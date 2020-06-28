Gia Gunn: ‘I honestly think this whole Covid-19 thing is a hoax’

Gia Gunn is famous for being a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 6) and Drag Race: All Stars (season 4). She’s highly meme’d and GIF’d and I’m sure most Drag Race watchers know her and have an opinion of her. This is the first time I’ve really paid attention to her whatsoever, and my opinion is that she’s awful! Gia was going an Instagram Live on Friday and she ended up sounding exactly like those people in Florida. The Covid Truthers, or whatever the hell they’re calling themselves. Here’s what she said (the video is included at the end of the post):

Gia Gunn of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame believes COVID-19 and its resulting pandemic is a hoax. “I think the whole mask thing is f–king ridiculous. I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax… I think everybody who is, you know, taking precautions is cute and it’s definitely the thing to do, but I also think a lot of people are brainwashed. I think the more and more that we look around and see each other with masks on, the more influenced we are going to be to also put our masks on, which then to me, insinuates that everything is not ok. I’m here to tell you guys that I think things are more okay than the government is allowing you to think.”

What the actual f–k is this argument she’s making? She thinks that more people will wear masks if they see other people wearing masks? I should hope so! This is absolutely the trend we need! She thinks corona is a hoax and people are “brainwashed” to… what exactly? Believe that deadly pandemic is real? That over 120,000 Americans have died because of it? JUST WEAR A MASK, YOU IDIOTS.

Here’s Gia Gunn on IG Live sharing that she thinks “this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.” 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/kyW5KYw7Fs — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 26, 2020