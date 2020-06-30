BB cream with sunblock, a comfy t-shirt bra and a day and night serum set



I used the Avarelle acne cover patches for the first time and they worked really well. They’re not quite as invisible as the Clearasil brand but they do hide better than any of the other brands I’ve tried. Plus my pimple was gone in a day. I also got the NYX eyeshadow primer and it works like a charm. It made my eyeshadow stay on and look vibrant all day. Here are some more things I’m looking at or have already bought on Amazon.

Waterproof mascara that will make it look like you’re wearing falsies



I thought I featured this mascara already, but I bought it first because I got so excited about it! This 4D silk fiber mascara by Tetyana is not as inexpensive as some of the other brands we’ve featured (L’oreal Voluminous Million is my go-to, and Lash Princess by Essence is also very good) but it’s one of the best mascaras I’ve tried. It’s truly waterproof in that it won’t run or flake when you go under water, but it does come off with eye makeup remover. Plus it makes your lashes so long it looks like you’re wearing falsies! I got this to be able to swim and not worry about my makeup running, and it definitely delivers. This does not have a great Fakespot rating, but it does have 4.5 stars and almost 6,700 ratings. Women say “I truly love this mascara. It stays on all day even through workouts and tears,” “It does not crumble or flake like other mascaras” and “Comes off easily with warm water and baby wipes.” The only thing I don’t like about it is that my eyelashes get so long they bump the top of my eyelids. It goes on relatively smooth and is easy to separate with a lash comb.

No-tie shoelaces for slipping into your sneakers



I’m one of those people who doesn’t untie my sneakers and just shoves my feet in the back until they’re misshapen. These no-tie one-size-fits-all shoelaces by XP are under $10. They have over 6,000 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot! They fit adults and kids shoes and come in 21 different colors and prints to match your shoes perfectly, some with reflective properties. Wearers say they work great and are “fantastic for airport security or if you’re just too lazy/busy to tie your shoes.” They come with little adjustable clips you can hide or show on the sides of your shoes near the tongue. They’re said to be “easy to put on, comfortable and provide enough support” and to be “not too stretchy and not too tight. “

A waterproof case to keep your phone safe near the water



A lot of us are going boating, tubing and swimming this summer and want to bring our phones so they’re safe and we can take pictures. You can get three waterproof puches with lanyards by Moko for $12, so you can share them with friends when you’re out. These have 287 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. They’re supposed to fit most new phones including iPhone 11s, Samsung Plus models and Galaxy Notes. (Check the full list of compatible models on the listing before purchasing.) They also are made of material that you can use your phone through! People say they work as intended, “kept our phones safe and dry,” and one person said they “accidentally left them fully submerged for an hour” and “was expecting them to have leaked but none of them did!” It’s also said to be “easy to take photos through the plastic and the Face ID worked just fine too”

Exfoliating soap for your face and body



This exfoliating African black soap by Black-owned brand Nubian Heritage is under $7 for 5 ounces. It can treat eczema, blemishes and oily skin and is safe for your body and face. It has 670 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say “it smells lovely and keeps my skin clear,” “my acne has gotten much better” and “this is my favorite soap,” it “makes my skin SO soft.” Some people say you should lather it in your hands before applying as it can be scratchy to your face and to use a light moisturizer afterwards.

A day and night serum bundle for smooth, clear skin



I have tried a bunch of serums and think I’ve seen the most difference from retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. This day and night serum bundle by InstaNatural features one ounce each of both vitamin C and retinol, including other beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, for $30. These have 4.4 stars, over 1,800 ratings and an A on Fakespot. One woman said most of the sunspots on her face were removed within a month of using these and that she’s “loving the even tone of my skin these two products have given me.” Another said her skin glows and that she’s “amazed and delighted to see the difference they made to the texture of my skin.”

An affordable and comfortable t-shirt bra



My mom bought this bra and was raving about it. This t-shirt soft foam underwire bra by Hanes comes in sizes 34B to 40D and in 17 different colors and prints. Prices vary, but my mom paid $14 for hers. Most are under $25, with some at just $10 depending on the size and color. These bras have 4.2 stars, over 1,400 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women call them “just perfect,” “the best bra I’ve ever owned,” and “sooo comfy!” The bra also has an easy-to-use clip so you can quickly convert it to racerback. (See the photo below) My mom loves that feature!

Tinted BB cream with sunblock for a fresh, natural look



Maybelline hydrating BB cream with SPF 39 comes in 5 different shades, all under $7.50. It would make a great foundation replacement during the summer. It has over 4,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women call it “awesome sheer makeup” that gives a “dewy look,” and say it’s “lightweight,” “blends in with my skin perfectly,” “does a great job at blurring out some of the blemishes and pores” and “doesn’t clog pores.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.