



Last week, Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas and his kids were seen getting on a private plane. We didn’t cover that story because we didn’t have those photos. Plus I’m sick of writing about them and I think some of you are tired of talking about them too. It was the cutout of Ana that did it for me, and there’s no way you can convince me that was Ben’s kids’ idea. Anyway Ben, Ana, his kids, his mom and the kids’ golden retriever, Birdie, were seen getting off the plane. People reports that they all went to Georgia for a few days. Ben has a huge lakefront property with a two homes in Savannah, that’s on the market, and as Lainey pointed out Ana seems to have posted photos from there. There are photos of that property below, we posted them back in 2015. Here’s a link to more photos of it. It’s a $16 million dollar compound on a private island called Hampton Island an hour outside Savannah. “One is a plantation-style home known as the ‘Big House’ and the other a 10,000 square foot brown rustic style home called the ‘Oyster House.’”

Do you want to read Ben’s PR release about their vacation? Here it is:

Affleck and de Armas were later seen returning from Georgia with [Ben's mom] Christine in tow. “They are spending a few days in Georgia with Ben’s kids. It’s a low-key vacation,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids.”

As you know, Ben likes to control the narrative. Remember when he pressured Find Your Roots host Louis Gates Jr. to erase the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor? That’s textbook white fragility. The Daily Beast remembers and they have a whole new article about it. It’s available only for subscribers though. I covered that story at the time. Ben not only did that, he refused to comment to the NY Times about it and defended himself in a Facebook post by saying he lobbied for the change like he asks directors for changes. He wrote “this isn’t a news program. Finding Your Roots is a show where you voluntarily provide a great deal of information about your family, making you quite vulnerable.” Instead of including that segment, they incorrectly claimed that Ben’s mother was a Freedom Rider during the historic Freedom Summer of 1964. While his mom was active in the Civil Rights Movement, it was in 1965, a year later. Finding Your Roots season three got delayed by PBS due to the edits which Affleck requested and PBS suspended production for a time after that to investigate.

Anyway back to Ben and Ana. I bet this was a nice break for Jen and their nanny and that’s all I’ll say about that.