James Corden: movies make it seem like overweight people don’t have sex

James Corden has never hidden his issues with his own weight. This mostly manifests itself in self-deprecating jabs. It’s always felt, to me, that he’s making the joke before the ‘other guy’ can, as in, James is sure that’s what people are thinking so he’ll say it first. Maybe I’m just projecting because I do this all the time with all of my insecurities. However, we do know that the perception of overweight people is something that truly bothers James and he’s been speaking out more and more on it. Yes, he still makes jokes on occasion but mainly, he wants to be viewed for the life he lives and not the one Hollywood projects.

James Corden’s acting career was filled with major ups and downs — soap opera bit roles, hit British sitcoms and Broadway shows — but one constant he’s seen is a lack of quality parts for people his size. Corden now has a massive career as the host of The Late Late Show, but earlier in his acting days, despite starring in the hit play The History Boys, he struggled to get substantial roles while his costars earned major movie parts. “I was good for playing a bubbly judge in a courtroom, or I’d be the guy who drops off a TV to Hugh Grant in a movie,” he told The New Yorker. Corden said it’s a problem that stems from how society treats overweight people. “If someone came from another planet and put on the television, you would think that people who are big or overweight don’t have sex,” he said. “They don’t fall in love. They’re friends of people who fall in love. They’re probably not that bright, but they’re a good time, and they’re not as valuable as people who are really good-looking.” Corden said that for one of his first jobs, playing a college janitor on the British soap opera Hollyoaks, the set designer decorated his room with posters of fast food. Corden said he wouldn’t do his scene until they were removed. “I thought that they were just really being nasty about anyone that’s overweight,” he told me. “I remember saying to the guy, ‘I don’t know one person who would take a picture of a hot dog and a burger and stick them on the wall.’ ”

[From People]

In September, James addressed Bill Maher’s suggestion that “fat-shaming” should come back. You can read Quimby’s insightful post here and watch James’ response, which she embedded. James told the New Yorker in the interview quoted above that he was nervous about responding to Maher’s comments for fear of reciprocity. I, for one, am very glad he ultimately addressed them as I was quite moved by James’ response. As I am with what he said above. I’m always happy when people of all shapes are allowed to live their life without having to work their size into the story. One thing I liked about Shrill is that even though weight and peoples reaction to it is a big part of the storyline, Aidy Bryant’s Annie also lives her life as a sexy, smart woman. I like that none of Sookie St. James eccentricities portrayed on the Gilmore Girls had anything to do with her weight and that she was a happy, successful chef with a healthy love life.

I am gobsmacked that the Hollyoaks set designer thought that photos of food taped to the wall was a funny ‘fat person’ joke. I’m glad James took a stand on that. Baby steps, at least. I realize that James is speaking to his own experience and bravo to him for doing so. I’d like this conversation to extend to anyone who doesn’t fit into the Hollywood cookie cutters.