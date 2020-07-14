Angelina Jolie: We need to provide a continuity of education for kids around the world

There’s been a lot of discussion about whether schools should reopen for in-person education in the fall or late summer. In Europe, most countries are planning to reopen schools, because the overwhelming majority of European countries have flattened their coronavirus curves, and their daily “new cases” are in the dozens, not hundreds or thousands. Here in America, many states are seeing daily new cases in the thousands. We suck. We suck at pandemics. We suck at public health. And no, if I had a school-aged kid, I would not believe that schools were safe here in America. Schools are always breeding grounds for germs, bacteria, lice and viruses, and that’s without an enormous public health crisis happening. Still, the Trump administration is trying to force schools to reopen in the fall and they’ve sent Betsy DeVos out to make an ass out of herself constantly.
Why am I bringing this up? Because Angelina Jolie had some stuff to say about education and school reopenings. To be fair, I totally understand her perspective as a global advocate for girls and women, and I understand that she’s looking at the larger trends worldwide and she’s speaking about refugee children specifically (??) but… the public health crisis.
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie called on the world to invest in education for refugee children at a virtual UNESCO and UNHCR event on Monday.
“We’re meeting today to discuss how we can prevent this disruption from becoming permanent for millions of refugee children,” Jolie said in her opening remarks. “If you were a refugee child before the pandemic, you were already twice as likely to be out of school than other children.”
About 1.6 billion children were pushed out of school due to COVID-19, UNICEF reported in April. Prior to the pandemic, there were already almost 260 million children missing out on an education around the world, according to a UNESCO report.
“To my mind, there’s one fundamental question in this, because of how the world so often speaks of and talks about refugees: Do we allow [the world] to regard refugees as a burden? Or do we help them to see that they are individuals with huge potential, who, if given the right tools, can develop their minds, contribute to society, and help stabilize their home countries? There is no better investment that we can make — and, of course, it is also their basic human right that must not be denied,” Jolie added.
“For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection — or at least a reprieve — from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances. Without urgent practical assistance, some of the children left without schooling worldwide due to the coronavirus may never set foot in a classroom again. We must find ways to try to ensure access to continuity of education for young people across the world.
She spoke about the same issues back in April, when she talked about the longterm effects of isolating kids with abusive parents, and how kids around the world need to go back to school just so they’ll have an exit from their abusive homes. There’s a lot of nuance to these discussions and, again, she’s talking about education globally, and education specifically for refugees. But I also feel like the general rule of thumb should be the same in every country, in every locale: the kids can’t go to school if the pandemic is raging.
I agree with her that school was a sanctuary for many abused children.
Here’s my opinion.
Schools should be open with accommodations unless the hospitals are overwhelmed and/or the community is in total shutdown.
If people can still dine-in at IHOP, shop at Bass Pro Shop, get nails done, and go to the gym, kids can go to school.
Being out of school increases child abuse and hunger, as AJ noted. Plus it hurts their development in other ways.
All non-essentials should close before schools.
I agree that the schools are a wonderful sanctuary for so many children; however, opening schools is only going to exacerbate the current health crisis. The hospitals where I live and in many other states are already overwhelmed. The ICU at the hospital closest to my home is at 180% capacity.
Kids should not have to go to school to seek refuge from abuse or get a hot meal. We should ideally be trying to figure out how to change that.
I think it was Desantos who used the “if people can go to Home Depot…” argument about schools being open and someone rightfully pointed out that people don’t go to Home Depot 7 hours a day, 5 days a week. Even trying to implement these hybrid models of days off & on, half classroom/half remote learning just seems like it would be a giant mess. What about transportation? How would children even be safely bussed to school while maintaining social distancing? Are they going to double the amount of school busses to keep them at half capacity? There’s so much more to consider than just the school buildings themselves.
It should not be on our underfunded schools to try to figure this out.
Our teachers should not be the ones on the front lines risking everything. They already stand in front of bullets for our children, now we want them to come in with little to no PPE, no way to mandate masks be worn? School districts are literally telling teachers to make sure their wills are up to date, and some are developing templates for letters to send out for the inevitable deaths.
If one student catches it and goes to school, you could most likely have to quarantine the ENTIRE school, Staff AND their families, it would be devastating. The people out there shopping and eating out? They are the most likely to spread the virus, the rest of us are doing our best to stay home, go out when necessary, and protect everyone.
School via distance learning isn’t the best, but it’s a hell of a lot better than killing off our teachers and students enmass because someone needs a baby sitter for their kids 8 hours a day.
The school opening debate is an interesting one. Both sides have compelling points. I am grateful I don’t have a school-aged child right now.
What I find interesting about the whole school debate is the response of the MAGA crowd. They hate teachers unions, taxes, and big government. But they love the subsidized childcare provided by schools. They’ve been screaming “I have to work who is going to watch my kids” since the schools here closed. And they think that anyone who wants the schools closed until it is safe must be on welfare. They claim that schools are indoctrinating children with “cultural Marxism” and they wack off to the idea of personal responsibility. But they will happily turn their children over to these “marxists” for 35+ hours a week because they can’t be bothered to educate them at home. I feel for parents in a tight spot and I know homeschooling isn’t easy. I also enjoy the inconveniencing of the MAGA hypocrites.
If you need to have these “should we reopen” meetings on Zoom to keep everyone safe from COVID, then no, you shouldn’t reopen.
Managing 30 kids in a classroom and possibly 500-1500 3-18 year old students on a daily basis is in no way similar to dining at IHOP, going to Home Depot or a salon.
This argument baffles me. We are talking about 8 hours in a classroom with the same kids crawling all over each other day after day! We are talking about situations where if a parent of one of the 30 kids tests positive, that the entire school will have to close. If a teacher gets sick what happens? What if the students live with elderly grandparents? Do the teachers get covid related sick days allocated or are the forced to burn through the BS amount they are given. These issues are real and not applicable to dining at IHOP. Other countries that are reopening have cases in the tens and hundreds after flattening their curves. Our country has thousands and counting;
In the UK universities are resorting to online teaching until January (I just had a chat with my supervisor about this). I have a feeling that many European countries (including the UK) are boasting about something they can’t control. We don’t know what will happen come September with the flu season. In Portugal for instance things are getting much worse and only a few classes were allowed back at school. Kids are spreaders and the school environment is particularly prone to the speeding of the virus.
I mean what Jolie says is unfortunately by now a truism, but in the face of a pandemic there are a lot more parameters to this and it would be more useful for the moment to call for monitoring abuse and opening up safe shelters and food banks, and think of new solutions for an old problem in a new context.
Sometimes I just feel that non-specialist advocates should leave the path open for professionals to talk.