Who got the best W Magazine cover, Chris Evans or Jennifer Lopez?

Are you ready for another episode of Kaiser Complains About Magazines Doing Multiple Covers? It’s just difficult to know what to cover separately and what to jam into one post. This is the time of year when I get sort of burnt out on “multiple magazine covers for one month’s issue” too, because every magazine wants to recognize multiple actors ahead of the Oscars. Add to that, everything is compressed with the awards timeline, so here we are. W Magazine did six covers for their Great Performances issue, recognizing Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, My Nemesis (Laura Dern), Jennifer Lopez, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler. Out of that group… it feels like Evans is the odd man out, just because his performance in Knives Out isn’t really getting awards-buzz. It was a generally-buzzy performance and he was great, but he’s not winning anything for it, unlike the other peeps. That being said, he clearly got the best cover, right?
You can read the mini-interviews at W Magazine here. There’s nothing super-notable, as most people only got about three or four questions, and it’s not really worth excerpting. I’d rather just talk about the covers! So, Chris Evans got the best cover. Surely, ScarJo got the worst cover? I feel like whoever did her makeup kind of hates her, because she looks washed up and clammy. Hey, at least W Magazine went for some representation – an Asian actress AND a tree on the cover.
I thought Brad Pitt was Kid Rock at first glance, which I hope was not the aim here. It does feel like Brad’s post-Jolie vibe though, right? It’s like he’s going for some late ‘70s dirtbag chic, in life and art. Also: did he put a sock in his trousers? That bulge…
Eddie Murphy’s transformation into a reclusive elder statesman of Hollywood has been odd, but here he is, getting awards buzz yet again.
Adam Sandler, luxury hobo chic. I actually feel like Sandler should go more for the Eddie Murphy thing, and try to look more like a Hollywood statesman, because that’s what he is – Sandler is legitimately a mogul who can get any film made, makes millions AND can still do the “real actor” thing.
Something nice about Joaquin Phoenix: he looks very fit and healthy these days, and I completely believe he’s the happiest he’s ever been, especially now that he has a stable home life with Rooney Mara. Something not nice: I’ve never noticed his tiny little hands before.
My Nemesis Laura Dern is too f–king old to have that sheet of hair in her face. Her shoes are fug as hell too.
Adam Driver: Hello Darkness My Old Friend.
Jennifer Lopez is a goddess and I would have said that she got the best cover over Chris Evans, except her hair style kind of ruined the look.
Covers courtesy of W Magazine.
What if I don’t like any of them?
yup they are ALL BAD!
Seriously. What a weird series of pictures.
+1
That is true. However I’d take Chris Evans home in any way shape or form. He’s smart and funny.
These are all pretty terrible and it looks like W went out of their way to make everyone look like s*it. Brad looks especially gross. And ScarJo looks ROUGH. So yeah…out of a sea of bad Chris Evans’ is the best.
Ugh, it’s the freaking doppleganger show!
Chris Evans looks like Sam Rockwell.
Brad Pitt looks like Gary Oldman.
And ScarJo is rocking humongous man feet! Like wtf happened there? Her toes look like bratwursts!
😁😁😄😄😄😄
And Kaiser’s Nemisis’ shoes are the worst!
@Lara K, I had to step away from the computer when I read your comment. The first thing I saw in SJ’s cover were her FEET. I just thought it was me because I don’t like her that much!
Maybe she’s part hobbit?
All of these are awful! At least JLo tried to bring a lil glam to the proceedings with the pose, but otherwise, these just look like terrible, outtakes from an actual cover photoshoot!
Her mask of makeup is ruining it for me.
JLo is a fake as the kardtrashians. I don’t even bother to look anymore. IMO think she is massively overrated. Always have.
Pictures from the crappy parking lot. Groundbreaking.
Looks like they took it easy on the photoshop. We are so used to seeing perfection and wrinkle-free faces that these photos now appear “bad” or “rough looking”.
Jesus, I’m going through chemo and I look perkier than ScarJo
@Maplesbass, Good luck to you!
I see Pitt and all I can think is wrinkly saggy white ass. ick
Am i the only person who saw Ms. Lopez and thought- Mrs. Roper looks fantastic!
Also, Ms. Johansen looks like she has the flu. Her make up people do not like her.
OMG MS ROPER. I can’t unsee this now.
Mrs Roper LOL
Why do I like these pics? They look like real people.
Every single one of them looks exhausted.