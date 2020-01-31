Tom Brady is an enigma wrapped in a riddle, masquerading as an optical illusion

Embed from Getty Images

Once I started following one sport religiously, I finally understood “sports journalism.” Sports journalism is just celebrity gossip for bros. Not to use gender stereotypes, but a lot of women care about who will wear what to the Oscars and who will win the awards. A lot of men care about what Tom Brady will do next, now that he’s a free agent. It’s literally the same thing – speculation, interest, a conversation about money and privilege, talent, work, popularity and beauty. Bros just feel like they have to dress up their gossip as “sports journalism.” So, Tom Brady posted a cryptic image on Thursday and the speculation caused all of the sports people to have a series of meltdowns:

I’ve already said that I think Brady is leaving Boston and the New England Patriots. Some disagree! But that’s how the tea leaves look to me – the sale of his Brookline home, his desire to keep playing even though the Pats want to build their post-Brady team, etc. So that’s how I see this photo – it’s a goodbye, it’s Brady walking out of the “darkness” of the Patriots and into the light of free agency and a new team. Still, those “sports journalists” aka Bro Gossipers claim that it’s not about his future. Then what is it? Dude just wanted some attention ahead of the Super Bowl?

Also: the debate about whether he’s walking in or out of the tunnel… bros, it’s not an optical illusion, he’s clearly walking OUT, and into the sunlight.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Tom Brady is an enigma wrapped in a riddle, masquerading as an optical illusion”

  1. hello says:
    January 31, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Haha!! Amazing headline thanks Kaiser!!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 9:34 am

    My husband and I had a discussion about this picture this morning. He insists Tom’s walking away from the field, towards the camera. I say he is clearly walking away from the camera, out of the tunnel, towards the field. He says I’m wrong lol. I say he is.

    And yes, sports journalism is just a fancy way of saying “celebrity gossip for men.”

    Reply
  3. JennyJenny says:
    January 31, 2020 at 9:41 am

    I’m just happy the Patriots are NOT in the Super Bowl again.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    January 31, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Muffinrum’s tweet *chefs kiss*

    That tweet warrants a look though the account to see if a follow will come.

    Reply
  5. K.T says:
    January 31, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Omg, that’s such a smart statement – sports journalism is celebrity journalism for dudes. I just thought more about this and I feel angry at how much more elevated that sports journalism has been traditionally considered! Thanks! Oh and Brady seems like he’s out lol

    Reply
  6. Kate says:
    January 31, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Ok I’ll play! I think he’s walking away from the field. The way his lifted leg is angled inward only would look normal if he was walking toward the camera. If he was walking away from the camera with that leg angle he’d be doing some kind of prancing deer walk. Also I think I see shadows of facial features and ears.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment