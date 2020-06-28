Trader Joe’s Karen threw a gigantic, screaming tantrum about wearing a mask

Here in Virginia, where CB and I live (separately), our Democratic governor has been calm and doctorly throughout the pandemic. We’re about to do a bigger reopen this week when Phase 3 comes into action, but I strongly suspect that Virginia will have to backtrack to Phase 2 within the next month anyway. My point is that if you’re lucky enough to have a Democratic governor, you probably have a lot of public safety rules and laws already being enforced, like masks whenever you go into a public space like a grocery store or a Starbucks. Even if that’s not the state law, most coffee shops, grocery stores and grocery chains are mandating masks for employees and customers.

So it is with Trader Joe’s. The Trader Joe’s in the San Fernando Valley reopened a few days ago. California is having a huge spike in coronavirus cases, so Gov. Newsom ordered everyone to wear masks in public again, and of course businesses are also following suit and not allowing customers to enter without a mask. Except that the Karens of the world are so used to feeling persecuted over NOTHING, they’ve truly made “masks” their cause du jour. As in, these dumbf–k Karens (around the country) have been arguing that wearing a mask infringes upon their civil rights to be dumb a–holes with a deadly virus. Which is how we got another Covid Karen. AKA Trader Joe’s Karen. AKA Maskless Karen. This is a multi-tweet thread and it builds beautifully. The guy’s commentary is priceless. Here is Chapter 1: Setting the scene in Trader Joe’s.

Chapter 2: The Escalation. Employees have finally convinced Covid Karen to GTFO and she slams down her basket like a toddler and screams “You f–king pigs! You’re f–king Democratic pigs! All of you! That man harassed me!”

Chapter 3: “I Have A Breathing Problem” Covid Karen screeches loudly, almost as if she doesn’t really have a breathing problem. She also thinks Trader Joe’s is somehow violating federal law by saying that she can’t shop within Trader Joe’s if she remains maskless. The opposite is true.

There was one more video where the guy filming this entire hissy fit was just like “we got it,” as in, he filmed the entire thing. It’s on record.

What’s really upsetting me is that Trader Joe’s Karen is not some lone lunatic. There are Karens and Chads around the country absolutely refusing to wear masks because they believe that the government or private businesses taking mild public safety precautions are somehow a massive violation of their rights. Plus, there’s the pseudoscience aspect too – I’ve watched those videos of Florida idiots claiming that “masks make you sick” or “masks will give you coronavirus.” For example:

