Duchess Kate’s Top CEO Zoom looks are selling out faster than her usual looks

Who has been online shopping more than usual during the pandemic/lockdown? I probably did more online shopping in the first two months than I normally would have, but everything has evened out now. I’ll admit it though, I definitely bought some clothes online because I was bored and/or because there have been some good sales. I think some people have been doing that… with the Duchess of Cambridge’s Zoom looks. Now that more people have more time to shop online, Kate’s deep-cut summer dresses are selling out, even though they’ve probably been in her closet for a while.
Having long been praised for her elegant ensembles, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t likely to be donning stained tracksuits as she transitioned to WFH throughout the past few months. Quite the contrary in fact, as Kate’s polished lockdown looks certainly impressed royal fans, who rushed to purchase her favourite pieces online.
According to the MailOnline, five of the outfits the Duchess wore for video calls sold out within days or even hours, with demand for the items reportedly increasing global fashion searches by an average of 86 per cent. The research by Love the Sales gathered information from Google searches, page views and sales figures from a database of four million British shoppers using its website. The findings also reportedly revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s outfits have seen searches rise by 35 per cent since March. Comparing every outfit worn publicly by Kate and her sister-in-law from April to June this year, the research found that Kate’s 16 outfits – many of which were ‘repeats’ – cost a total of £6,305, while Meghan’s six ensembles cost £1,105.
Although well known for her penchant for Alexander McQueen, Kate has also been lauded for the affordable, high street pieces she incorporates into her wardrobe. During lockdown, these have included a £39.50 Marks & Spencer dress and a £29.99 mustard, puff-sleeved Zara jumper – with the latter prompting a 41 per cent increase in global fashion searches for ‘mustard coloured tops’, after Kate wore the item on a Zoom call in April.
Other hits have included a £129 Ghost dress which the Duchess wore to join in the Clap for Carers with her family on 23, which swiftly sold out after a 121 per cent increase in searches. The blue floral piece proved such a success for the retailer that Ghost subsequently donated profits from the line to NHS charities.
As to how the Duchess’s style has evolved in recent months, the MailOnline quotes celebrity stylist Jessie Stein as stating: ‘The public has seen a different, more personal side of Kate during lockdown and she has embraced summery styles in her outfit choices.’
I’ve said this before, but what I find remarkable is how MANY never-before-seen dresses Kate had in her closet in Anmer Hall. I would have assumed (for some reason) that the bulk of Kate’s wardrobe was housed at Kensington Palace because surely there would be more storage space there, right? But no – apparently Kate had an extensive collection of never-before-seen floral summer dresses in her Anmer Hall closet. Either that or she spent the early days of the pandemic in an online shopping binge too, and she was ordering up all of these new mass-market looks for her Zoom calls. The poor sausage, that’s probably why it took her a month to really start Zooming herself into an early grave like a Top CEO. She had to get more dresses! She couldn’t stick with the same old coatdresses for Zoom calls. Also: Meghan has NOT been doing “events” since March, so I have no idea what Tatler is even talking about.
Who wants to dress like her?? I mean those clothes don’t look great on her, and she is essentially a model – super thin, barely any curves, the type of body on which you can put on anything and it will look decent. Built she either chooses frump or over the top grandma’s curtains, and even her jewelry choice (one of the few things I would envy her for, to have the $$$ for anything!) is so blah.
I guess I’m ranty this morning, imagining the type of Karens who watch Keen live or something and then rush to search for an identical dress. Sheep does not begin to describe it…
I agree with everything that you say about her taste level ( non-existent). That being said, I also don’t think she has a model figure. She is thin, but that’s where it ends – her legs-to-torso ratio is all wrong.
Summer dresses are really all about the print. Most “true” summer dresses are no where near bodycon and fit like a slightly tailored sack. Kate is just a free online advertisement for pretty summer print dresses. None of the summer print dresses she has worn have been pricey. We are not talking dresses from a Victoria Beckham collection.
Again, Kate is just a free online advertisement.
Well…I usually like her style.
I tend to wear my hub’s tee shirts while working from home, however if I was being recorded to send out to the world I would grab a normal shirt for work from my closet. It’s not rocket science but the bar for praising Top CEO seems to be about an inch off the floor.
I can’t get over these shoes in the first pic – they are so, so ugly. They look like hooves.
Is there nothing more to this woman than the clothes she wears??? Surely, a person’s life has to count for something substantial and not merely superficial stuff!!!
I wonder when she shops online does she do it herself or with her PA by her side and use her info? Do the Royals have credit/debit cards,lol these are the small details i always find interesting.
There’s a picture of either Edward or Andrew using the ATM so I assume they have cards to pay for things. I always assumed that it they brought from “regular” brands or high street brands, they (or the assistants) would buy it themselves but if they wanted something from Dior, Chanel or one of the luxury brands, they would contact the brand directly and get outfits.
I have always wanted to know what their wardrobe/closet looks like
Zzzzz. Bishes be BORED in quarantine
I couldn’t think of anything worse than dressing like the Duchess of Keen.
All I see in the header pic are her well defined sternum and ribs. She is cachectic
They put the figure for meghan and Kate’s searches from March when the lockdown began and Meghan she hasn’t been seen other than very low key volunteering. In meghan’s video appearances she again was dressed down. Kate has been dolled up for every zoom call. It’s funny cos the daily mail did something similar at the beginning of the year. They said Kate’s outfits have had higher searches than meghans for 2020. That was January and before Meghan was seen, as she was in Canada. I wonder how many searches meghans commonwealth bad bitch tour got? Don’t think the DM will dare say. Either way I wish they would stop trying to embiggen Kate through her wardrobe, she wears very expensive grandma dresses and looks very matronly.
Tatler claws are out, LOL. They just couldn’t help get their digs in. Kate wore 16 outfits during her zooms, compared to Meghan’s 6 (who is documented to have gone out and engaged with masses and done real volunteer work) for the same period of time. Then they give us the price tags, Kate spent 3 times as much on her zoom outfits, again compare to Meghan’s, Tatler is out to get the Cambs, LOL.
Wow, the DM seriously can’t write one article about Kate without mentioning Meghan at least once.
“zooming herself into an early grave” ! It’s back ! Thank you
I get low-key Michelle Duggar vibes from her hairstyle in those last few photos.
Exactly!
Can confirm Kate’s influence here in the U.K., I myself am currently wearing a three-tiered lacy floral dress with KEEN written across the bum, five layers of bronzer, and am throwing darts at a picture of Meghan.
I call the look “QuaranKeen”.
I will admit I really liked that mustard sweater. But then, I’m an autumn.