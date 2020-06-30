Toxic, fragile dudes refusing to wear masks will literally kill us all

When we were talking about the coronavirus-ridden Adria Tour, I made several mentions of how those dude tennis players were exhibiting toxic masculinity and male fragility. There was some confusion about that, but I stand by that assessment – toxic masculinity isn’t just “dudes being gross to women.” It’s also about dudes being toxic about health, self-care, public safety and public health. Toxic masculinity is the idea that “real men don’t wear masks” or “it’s gay to take public health precautions.” To be completely fair, the tennis dudes were not and are not the only toxic a–holes in a pandemic. All over America, dudes are arguing that they don’t need masks, that they don’t have to stay in lockdown, that public safety concerns are “unmanly” or for “simps.” This was trending over the weekend:

Perspective: Making men feel manly in masks is, unfortunately, a public-health challenge of our time https://t.co/GErqrSnkMq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 27, 2020

Yes. It’s the public health challenge of our time to massage the fragile male ego and convince these absolute dips–ts to care about other people and care about their own health. WHY ARE MEN. If we just had significantly fewer men, do you know how much more peaceful our society would be? Well, it looks like that’s going to happen anyway – three and a half months into lockdown, and all we’ve got to show for it is that for most part, women wear masks and men don’t.

It’s also gotten so bad that VP Mike Pence – who heads up the Struggle Task Force on coronavirus – has said explicitly that people need to wear masks. He said that right before he headed off to a church service in Texas (which is having a huge spike in cases) in which the 100-person choir sang (ugh) and no one wore masks. Not just Mother’s Husband either – Moscow Mitch McConnell tweeted this:

We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 29, 2020

And finally, I’m adding some photos of some dudes in masks. Here are Chris Pine with a bag of books, Colin Jost just wearing a mask to run some errands in the Hamptons, Miles Teller wearing a mask for a CVS run, Mother’s Husband on one his rare mask-wearing jaunts, and Dick Cheney of all people, advocating for mask-wearing.

I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Chris Pine walking out of an indie bookstore with a GIANT bag of books while also wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/qbKSAVCcN7 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) June 29, 2020