Us Weekly: Doria Ragland ‘continues to live with Meghan, Harry & Archie’

Much of what American gossip outlets write is basically educated guesswork. In this case, with this Us Weekly story, I think this is guesswork based on some stuff we already know. Us Weekly claims Doria Ragland has been living with Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in (you guessed it!) Tyler Perry’s mansion. You know why I think this is actually a really good guess? Because if Doria was staying in her home in LA, she would have been photographed by the paparazzi sent to LA specifically by the British media. I believe the Daily Mail especially has a few photographers on-call in LA to track Meghan, Harry and Doria’s movements. The fact that there have been no paparazzi photos of Doria tells me that Doria probably hasn’t been staying in her home for a few months.
Grandma duty! Doria Ragland has been spending time with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 14-month-old son, Archie, while they’re living in Los Angeles.
“Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”
Not only does the Ohio native, 63, “get up in the morning and read to him,” but she and the Suits alum, 38, have been making the little one’s “all-organic” food together. Markle and the former military pilot, 35, welcomed their baby boy in May 2019. Two months later, another insider exclusively told Us that Ragland was “a big help with the baby and the life adjustment.”
Harry also eased the actress’ transition to motherhood, the source added in July 2019, explaining, “[He] has been amazing and is a real hands-on coparent.”
“This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born” - I mean, I would suspect that Meghan, Harry and Doria have all been surprised by just how much time they’ve had to spend with Archie. Doria must love having all of this time with her grandson, if she is in fact staying with the Sussexes. And Harry must love having all of this time with Meghan and Doria. It’s really kind of strange that we’re supposed to praise Prince William’s close relationship with his mother-in-law Carole – especially since there’s lots of evidence that Carole lived with the Cambridges for years too – but I bet we’re supposed to buy that Harry’s relationship with Doria is somehow suspicious, or a sign of weakness in Harry. Check back when there’s some evidence of Harry “resting his head” in Doria’s lap.
Hope they’re having a blast!
They would have some nerve to say anything, just how many of Royals are in that Kensington compound ?
I love the strong mother-daughter bond they share. They both seem like such lovely and loving people. With my two oldest children, my mom was such a tremendous help to us, and I am so thankful to have had that. Traditionally, women have always stepped up for each other when babies are born. Whether it’s grandmas, aunties, moms or just good friends, it’s lovely when more experienced folks come together to help new moms.
“but she and the Suits alum, 38, have been making the little one’s “all-organic” food together. ”
What is all this hype about organic food? To me, all this means is that you went to the grocery store, bought fresh ingredients and are cooking from scratch. This type of comments ranks right up there with the “floating yoga floor”.
It’s all fabricated because like all the rest of the press, US knows nothing. And I fail to see how this concerns anyone, Doria living with them. No one’s business. US is no better than the other gutter press.
If I went through what she did and I had a good relationship with my mom, I would want nothing more than to have her living with me and my family during the pandemic…this just makes sense.
God, her mother is just stunning.
That’s all I got.
With in laws Harry has a MIL who is not out to see what she can get from her daughter’s royal marriage. Doria is discreet and probably knows what happened in Sussexit but not running to the press. Harry most likely appreciates her loyalty given the Markle mutts. William’s Middleton kin may know how to act but they are the modern Boleyns – marriage for social advancement. William has to throw houses and maybe money at them (Party Pieces bailout?) to keep them in line. When the Markles saw that they expected the same from Harry therefore the collusion with the Fail and others when they didn’t get it.