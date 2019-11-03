Lori Loughlin is at ‘rock bottom’ yet she’s also tough & delusional, according to ‘friends’

I’m enjoying the People Magazine cover story about Lori Loughlin being “duped by unscrupulous people” because, clearly, she was forced to bribe people and lie and cheat. I’m also enjoying Lori’s attempts at using hokey legalese to explain her crimes, like when someone said Lori would “take the fall” for her daughters so that her daughters wouldn’t be charged with the crimes they so clearly committed. It’s all very schadenfreude-y and yes, I feel bad about laughing at this story so much. But it’s still f–king funny! Okay, this one isn’t so funny – apparently Lori is close to having a nervous breakdown or something:
As the college admissions scandal continues to intensify for Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, a source says the Full House star is cracking under the pressure.
“It’s getting harder and harder for her to keep it together,” says a Loughlin source. “This stress is about to break them.”
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release Oct. 22 that Loughlin, 55, Giannulli, 56, and nine other defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.” They have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.
As Loughlin’s future remains unknown, maintaining her innocence is taking its toll. “It’s remarkable to watch sometimes,” says the source. “Lori will have moments where she breaks down because this is all so much. But then something changes. You can watch her clench her jaw, and her eyes change, and it’s like, ‘Okay. Let’s do this.’ She is a fighter. She maintains that she did nothing wrong, and if they are going to lock her up, they need to lock up everyone who has donated a library to a college so their kid will get in,” the source shares. “She realizes that her only hope is to beat this in court.”
I went from “okay I feel sort of sorry for her” to “F this B” over the course of a paragraph. That last paragraph/quote is a journey – the aim is to make Lori seem sympathetic, but also… strong AND delusional? “If they are going to lock her up, they need to lock up everyone who has donated a library to a college so their kid will get in.” Yeah but did those people donating a library also bribe NCAA officials and falsify their kids’ high school athletic careers? Oh, and Lori must have called up CNN too:
Lori Loughlin has hit “rock bottom,” according to a long-time friend of the actress. The most recent blow came when Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, along with nine other accused parents in the college admissions scandal were hit last week with an additional bribery charge.
“She’s at rock bottom, devastated,” the source tells CNN. “She knows she could go away for a long time and it’s terrifying for her.”
When asked by CNN how her marriage has been affected by this scandal the source said it’s “beyond strained.”
“All she wanted was the best for her daughters and she wishes people would see that,” the source added. “She definitely regrets the way she’s handled herself since all this came out.” The source noted that Loughlin and her daughters are “closer than ever.”
“She definitely regrets the way she’s handled herself since all this came out.” She regrets how she’s behaved since she was arrested? Does she have any regrets about what got her arrested in the first place?
Also: Lori was in court on Friday to plead not guilty on the latest federal charge, which was just added to the indictment a few weeks ago. According to Us Weekly, Lori was actually debating whether to plead guilty. A source claims: “Lori turned the corner and backed out of considering a guilty plea due to her husband’s insistence. She had been talking to her lawyers about it, but her friends and family were encouraging her to pursue a plea deal. She’s only listening to Mossimo though.” I think a big part of Lori’s current problem is that she’s not listening to her lawyers, right?
Pretty sure “tough” and “delusional” are mutually exclusive.
“I think a big part of Lori’s current problem is that she’s not listening to her lawyers, right?”
Oh the tales I could tell!
This is why it’s so often recommended that people have their own lawyer (and don’t “share” with a co-defendant). Her husband doesn’t want to listen to his lawyer that’s his funeral, but if she has doubts she needs to act on it. She’s going to stand by her man right into a long jail term. Idiot.
I think she’s also spinning the story so that she can blame her husband when they are found guilty. “Oh! Poor me! I’m just a white faith-based lady who listened to her husband and I’m going to jail for it. Not my fault at all!” They both are delusional and they both are responsible for not listening to their lawyers. Unlike FH, she’s taking absolutely no responsibility, she’s not even able to fake it because she’s not a very good actress
Yes! I think she is throwing her husband under the bus for something she may well have been the foremost instigator of. Maybe he is even telling her that’s okay.
“All she wanted was the best for her daughters and she wishes people would see that.” So much arrogance and privilege in that comment. It’s everyone else’s fault for not seeing that she just wanted the best for her daughters—not that she BROKE THE LAW.
My thoughts too.
Yep.
Based on her so-called logic, anyone charged with robbery, burglary, etc., could use the same excuse. “It was for my children!”
She’s rewriting history there anyway. She wanted her daughters in that school so she would have bragging rights – it’s all about her own ego.
Lol at this whole thing. The only “breakdown” Aunt Becky is having is a temper tantrum that being a rich white woman isn’t saving her.
She’s just pissed she’s been stupid and screwed herself. And she is desperate to deflect, even if it mean throwing hubby under the bus.
This whole, “Mossimo made me not take the plea” is her attempt to make herself look better and try to convince the Feds to negotiate cause they aren’t talking. She’s come to her senses and realized she needs a plea, and is mad it’s too late now.
She and Mossimo won’t divorce though, unless he gets tired of the scapegoating. He’s got all the money and she needs it. She’ll stick it out long as he pays the bills. He, on the other hand, might start seeing these PR slurs as an issue. She better hope she’s not screwing herself over with him too. I have a feeling he’s dirtier than her, and she’d regret making him an enemy.
Yo, Aunt Becky, those libraries benefited thousands of students. How was USC enriched by your daughters barely attending classes? Oh and although shady, the donate a building/library/swimming pool deal is legal.
Exactly. While it’s *still* an “in”, a building or something that can benefit ALL students is legal. What she did, and what she had her DAUGHTERS do is completely illegal. And both those girls KNEW: they POSED on those rowing machines, knowing FULL WELL they never were on Crew in HS, and they KNEW they didn’t have the grades/test scores to get in USC (or any UC for that matter).
We don’t know much about her older daughter, Isabella, who seemed to actually like being at school (ie: attending class), but that younger one, Olivia Jade, wow, did she inherit her mother’s entitlement!!
Yes, having her daughters pose on the rowing machines shoots down her argument right there. She knew for sure that was a lie.
I’m a little offended she chose libraries for this example! Hardly anyone donates libraries! They donate soccer stadiums and workout complexes.
No matter what the donation is for, the point is going through official channels and proper taxation procedures to do it. I don’t blame her for wanting to get her children into a good school- I think most parents do what they can with the means they have- I blame her for the fraudulence of it all. She seems to have no comprehension whatsoever that it is illegal to knowingly give money to a fake charity and that it has real consequences.
I can’t stop being angry for the kids who couldn’t get in because her 2 apathetic snowflakes took their spot. It’s completely unethical. CNN had an interesting documentary on the college scandal last night. The application process for these ‘prestigious’ schools has always been an elitist sh**show. For example, Ivy Leagues wanted to limit the number of Jewish students and labeled the applicants J1, J2, etc. according to their possible Jewishness. How did I not know this? Everything about this scandal makes me ragey and I have no sympathy for Lori or any of the others.
While I do think it’s complete bs that a parent can donate a million dollar building to a school to get their kid in, that is unfortunately legal. What she did is not.
Please….tough and delusional. Nope, I would say stubborn and delusional. Just take your medicine and shut up. Can’t wait for sentencing.
While I don’t think she or her husband deserve a 50 year sentence for their crimes, I feel like they deserve at least a few years without the possibility of early release just for their arrogance alone.