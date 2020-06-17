Comic & ‘You’ star Chris D’Elia outed as a sexual predator of teenage girls

I don’t watch You, nor do I pay attention to the glut of white-bro comics who seem to all hate women, and who perform their hatred of women through “comedy.” All of which to say, I have no idea who Chris D’Elia is but now I know he’s a sexual predator who contacts teenage girls online and tries to groom them. This started when a woman named Simone Rossi tweeted out some screencaps of conversations she had online with D’Elia when she was only 16 years old and in high school:

imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

She went on to say that he was the one who contacted her and DM’d her. He asked for her age and she said she was 16, and he still wanted to meet up. That was all it took for other women to share their stories of being preyed on by D’Elia when they were teenagers too, and he used the same kind of predatory tactic of DMing underage girls, begging them for photos or begging them to come to one of his shows. SheRatesDogs has been posting stories and DMs from his victims all night – go here to see.

And of course no one is surprised. Then why did it take his victims coming out for things to change? The women who have put their names to accusations are getting harassed by rapists and incels now too.

Note by Celebitchy: Chris D’Elia’s character on You season two, Henderson, was a standup comic who also preyed on and raped teenagers. How did he get that part?

I’m sure it’s awful to learn your favorite comedian has been preying on underage girls, but love yourself enough to not publicly claim Chris D’Elia as your favorite comedian. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 17, 2020

this Chris D'Elia shit is wild, but I guess it's always the first person you suspect — Django Gold (@django) June 17, 2020