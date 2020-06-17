PepsiCo is finally changing the racist ‘Aunt Jemima’ brand image & name

Like many people, the “Non-Racist Breakfast” Tik Tok appeared on my Twitter timeline this morning. I assumed someone I followed had liked it or retweeted it. I watched it and enjoyed the history lesson – I knew that “Aunt Jemima” (the brand name for a syrup & pancake mix) was based on a racist stereotype, but I didn’t know that a white man hired a former slave to “act” as Aunt Jemima to publicize his brand. Here’s the Tik Tok:
This woman got Quaker to nuke its Aunt Jemima brand. All it took was a single TikTok video for a multi-billion dollar company (PepsiCo) to erase one of its most well known products.
Tell me how TikTok and Twitter aren’t inordinately powerful. pic.twitter.com/HApQvFUw8y
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 17, 2020
It’s a great use of Tik Tok. It’s a great use of Twitter. This was only made THIS week, and it only became widely-seen and discussed over the past 24 hours. And already, this Tik Tok did more than anything else. PepsiCo owns Quaker Oats, which owns the Aunt Jemima brand and they’ve decided to rename and rebrand:
Aunt Jemima, the syrup and pancake mix brand, will change its name and image amid an ongoing backlash, with its parent company Quaker Oats acknowledging that the brand’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.” The brand, founded in 1889, is built on images of a black female character that have often been criticized as offensive. Even after going through several redesigns — pearl earrings and a lace collar were added in 1989 — Aunt Jemima was still seen by many as a symbol of slavery.
On Wednesday, Quaker Oats, which is owned by PespiCo, said that it was taking “a hard look at our portfolio of brands” as it worked “to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives.” The packaging changes, which were first reported by NBC, will begin to appear toward the end of this year, with the name change coming soon after.
“While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough,” said Kristin Kroepfl, Quaker’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.
The Aunt Jemima brand was inspired by a minstrel song called “Old Aunt Jemima” and was once described by Riché Richardson, an associate professor of African-American literature in the Africana Studies and Research Center at Cornell University, as “an outgrowth of Old South plantation nostalgia and romance grounded in an idea about the ‘mammy,’ a devoted and submissive servant who eagerly nurtured the children of her white master and mistress while neglecting her own.”
We did it! In the year of our lord Beyonce 2020, we finally removed the last vestiges of glorifying slavery in modern branding. *puts finger to ear* Oh, I’m being told that Uncle Ben rice is still happening. And damn it, Mrs. Butterworth is still around too.
Uncle Ben’s Rice needs to be next…
“Uncle” was a common appellation used in the Southern United States to refer to older male black slaves or servants.”
Agreed. But is Mrs. Butterworth problematic? Back when it did commercials back in the day, she was portrayed by a chubby white old lady.
She was voiced by a Caucasian woman….she never made me want to pour it on my pancakes (I prefer real maple syrup)
I remember the syrup bottle was a mammy figure when I was growing up. I always found it offensive.
I was thinking this too.
In the year of our lord Beyonce 2020 LMAO
People are seriously pressed on IG about this. They don’t understand why this would be changed, all they see is a pretty black lady. Same people who would see a mammie cookie jar on someone’s counter & see no issue
Or one of those statues that people still have in their front yard, of the little black boy, the jockey…so offensive.
If they think it’s so unimportant, then why do they care so much about it?
Keep the changes coming! Amazing TikTok!
Reminder that TikTok is a foreign corporation that builds its algorithms to increase views, like every American SM corporation. These are not platforms that don’t have an agenda regarding profitability.
So? Twitter and FB are just as bad. All corporations are in business to make money. This is a great use of social media as a lever to make things better. She struck a chord and people amplified her voice. That is how it is supposed to work.
Products glorifying slavery have no place. It all needs to go. That’s the main point here.
It’s about time. I dont know if Mrs Butterworth is still around but that and uncle bens need to be dumped too.
This was an excellent way for them to get out of their contract with aunt jemima’s family (who the constantly belittled and underpaid). Now they can not pay the family at all and wipe their hands if the decades of damage the put them through. Quaint.
Are we having an American Revolution? Bring it on. Statues, ads, products. Pleased to see change is dominating our news cycle.
What about Colonel Sanders? Has he been retired yet? Good riddance to all of them.
I mean good yay they’re changing it… But seriously PepsiCo you waited this long? I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised after the white girl hands cop Pepsi and ends police brutality against minorities commercial.
Good! It’s about time! Though I will say I was amazed or shocked by the amount of ppl on Twitter who didn’t know the backstory of Aunt Jemima…it’s just so obvious. Same goes for Uncle Ben’s.
Coming soon to a thread near you – white people whining about political correctness gone amuck and how changing Aunt Jemima syrup in any way has ruined their childhood memories.
This is amazing and way over-due. Next, sports teams please get rid of your racist team names !
When I read the title of this post I immediately thought about Uncle Ben’s. It’s sold internationally and actually my favourite brand when it comes to pre-packaged rice but it really should not be marketed the way it is. What does the image of “Uncle Ben” look like in the US? Sometime in the past years it has been changed on the packaging in Germany to look less “slavery” and offensive and rather like a present day restaurant owner. Still, the term “Uncle” just sounds so wrong.
I know folks are super salty about Gone With The Wind taken off streaming services. Even though articles have said it will return with a disclaimer. I mention if you must watch a slavery folk look at Mandingo or Drum. That hasn’t gone over well with some. 😂 😂
You guys! The Onion just posted a parody predicting this very thing last Friday!
https://www.theonion.com/quaker-oats-replaces-historically-racist-aunt-jemima-ma-1844015205
“But if we destroy the racist maple syrup bottle, how will we learn from history??? We will be doomed to repeat it!!!” – Karens and Kevins