Queen Letizia wore a Roberto Terretta cocktail dress in Madrid: stunning or meh?

I had completely forgotten what it was like to see a royal figure at an evening event, or an event which requires cocktail or black-tie dress. It’s been MONTHS! But here we are. King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the Mariano de Cavia journalism awards in Madrid last night. Felipe and Letizia seemed to pose for photos without masks at the start of the event, then they donned masks as they stood closer to other people.

As for Letizia’s look….I’m so excited! A fancy red cocktail dress! I’ve never been so happy to see a cocktail dress before. I’m so excited that I’m going to completely overlook the weird fabric bulge in the bust of this dress. This is apparently a repeat – she’s worn this Roberto Terretta look before. It’s a great color – I wish more women would understand that blood red looks great on nearly everyone. She paired the dress last night with Manolo Blahnik heels and a black Bottega Veneta clutch and Aldao Joyeros earrings.

Letizia and Felipe have been stepping out for public events with some consistency for more than a month now as Spain gradually reopens. While Spain wasn’t hit as hard as Italy, Spain was one of the “harder hit” countries in Europe. Spain still has mask protocols in place for being indoors or in public. I wonder if Letizia and Felipe should have been wearing their masks throughout this event?