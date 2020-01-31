Tom Brady is an enigma wrapped in a riddle, masquerading as an optical illusion

Once I started following one sport religiously, I finally understood “sports journalism.” Sports journalism is just celebrity gossip for bros. Not to use gender stereotypes, but a lot of women care about who will wear what to the Oscars and who will win the awards. A lot of men care about what Tom Brady will do next, now that he’s a free agent. It’s literally the same thing – speculation, interest, a conversation about money and privilege, talent, work, popularity and beauty. Bros just feel like they have to dress up their gossip as “sports journalism.” So, Tom Brady posted a cryptic image on Thursday and the speculation caused all of the sports people to have a series of meltdowns:
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 30, 2020
I’ve already said that I think Brady is leaving Boston and the New England Patriots. Some disagree! But that’s how the tea leaves look to me – the sale of his Brookline home, his desire to keep playing even though the Pats want to build their post-Brady team, etc. So that’s how I see this photo – it’s a goodbye, it’s Brady walking out of the “darkness” of the Patriots and into the light of free agency and a new team. Still, those “sports journalists” aka Bro Gossipers claim that it’s not about his future. Then what is it? Dude just wanted some attention ahead of the Super Bowl?
Also: the debate about whether he’s walking in or out of the tunnel… bros, it’s not an optical illusion, he’s clearly walking OUT, and into the sunlight.
Tom Brady after he realized nobody was talking about him on Super Bowl week pic.twitter.com/H6hMPg71EO
— THE DEAD SPEAK!! (@muffinrum) January 31, 2020
Am told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady’s football future. Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun. https://t.co/DmUcn5vCvK
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2020
Free-Agent-to-be Tom Brady posted a cryptic photo on Twitter, setting social media ablaze.
The picture shows @Patriots QB standing at the entryway to the tunnel of a stadium – but is he walking toward or away from the field? #WhatToWatch @VladDuthiersCBS pic.twitter.com/i2ihORJSKC
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 31, 2020
Haha!! Amazing headline thanks Kaiser!!
Right? It’s beautiful. He’s probably just a piece of broccoli wrapped in kale dipped in water with electrolytes.
Ahaha
My husband and I had a discussion about this picture this morning. He insists Tom’s walking away from the field, towards the camera. I say he is clearly walking away from the camera, out of the tunnel, towards the field. He says I’m wrong lol. I say he is.
And yes, sports journalism is just a fancy way of saying “celebrity gossip for men.”
I’m just happy the Patriots are NOT in the Super Bowl again.
Same.
Clearly Tom is not, and needed some attention.
Muffinrum’s tweet *chefs kiss*
That tweet warrants a look though the account to see if a follow will come.
Omg, that’s such a smart statement – sports journalism is celebrity journalism for dudes. I just thought more about this and I feel angry at how much more elevated that sports journalism has been traditionally considered! Thanks! Oh and Brady seems like he’s out lol
Ok I’ll play! I think he’s walking away from the field. The way his lifted leg is angled inward only would look normal if he was walking toward the camera. If he was walking away from the camera with that leg angle he’d be doing some kind of prancing deer walk. Also I think I see shadows of facial features and ears.