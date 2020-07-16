NBA players are snitching on each other for breaking the DisneyWorld Bubble

The only sport I follow on a daily basis is tennis, and I’m halfway looking forward to the impending trainwreck situation in New York when tennis players from around the world arrive for a month-long series of tournaments. Allegedly, the US Tennis Association has taken pains to create a makeshift “bubble” atmosphere for player safety. Well, the USTA might want to take notes on how the NBA is handling their “bubble” because it seems completely shambolic. The NBA is trying to recover part of their season by bringing as many players as possible to Orlando, Florida, creating a bubble at the DisneyWorld hotels and parks and hoping that grown-ass men make good life choices.

So far, a couple of players have tested positive for the virus just from within the bubble. That’s not counting Russell Westbrook, who tested positive before he even came to Orlando, and that doesn’t count the more than 25 NBA players who were corona-positive pre-bubble. There’s extensive, daily testing in Orlando once players come into the bubble. But journalists are there too, and they’re documenting what is increasingly looking like a WILD social experiment about rich young men and whether they care about their own health and safety or the health and safety of others. Speaking of social experiments, the NBA set up a hotline so that players can snitch on their fellow players about who is not adhering to Bubble Rules.

It seems like some NBA players are taking coronavirus precautions very seriously in Orlando. According to Sham Charania of The Athletic, there have been “multiple” calls to a hotline the NBA set up to anonymously report social-distancing violations at the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World resort, where 22 teams are currently preparing to restart the season on July 31. “Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus,” Charania reported on Tuesday of the calls, made to what has become known as the “snitch hotline.” While inside the Disney World campus, players are not allowed to visit each other’s hotel rooms but can socialize under restrictions. According to The Ringer, after teams arrived last week, players were immediately quarantined in their hotel rooms for 36 to 48 hours until they tested negative for coronavirus twice. Yet, two players — Richaun Holmes and Bruno Caboclo — were placed in quarantine a second time after breaking rules, according to ESPN. Holmes, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, crossed quarantine lines to pick up a food delivery, he said in a statement. His mother playfully teased him for breaking quarantine in a post to Twitter.

[From People]

I can only imagine the wonderful sports journalism that will come out of this period. I’m imaging a 60 for 60 documentary called The Bubble Snitch, at the very least. And honestly, I think it’s kind of great that the NBA set up a hotline and that players are using it?? That’s amazing. I would have thought that dudes would adhere to a code of silence about their teammates or friends breaking the rules. I’m pleasantly surprised that some of these guys are taking it seriously! LeBron James didn’t even bring his personal chef to the bubble!!

