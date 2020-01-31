Lori Loughlin & Mossimo have put their Bel Air home on the market for $28 million

For some reason, I thought Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s trial would be starting in the next few weeks, but I got confused by all of the recent hearings and court appearances. Apparently, the trial has been set for October, which feels like a lifetime from now. That’s probably why Lori and her team have eased up on the leaks to Us Weekly and People Magazine too – there was a flurry of bulls–t at the end of last year, like how Lori is at “rock bottom” and how she’s convinced she will end up in prison. There hasn’t been a lot of info about Lori and Mossimo’s finances though. I thought they were probably in good financial shape, although it probably hurt them that Lori got sh-tcanned from all of her Lifetime work. But this is a bad sign, in general:

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have listed their massively expensive home, TMZ has learned, but our sources say it has NOTHING to do with the college admissions scandal or their upcoming trial. Lori and Mossimo have quietly put their Bel-Air estate on the market for $28,650,000. It’s in one of the best areas of L.A. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ, they’re doing what they always do … following Mossimo’s passion for architecture. He’s super talented at redoing homes, and this one’s no exception. They bought the house in 2015 for $13.9 million and listed it 2 years later for $35 million but took it off the market in July 2018. The house is pretty great … 12,000-square-feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths and on and on. So Mossimo did his thing, and now they’re ready for another home challenge. They’ve done this for years, selling the family home every 3 to 5 years. And, check this out. Realtors at this price point typically get 5% of the purchase price — which they split if there’s a separate agent for the seller and the buyer. If someone offers full price that would mean the commission would be $1.43 million. The deal is … the commission will be maxed out at $1 mil — take it or leave it.

So Mossimo and Lori are house-flippers? So many celebrities do that in LA – Jeremy Renner comes to mind, as does Ellen DeGeneres. Even Jennifer Aniston has flipped some big LA real estate too. Anyway, I think this is partially about house-flipping and partially about… maybe some money woes. They don’t have anything coming in, right? And they’re looking at their future and thinking about a major downsize? Perhaps.