Queen Letizia wore a Roberto Terretta cocktail dress in Madrid: stunning or meh?

I had completely forgotten what it was like to see a royal figure at an evening event, or an event which requires cocktail or black-tie dress. It’s been MONTHS! But here we are. King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the Mariano de Cavia journalism awards in Madrid last night. Felipe and Letizia seemed to pose for photos without masks at the start of the event, then they donned masks as they stood closer to other people.
As for Letizia’s look….I’m so excited! A fancy red cocktail dress! I’ve never been so happy to see a cocktail dress before. I’m so excited that I’m going to completely overlook the weird fabric bulge in the bust of this dress. This is apparently a repeat – she’s worn this Roberto Terretta look before. It’s a great color – I wish more women would understand that blood red looks great on nearly everyone. She paired the dress last night with Manolo Blahnik heels and a black Bottega Veneta clutch and Aldao Joyeros earrings.
Letizia and Felipe have been stepping out for public events with some consistency for more than a month now as Spain gradually reopens. While Spain wasn’t hit as hard as Italy, Spain was one of the “harder hit” countries in Europe. Spain still has mask protocols in place for being indoors or in public. I wonder if Letizia and Felipe should have been wearing their masks throughout this event?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This dress looks Amazing !!!!
Love the dress, the colour and she is gorgeous – however… I don’t I will always believe that when you wear that gorgeous shade of red, your lipstick game needs to be punched up to match. Pale lips with a red dress are just such a waste.
Maybe with wearing masks, a neutral tone is safer – in case it gets smudged.
Not if she had to be behind a mask off and on. Pale lips totally make sense in this situation.
I love the dress! But has she had fresh Botox or something? Her forehead looks different, and I don’t think she’s had enough time to get and recover from a brow lift since she’s been seen fairly regularly since the pandemic started?
She looks like Jennifer Connolly.
Nothing like a great red dress!
Blood red is my absolute favorite color to wear, lipstick, clothes, you name it! She looks fabulous, but much as people wish for a statement shoe/ jewelry, fashionable masks would be great!
Beautiful dress but I agree go with a red lip to match. (Would have loved to see that on Keke Palmer’s Cosmo cover too.) Also a red mask here or black mask to go with this dress.
This lady knows how to dress and always looks so classy. Love Queen Letizia!
Perfect from head to toe!!!!! Stunning!!!!!! 😍
She looks great. I love the dress.
Amazing 😍 i wish her mask matched to the dress
Wow I love that dress.
I love this dress. She looks great.
Beautiful. She rarely misses with her fashion choices.
Gorgeous.
Beautiful woman of substance. Love the dress too. I miss seeing beautiful clothes these past 3-4 months.
Always slays!! A true Queen ❤️
She looks amazing. But King Felipe is a hottie! Congrats, Queen Letizia.
Wow, she looks beautiful!