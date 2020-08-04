“Katy Perry defends Ellen DeGeneres as a champion of equality” links
  • August 04, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Katy Perry defends Ellen DeGeneres as a champion of equality. Like, does Katy understand that someone can champion equality and still be a massively toxic person? [JustJared]
Colorado cops handcuffed and traumatized Black children at gunpoint in a mistaken vehicle stop. Defund the police, my god. [Towleroad]
John Oliver is just killing it this summer. [Pajiba]
Jeanine Pirro wouldn’t get a corona-vaccine even if there was one. [Jezebel]
More on Prince Andrew & the unsealed documents. [LaineyGossip]
A discussion about Reese Witherspoon’s iconic pink suit in Legally Blonde. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban was reportedly robbed. [Dlisted]
The photos from the Pump Up the Volume premiere almost made me cry. [GFY]
Is this Love After Lockup couple still together? [Starcasm]

