Angelina Jolie: We need to provide a continuity of education for kids around the world

There’s been a lot of discussion about whether schools should reopen for in-person education in the fall or late summer. In Europe, most countries are planning to reopen schools, because the overwhelming majority of European countries have flattened their coronavirus curves, and their daily “new cases” are in the dozens, not hundreds or thousands. Here in America, many states are seeing daily new cases in the thousands. We suck. We suck at pandemics. We suck at public health. And no, if I had a school-aged kid, I would not believe that schools were safe here in America. Schools are always breeding grounds for germs, bacteria, lice and viruses, and that’s without an enormous public health crisis happening. Still, the Trump administration is trying to force schools to reopen in the fall and they’ve sent Betsy DeVos out to make an ass out of herself constantly.

Why am I bringing this up? Because Angelina Jolie had some stuff to say about education and school reopenings. To be fair, I totally understand her perspective as a global advocate for girls and women, and I understand that she’s looking at the larger trends worldwide and she’s speaking about refugee children specifically (??) but… the public health crisis.

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie called on the world to invest in education for refugee children at a virtual UNESCO and UNHCR event on Monday. “We’re meeting today to discuss how we can prevent this disruption from becoming permanent for millions of refugee children,” Jolie said in her opening remarks. “If you were a refugee child before the pandemic, you were already twice as likely to be out of school than other children.” About 1.6 billion children were pushed out of school due to COVID-19, UNICEF reported in April. Prior to the pandemic, there were already almost 260 million children missing out on an education around the world, according to a UNESCO report. “To my mind, there’s one fundamental question in this, because of how the world so often speaks of and talks about refugees: Do we allow [the world] to regard refugees as a burden? Or do we help them to see that they are individuals with huge potential, who, if given the right tools, can develop their minds, contribute to society, and help stabilize their home countries? There is no better investment that we can make — and, of course, it is also their basic human right that must not be denied,” Jolie added. “For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection — or at least a reprieve — from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances. Without urgent practical assistance, some of the children left without schooling worldwide due to the coronavirus may never set foot in a classroom again. We must find ways to try to ensure access to continuity of education for young people across the world.

She spoke about the same issues back in April, when she talked about the longterm effects of isolating kids with abusive parents, and how kids around the world need to go back to school just so they’ll have an exit from their abusive homes. There’s a lot of nuance to these discussions and, again, she’s talking about education globally, and education specifically for refugees. But I also feel like the general rule of thumb should be the same in every country, in every locale: the kids can’t go to school if the pandemic is raging.