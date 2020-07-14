Lori Loughlin sold her Bel Air mansion for $11 million under asking price

Back in January, we learned that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had put their big Bel Air mansion on the market. I thought it was one small victory for the good guys – neither Lori or Mossimo has any money coming in right now, and Lori was fired from all of her jobs (the Hallmark Channel, etc) last year. While I have no doubt that they have money saved, they also spent a year playing legal shenanigans with the federal government, and I would guess that Lori and Mossimo have HUGE legal bills. All in all, they were looking to downsize and sell what was probably the biggest piece of their portfolio, their mansion. Well, they finally sold it. For $11 million UNDER ASKING PRICE.
Full House star Lori Loughlin has reportedly sold her Bel-Air mansion to the co-founder of Tinder in the wake of entering a guilty plea in the college admissions scandal that shocked the nation. The “contemporary Mediterranean” mansion, which Loughlin owned with husband Mossimo Giannulli, boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a pool across a regal 12,000 square feet. The couple originally bought the property overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club for $13.9 million in June 2015 and unsuccessfully tried to flip it for $30 million in 2017 following extensive renovations.
The sale price to Justin Mateen came in at well under the $29 million asking price. James McClain, the Variety reporter who first broke the story, pegged the figure at $18 million. That would mean a significant loss for Loughlin and her husband. Per the outlet: “Should that closing price prove correct, it would likely represent a brutal loss for Loughlin and Giannulli, who paid $14 million for the house in June 2015. They subsequently spent another fortune renovating and upgrading every inch of the .69-acre, golf course-fronting property in a casually contemporary style. When taxes, maintenance costs and hefty realtor fees are considered, any remaining chance of profit would almost certainly be wiped out.”
Wow! It sounds like they would have preferred to wait until they were in a seller’s market and not in the middle of a pandemic, but they must have needed the money, any money, right now. Or else why sell for $11 million under asking? Why else would they lose money on the biggest piece of their portfolio? Something tells me that Lori and Mossimo have probably been living beyond their means for years. So where did they get the hundreds of thousands of dollars to bribe officials into getting their daughters into college?
We all know a book deal is in the works already.
I suspect a divorce is in the works. These are the kind of people who viciously turn on each other when the going gets rough. Just my opinion.
Hi Daria, I posted under you but that makes total sense to me.
I’ve been touring the USA through a Zillow filter. The price of houses are quite high. California has many beautiful cities Huntington Beach, Long Beach, and parts of LA where Hollywood professional live, there are some of the nicest properties imaginable there. But the prices are 30 million and up is not uncommon if you don’t have to sell then you can wait for the price. If you need the money you drop price until you can ‘dump’ it. Obviously they are serious about cashing out and either moving on. The real estate market has peaked, I think it’s time to sell if your planning too.
At first I felt disgust for the choices this couple made but now I just feel kind of sad for them. It must be disorienting to find yourself at the consequence-end of unethical conduct when you have lived in unexamined privilege until that point.
How did the mediocre get up high enough to actually fall?
Oh dear, the traction on those cheek balls is scary looking.
Still, if they’re getting $18 million for the house, they’re better off than most people in the U.S. They really should be GRATEFUL for that much alone. I wonder how are they going to earn a living now? For him, I don’t think he was ever really working. Seems like Lori is the breadwinner. It will be interesting to see how she will recoup her career from this. She could go a few rounds of the “I’m sorry” media tour while engaging in community service hoping that Hallmark will re-employ her.
Rapist Bill Cosby racked up a nine million dollar legal bill for the year in 2015-16. I’m assuming a lawyer’s bill will go up if they are representing a couple as opposed to one client? If the rapist can rack up 9 million in a year I bet they are close to $10 million easy, over the past two years. I hope it hurts them hard financially. It doesn’t look like they are going to spend any time in jail/prison.
So, as of Feb 2020, supposedly they are worth $88 mil. Now who knows whether that figure is accurate. He did own a clothing brand and sold it for $135 mil, but I think most of that was to recover his losses.
I can see her getting a book deal and milking it for all it’s worth.
Mossimo is super smarmy looking.
I know it shouldn’t but this makes me feel sorry for them. I agree that they were living beyond their means. I just feel sorry for people who are so stupid, who only care about prestige or surface appearances. They could have had a great life. Lots of people would have gladly taken their opportunities and their privilege and done something good with it.
Also, how do you fit 12,000 sq ft onto a half acre lot? And there’s room for a pool?? Half acres are the usual size around me and the biggest houses I know that can be squeezed onto one are like 6000? Are there four stories to this house?
And to think all of this could have been avoided if they just took the deal, did their minimum time and moved on.
The rehabilitation would have been a lot easier and the charges less severe if they were not so damn entitled.
He used to have a really cute beach house down the street from my family as a weekend house that he listed for $8 mill and sold for $4 10 years ago. Seeing the lengths they went to for college admissions, you’d think they could likely have money offshore in accounts in their children’s names etc. They might have realized they’ll be persona non grata in LA for a while so are pulling up stakes…
To think that going to a specific college was that important to them…
The daughter should have just taken up acting. Surely Mom could have gotten daughter a foot in the door for the Hallmark Christmas movies.
I don’t feel the least bit sorry for them.
You reap what you sow. They continue to live a very privileged life with seeming little concern for other folks sorrows and woes.