Queen Letizia wore a Roberto Terretta cocktail dress in Madrid: stunning or meh?

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attend the Mariano de Cavia journalism awards 2020

I had completely forgotten what it was like to see a royal figure at an evening event, or an event which requires cocktail or black-tie dress. It’s been MONTHS! But here we are. King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the Mariano de Cavia journalism awards in Madrid last night. Felipe and Letizia seemed to pose for photos without masks at the start of the event, then they donned masks as they stood closer to other people.

As for Letizia’s look….I’m so excited! A fancy red cocktail dress! I’ve never been so happy to see a cocktail dress before. I’m so excited that I’m going to completely overlook the weird fabric bulge in the bust of this dress. This is apparently a repeat – she’s worn this Roberto Terretta look before. It’s a great color – I wish more women would understand that blood red looks great on nearly everyone. She paired the dress last night with Manolo Blahnik heels and a black Bottega Veneta clutch and Aldao Joyeros earrings.

Letizia and Felipe have been stepping out for public events with some consistency for more than a month now as Spain gradually reopens. While Spain wasn’t hit as hard as Italy, Spain was one of the “harder hit” countries in Europe. Spain still has mask protocols in place for being indoors or in public. I wonder if Letizia and Felipe should have been wearing their masks throughout this event?

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attend the Mariano de Cavia journalism awards 2020

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attend the Mariano de Cavia journalism awards 2020

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attend the Mariano de Cavia journalism awards 2020

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Queen Letizia wore a Roberto Terretta cocktail dress in Madrid: stunning or meh?”

  1. Freedancer says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:47 am

    This dress looks Amazing !!!!

    Reply
  2. Just a thought says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Love the dress, the colour and she is gorgeous – however… I don’t I will always believe that when you wear that gorgeous shade of red, your lipstick game needs to be punched up to match. Pale lips with a red dress are just such a waste.

    Reply
  3. dogmom says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I love the dress! But has she had fresh Botox or something? Her forehead looks different, and I don’t think she’s had enough time to get and recover from a brow lift since she’s been seen fairly regularly since the pandemic started?

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Nothing like a great red dress!

    Reply
  5. TeamAwesome says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Blood red is my absolute favorite color to wear, lipstick, clothes, you name it! She looks fabulous, but much as people wish for a statement shoe/ jewelry, fashionable masks would be great!

    Reply
  6. Joan Callamezzo says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Beautiful dress but I agree go with a red lip to match. (Would have loved to see that on Keke Palmer’s Cosmo cover too.) Also a red mask here or black mask to go with this dress.

    Reply
  7. Third density says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:55 am

    This lady knows how to dress and always looks so classy. Love Queen Letizia!

    Reply
  8. Diana says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:56 am

    Perfect from head to toe!!!!! Stunning!!!!!! 😍

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:56 am

    She looks great. I love the dress.

    Reply
  10. Libellule says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:58 am

    Amazing 😍 i wish her mask matched to the dress

    Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Wow I love that dress.

    Reply
  12. TheOriginalMia says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:04 am

    I love this dress. She looks great.

    Reply
  13. FHMom says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Beautiful. She rarely misses with her fashion choices.

    Reply
  14. Lisa says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Gorgeous.

    Reply
  15. Lady D says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:16 am

    Beautiful woman of substance. Love the dress too. I miss seeing beautiful clothes these past 3-4 months.

    Reply
  16. Nina Simone says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Always slays!! A true Queen ❤️

    Reply
  17. TheOtherOne says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:21 am

    She looks amazing. But King Felipe is a hottie! Congrats, Queen Letizia.

    Reply
  18. Ladiabla says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Wow, she looks beautiful!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment