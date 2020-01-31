Tom Brady is an enigma wrapped in a riddle, masquerading as an optical illusion

Embed from Getty Images

Once I started following one sport religiously, I finally understood “sports journalism.” Sports journalism is just celebrity gossip for bros. Not to use gender stereotypes, but a lot of women care about who will wear what to the Oscars and who will win the awards. A lot of men care about what Tom Brady will do next, now that he’s a free agent. It’s literally the same thing – speculation, interest, a conversation about money and privilege, talent, work, popularity and beauty. Bros just feel like they have to dress up their gossip as “sports journalism.” So, Tom Brady posted a cryptic image on Thursday and the speculation caused all of the sports people to have a series of meltdowns:

I’ve already said that I think Brady is leaving Boston and the New England Patriots. Some disagree! But that’s how the tea leaves look to me – the sale of his Brookline home, his desire to keep playing even though the Pats want to build their post-Brady team, etc. So that’s how I see this photo – it’s a goodbye, it’s Brady walking out of the “darkness” of the Patriots and into the light of free agency and a new team. Still, those “sports journalists” aka Bro Gossipers claim that it’s not about his future. Then what is it? Dude just wanted some attention ahead of the Super Bowl?

Also: the debate about whether he’s walking in or out of the tunnel… bros, it’s not an optical illusion, he’s clearly walking OUT, and into the sunlight.

Tom Brady after he realized nobody was talking about him on Super Bowl week pic.twitter.com/H6hMPg71EO — THE DEAD SPEAK!! (@muffinrum) January 31, 2020

Am told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady’s football future. Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun. https://t.co/DmUcn5vCvK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2020

Free-Agent-to-be Tom Brady posted a cryptic photo on Twitter, setting social media ablaze. The picture shows @Patriots QB standing at the entryway to the tunnel of a stadium – but is he walking toward or away from the field? #WhatToWatch @VladDuthiersCBS pic.twitter.com/i2ihORJSKC — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 31, 2020

