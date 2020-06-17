Madison Beer first defends, then apologizes for her love of Vladimir Nabokov’s ‘Lolita’

Have you ever read Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita? I have. It’s an interesting fictional exploration of a pedophile and how he manipulated, groomed and abused his young step-daughter. It was hugely controversial when it was published, and it remains controversial today. I believe the book is still banned in many countries and by many libraries. The fact that the book is banned and still seen as so controversial is the reason why people still pick it up and read it today. Do all of those people find Humbert Humbert a sympathetic character, or cosign his activities in the book? Of course not. It’s fiction, and it’s considered one of the “great novels of the 20th century.” People read it for all kinds of reasons. But this 1955 book is still somehow causing controversy today, especially when a celebrity decides to chat about how it’s her favorite book.
Madison Beer is facing scrutiny following her admission that she “romanticizes” the controversial book Lolita. The singer later apologized about the incident on Twitter. It all started when Madison went on TikTok Live on Monday and was answering questions from fans. Someone asked about her favorite book and she replied that it was Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov, a controversial book about a middle-aged man who becomes obsessed and later sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. Later in the Live, a fan said, “Please tell me you don’t romanticize Lolita,” to which Madison responded, “I definitely do, but we’re not going to talk about that.”
The conversation then turned to Twitter where Madison admitted that she misspoke. “It’s just a book to me and I apologize if anyone took my comment like I was romanticizing their relationship,” she said in a now-deleted tweet. “I was mainly kidding and I just love the book.”
She continued, saying, “I have always said Lolita is my favorite book, because it’s so controversial…It raises awareness and tells a story from a different POV on an important topic which is why I love it. I’m not saying I condone or romanticize a pedophilic relationship. I just like the book.” She went on saying she likes “darks stories…always have,” emphasizing that “it’s a fake made up thing.”
Later, she tweeted out another apology. “I love you guys & I’m sorry,” she said. “I misspoke and would never condone inappropriate relationships of any kind. I’m sincerely sorry for it seeming like I do. Let me make it clear—I do not. Have a good night.”
Then, Madison made another statement on the subject, admitting that she was “too flippant” when it came to her previous responses. “I discovered the book several years ago and honestly I really should revisit it and read it through a new lens,” she wrote. “I see now that the book is triggering for some people, evoking a very complicated emotional response and that for some this book is not just an academic exploration of complicated themes and dark characters… I hope as I learn and mature and have time to study the things I love like books, films and art, that I can do better in bringing them to you responsibly and will be better able to express myself.”
I think she was too blasé and thoughtless about how she described her interest in the book, but I also don’t think anyone needs to apologize for simply enjoying a fictional book which is considered so “important” in the history of literature. And honestly, it’s been years and years since I’ve read it too, and I wonder how that sh-t would hit me if I sat down to reread it.
How old am I to not know who this young lady is?
Also, do I think she actually read it or just said it to be a smart aleck.
Yeah, I’m old.
I’m old too, because I had no idea who this person is. I had to google her. she’s pretty, but she needs to think before she speaks.
I haven’t read the book, but I once watched a youtube review about it where they slammed it, and the comments there were so surprising to read – most people were deeply upset, saying the story is uncomfortable, but the writing of the book is exquisite and the book itself is a masterpiece. Some of them quoted certain paragraphs and I was stunned… because, the paragraphs made me uncomfortable, but I could see why it’s a beloved book – the music of the words is just masterful.
Haven’t read the book, though nor do I plan to.
The writing is even more amazing (to me) when remembering English was Nabokov’s second language. That’s his skill in a SECOND LANGUAGE.
Like, way to flex, dude.
I love the writing and the escalating of the story is really interesting: it talks about how love can be a sinister thing and the writing does the same. It bewitched the reader until the very uncomfortable scenes with Lolita.
It’s also very interesting that a man acknowledges the fact that pre-teens are pre-sexual and are groomed (especially little girls at the time) to be alluring ma no troppo. Also the mother is an important influence. I really like the book and see no problem with it. It showed a lot of loopholes in societal rules.
Lolita has been one of my favorite books for years, mainly for how beautifully it’s written. It’s just stunning and Nabokov’s masterful skill of the English language is a sight to behold. The first time I read it I was around 15, and I definitely did not see quite how disgusting the relationship between Humbert Humbert and Dolores was. I think I was just young enough, and hadn’t had some of the awful experiences many young women had of being manipulated and groomed by older men, that I was somehow able to see it through a more romanticized lens (it’s terrible to admit that, but it’s true). I read it again in my early twenties and as an adult I was able to see the clear power imbalance and how predatory and manipulative H.H. was, and just how *young* Delores was. I don’t think I even realized quite how young I was at 15. Anyway, reading it the second time was a completely different experience and it made me sick to my stomach and ashamed that I’d romanticized it when I was younger. It’s still an incredibly beautiful book, Nabokov is a genius, but I think twice was enough for me.
Madison Beer is well meaning I think but she is very young and it often shows
I have no idea who this woman is but it is a famous book and considered a masterpiece among many. Obviously it’s very problematic (I’ve personally never read it and don’t plan too). So people are upset and/or offended that they asked what her favorite book is and she…. answered?! She isn’t condoning the content and didn’t write it. Stories like these seem like people are just looking to get outraged to be outraged when there are so many more important issues going on right now.
I read it recently. My God. Dolores clearly hates Humbert. I was expecting the abuse to be glossed over but it wasn’t, he describes being forceful with her. There was one passage on prepubescence that made me want to barf.
Maybe she’s a Pretty Little Liars fan?! It was very prominent on the show. (Yes, I watched it. Don’t @ me!)
Look at you, Lolita, all grown up! (Nice name )
People can appreciate the beautiful writing without agreeing with the content. Nabokov wrote a horrific story much like American Psycho or The Shining. Those who read these books and enjoy them don’t necessarily condone brutal murder or are dismissive of people whose loved ones were murdered in real life. Do we all now have to enjoy only politically correct books whose characters only make morally right choices written by authors who are equally pure? It would make for very boring literature.
I remember reading American Psycho and being shocked that anybody could think that Patrick Bateman was a hero or being lionized. He is clearly profoundly evil and without morals. Bateman is a reflection of the worst of humanity and a system that props people like him up.
And The Shining is about Stephen King’s struggles with alcohol addiction and how it made him feel like a failure as a husband and father. He’s said as much.
I agree with you. The mere existence of uncomfortable or criminal behavior in literature is not a reason to argue against it. If the book was extolling the behavior, that might be a different argument. But I never read Lolita as celebrating predatory behavior.
It makes me extremely nervous to see the culture going after literature. Lolita is an exploration of the banality/insidiousness of evil and the inherent seduction of storytelling. Though I wish she’d spoken to her interest in this novel in a more articulate way. Many readers are seduced by Humbert. That’s kinda the point. It’s up to the reader to grapple with their reaction to the novel.
When I was in my 20s (not that long ago), Lolita as a character was romanticized by a lot of young women who hadn’t read the book but who bought into the narrative of a young woman seducing an older man – when you actually read the book you see just how awful the situation is. People who romanticize Lolita haven’t read the book IMO, the abuse is pretty clear in it.
I read the book when I was in my twenties and I literally felt the ground tilt under me as I did. The main character sounded so much like every old man who tried to corner me when I was very young.
Anyone who doesn’t know what it’s like to be busty by aged ten might want to be careful about gabbling on about what an edgy and important piece of literature this is and they might, just for a moment, wonder why some people like it so much.
Vladimir Nabokov had grapheme-color synesthesia and his writing drips with it, even–I would think so–for those who are not synesthetic themselves. But there are other works of his to read than Lolita. Unless of course you romanticize the lavishly described thought processes and actions of an abuser. Or, maybe, if you are a Woody Allen fan and want to understand your idol’s mind set. Then of course Lolita is a great work of literature or, at least, something “we” (who is this we?) must respect and allow to remain in libraries and on reading lists for Master’s and Ph.D. qualifying exams.
Otherwise, eh. For the rest of us, especially those of us who developed a woman’s body while we were still children? No. No thank you.
Thank you for the warning, I so understand what you’re trying to say..
The problem with Lolita is that it is an experience more wildly common than a murder or an abduction for instance. But don’t you sometimes think about how murder is far more romanticized in a lot of the fiction around us and how painful it must be for the families who actually went through it? There are perhaps murderers reading and watching these pieces of fiction in a different way than you or me but it doesn’t make the fiction itself a promotion of murder. On the contrary.
It really worries me that we’re becoming literal as a society. It was actually quite groundbreaking to write the way Nabokov did and to entice the reader with a twisted way of thinking by means of exquisite writing only to have the character unravel and become more and more removed from society that also uses, by the way, girls to create inappropriate desire and projection of self – think of anti-ageing cream commercials and fashion in general.
I was also physically developed early — and I was verbally advanced, so people regularly thought I was was much older. At my sister’s wedding, someone had to explain to the best man (in his early 20s) that it wasn’t OK to hit on the bride’s little sister because she was 11. To his credit, that guy was mortified to find out that I wasn’t 18 or 19 — but that wasn’t always the case.
So, I empathize, not just sympathize, with your distress. But I also think Lolita is a brilliant novel that doesn’t deserve to be put on a shelf. It’s an amazing character study of a vile practice, and doesn’t glorify pedophilia. But I think it is fair to include a warning for those who would prefer to enjoy Nabokov’s other works.
I’m not going to shame her for enjoying a piece of art. At least she reads.
I love the book- read it as a teen (probably b/c it was *scandalous*) and again as an adult. The way Nabakov uses language is magical. It is breathtaking. And i always thought, though the book is from Humbert (the pedophile)’s point of view, it clear was he was in the wrong. He doesn’t think so, but the book tells you so. And it has been awhile, but i feel like in the book she’s not more than 10 years old. It is horrifying.
I also love the Adrian Lynne 1992(?) version of the movie (was filmed to be released in theaters but there was a backlash and Showtime ended up showing it). The movie was specifically great at showing the 12 year old girl’s crush, her totally appropriate 12 year old fantasy of this older man she adored.
And how that fantasy was shattered immediately by the adult act of sex. She hated him from that moment forward. And was trapped.
I think the book states that she’s 12 when he meets her. It’s also heavily implied that she has been abused before Humbert gets to her (by a an older boy at a summer camp). The book is pretty strong study in the long-term, ongoing effects of abuse.
Exactly. The book talks about very painful experiences for young girls like Dolores looking for a father figure. At the time they were also groomed at home and in school to become wives. The overlapping of the child and the woman in our culture (particularly at the time) was very clear. Meanwhile boys her age were told to be sporty and strong and to have fun. But there is a dark side to Dolores character as well which is reflected in the way the reader above described how she romanticized the relationship at 15: Dolores is also fascinated with her own power over an adult and emprisoned in it. I believe that this is what upset a lot of people. But it’s a fact. If you read Tiger Tiger (which is a first person account of a groomed little girl) there is that troubling fact, the power through her own means of seduction. It’s a painful read especially knowing that she is an orphan at the hands of a pedophile and develops coping mechanisms that she ends up enjoying in a very desperate way while hating HH at the same time.
I mean, the whole point of Lolita is that HH is a disgusting monster who abuses a child, but, because he’s educated and classy, he’s able to hide his monstrousness from everyone. Even from himself. It’s an indictment of how we will allow evil to happen all around us, if it is well-spoken and well-dressed.
I can’t say I enjoyed Lolita or want to read it again, but the themes seems pretty honest and true to me.
It’s an incredible book.
Amazingly well-written and witty and clever.
This is what good literature does- it takes a morally twisted story and makes it fascinating.
Humbert as a character is so compelling. He wants you to feel sorry for him and revel in his love story. He is both self-aware but also wanting to believe in his own fantasy.
Of course the fact that Lolita is horribly abused is the thing the readers are left with.
For those who compare with America Pyscho to me the difference is that the latter is ultimately rather tedious. Easton tries so hard to be satirical and shocking that the story peters out and stutters to a dull ending.
Maybe the issue is the use of ‘favourite book’?
I would definitely rank Lolita as one of the best books I have ever read but I would not describe it as my favourite.
It’s one of my favourite books. Some of the passages are like poetry. So beautiful. I think a lot of people misunderstand the book as a love story. I don’t believe HH loves Lolita – it’s not possible given the level of abuse and suffering and control he imposes on her. But the fact that people do romanticise it and read it as a love story speaks to the power of the writing and how intellect and ‘class’ can bewitch people. I think people’s appreciation of it as art and their feelings towards the actual content can be entirely separated.
Nabokov has given countless of interviews regarding Lolita back in the day. He went off on a French journalist who thought Humbert Humbert was humanized/the victim of Lolita and other “nyphettes” and praising Kubrick’s movie. Nabokov was livid and hated the movie because it completely missed the point.
Lolita is Humbert Humbert’s victim but she’s seen through the prism of his deviation. I believe a lot of people mistake it for humanization, when really what’s happening in the book is that Humbert finds every excuse under the sun to explain that he’s a slave to her seductive aura (and other nyphettes). I understand the initial backlash because the book tackles a controversial topic and how easy it is to go ahead and humanize Humbert (again IT IS NOT, as per the author’s words himself). However wanting to read it or liking the book (it truly is a literary masterpiece, imo. The wording, the style is genius) shouldn’t warrant people to be talked down to or bashed for it.
The writing is beautiful. The content is hideous and left me feeling so uncomfortable and angry.