Duchess Kate’s Top CEO Zoom looks are selling out faster than her usual looks

Who has been online shopping more than usual during the pandemic/lockdown? I probably did more online shopping in the first two months than I normally would have, but everything has evened out now. I’ll admit it though, I definitely bought some clothes online because I was bored and/or because there have been some good sales. I think some people have been doing that… with the Duchess of Cambridge’s Zoom looks. Now that more people have more time to shop online, Kate’s deep-cut summer dresses are selling out, even though they’ve probably been in her closet for a while.

Having long been praised for her elegant ensembles, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t likely to be donning stained tracksuits as she transitioned to WFH throughout the past few months. Quite the contrary in fact, as Kate’s polished lockdown looks certainly impressed royal fans, who rushed to purchase her favourite pieces online. According to the MailOnline, five of the outfits the Duchess wore for video calls sold out within days or even hours, with demand for the items reportedly increasing global fashion searches by an average of 86 per cent. The research by Love the Sales gathered information from Google searches, page views and sales figures from a database of four million British shoppers using its website. The findings also reportedly revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s outfits have seen searches rise by 35 per cent since March. Comparing every outfit worn publicly by Kate and her sister-in-law from April to June this year, the research found that Kate’s 16 outfits – many of which were ‘repeats’ – cost a total of £6,305, while Meghan’s six ensembles cost £1,105. Although well known for her penchant for Alexander McQueen, Kate has also been lauded for the affordable, high street pieces she incorporates into her wardrobe. During lockdown, these have included a £39.50 Marks & Spencer dress and a £29.99 mustard, puff-sleeved Zara jumper – with the latter prompting a 41 per cent increase in global fashion searches for ‘mustard coloured tops’, after Kate wore the item on a Zoom call in April. Other hits have included a £129 Ghost dress which the Duchess wore to join in the Clap for Carers with her family on 23, which swiftly sold out after a 121 per cent increase in searches. The blue floral piece proved such a success for the retailer that Ghost subsequently donated profits from the line to NHS charities. As to how the Duchess’s style has evolved in recent months, the MailOnline quotes celebrity stylist Jessie Stein as stating: ‘The public has seen a different, more personal side of Kate during lockdown and she has embraced summery styles in her outfit choices.’

[From Tatler]

I’ve said this before, but what I find remarkable is how MANY never-before-seen dresses Kate had in her closet in Anmer Hall. I would have assumed (for some reason) that the bulk of Kate’s wardrobe was housed at Kensington Palace because surely there would be more storage space there, right? But no – apparently Kate had an extensive collection of never-before-seen floral summer dresses in her Anmer Hall closet. Either that or she spent the early days of the pandemic in an online shopping binge too, and she was ordering up all of these new mass-market looks for her Zoom calls. The poor sausage, that’s probably why it took her a month to really start Zooming herself into an early grave like a Top CEO. She had to get more dresses! She couldn’t stick with the same old coatdresses for Zoom calls. Also: Meghan has NOT been doing “events” since March, so I have no idea what Tatler is even talking about.