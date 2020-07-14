Bestselling leggings, high waist workout shorts and hydrating face cream



I wanted to feature more fitness stuff and comfy clothes because I have gained weight and need to both rein it in and be more comfortable with myself. It’s a dichotomy I guess. I’m really liking those Avarelle blemish patches we featured last month. Unfortunately I’ve needed them, but they work. I also love the Maybelline BB Cream. It has great coverage plus sunscreen. Here are some more things I’m considering buying, plus a couple I already own.

Cute and comfortable leggings in so many prints and colors



These leggings are the number one bestseller on Amazon in women’s leggings! So many of my friends aren’t buying or wearing “hard pants” because our current pairs are getting tight. *raises hand* These leggings come in sizes small to 3x, most around $14, and there’s a pop-down box on the listing where you can chose from dozens of colors, styles and prints, including the cute celestial ones above. These have 4.4 stars, over 7,6000 ratings and an A on Fakespot. They also come in black, leopard print, a really pretty mauve color, forest teal, sky blue and so many more. Women call these “super stretchy & buttery soft,” say “they fit much better than I had hoped and they are remarkably soft too,” “almost like you’re wearing pajamas,” and that “the fabric feels almost like a very thin cashmere.” They also love that they have pockets and some reviewers bought them in several colors, saying they’re versatile enough to run errands in. “I feel confident wearing these with a t-shirt or tank top whilst going out and about and looking put together.”

Fabric resistance bands for strength training without weights



So many of the Youtube workout videos I see feature resistance bands, particularly these fabric bands, which seem to be longer lasting and more comfortable than the stretchy elastic kind. These are great for at-home resistance exercises for legs and glutes, and they can also be used for stretching and physical therapy-type exercises. I looked through so many listings before picking this set of bands by Bymore. They’re under $17 for three color-coded bands of different sizes for levels of resistance. These have over 121 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot, which is much better than other resistance band sets. Reviewers write “These things are durable and work great,” say that they “stay in place and are soft,” “feel good on bare skin” and don’t have an odor out of the box like other similar products.

High waist workout shorts with a control panel



I need more workout shorts and these high waist shorts from Ododos with tummy control and a phone pocket are a contender. These have over 6,800 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. They’re said to be great for working out in and women rave about how comfortable they are. They’re said to “fit like a glove,” be “squat proof and run proof.” Women like that they don’t ride down when they’re exercising, writing “my undies aren’t showing through when I bend over and squat.”

An ultrasonic pest repeller that really works for mice and insects



I used to own a different brand ultrasonic repellant which didn’t seem to deter mice in my old drafty house. (Thank goodness I no longer live there.) This plug-in pest repeller by Neatmaster is said to really work. It has different settings for different levels of infestation. It has 4.3 stars, over 5,400 ratings and an A on Fakespot! One reviewer who writes that she lives in a tropical climate says “Ever since I got this ultrasonic pest repeller, I can say that amount of pest encounters I’ve had went down to almost nothing.” Another says “I placed it in the kitchen area where I used to have some ants and now they disappeared” and another writes “In the past week since we have used this, we have not found any mice excrement anywhere!” It’s supposed to work outside too, with a reviewer saying it solved her ant problem. “My son can now play outside on the patio without any [ant] bites.” It’s also said to not bother pets, depending on the setting. “We have 2 mini golden doodle puppies and it doesn’t bother them one bit.”

Deeply hydrating cream by Olay Regenerist



My mom bought me an Olay Regenerist gift set for my birthday and I love it. It’s so moisturizing and leaves my skin soft. This cream has 700 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers call it “the absolute best moisturizer ever,” say it makes your “face velvety soft” and absorbs well without being greasy or leaving it slick-feeling, and that it’s great as a night cream too. This is best suited for dry skin.

An all-weather waterproof notebook would make a great gift



These 3×5 all-weather notebooks by Rite in the Rain are under $4 for several colors, others cost more. They would make a thoughtful gift for an outdoorsy person and would also be useful in the car, camper or boat. These have 4.7 stars, over 2,7000 rating and a B on Fakespot. They come in several different colors including the gray one above, orange for high visibility and green. People say they’re truly waterproof, seem virtually indestructible and are still easy to write on. “I used these in the military for 6 years, and as an electrician for the last 8 years. They survived a deployment to Iraq, a few field exercises, and all the the other crap the military could offer.” They’re said to be incredibly durable compared to other notebooks too. One caveat is that they don’t work with gel pens.

Niacinamide can transform your skin



I’ve ordered the Cos de Baha niacinamide three times now, but they’re out of that brand on Amazon. I do think the niacinamide makes the most difference out of my serums. This niacinamide by trusted brand Tree of Life (I have their vitamin C serum) is just $12.95 for a full two ounces, making it more affordable than the brand I’ve been using. This has 957 ratings, 4.6 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still quite good. Reviewers write “My skin has never looked this beautiful,” that “this product has made a noticeable difference” in sagging skin, and that “I can see a difference in the fine lines being less noticeable within a short amount of time.”

