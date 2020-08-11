Donald Trump: The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic ended World War II

President Trump Holds a News Conference

Once again, we have a buffet of stupidity from Donald Trump. Take your pick about what outrages and infuriates you today. Let’s start with something I actually think is a good idea from Monsieur Bigly: accepting the Republican nomination at Gettysburg.

Civil War history buffs know that Gettysburg was where the war turned around. Gettysburg was the hinge – while the Union still suffered losses, fortune turned in their favor and that was where the Union turned the war around. It would hold great symbolic power for Donald Trump, the leader of the Nu Confederacy of Dunces, to accept the nomination in a place where the Confederacy began to die. I hope he does it.

Meanwhile, Trump tried to do a press conference in the White House press room but he was ushered out by Secret Service rather quickly – there had been some kind of shooting near the WH. I wonder if they put Trump in the baby bunker again?? But before the Secret Service hustled the Bunker Baby out of the room, this happened:

I remember during the George W. Bush administration, how consistently frustrated I was that the Bush people lacked historical context for nearly everything they did. But now we’re living in this timeline and I just… can’t. The Spanish Flu did not end the second World War. World War II didn’t start until 1939.

President Trump Holds a News Conference

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

13 Responses to “Donald Trump: The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic ended World War II”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:48 am

    The Spanish flu ended World War II after George Washington captured the British airports. Everyone knows that.

    Reply
    • Lemons says:
      August 11, 2020 at 7:57 am

      👏👏👏

      Reply
    • Astrid says:
      August 11, 2020 at 7:58 am

      +1

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      August 11, 2020 at 8:14 am

      LMAO! Thank you for the clarification. 😂

      @Kaiser putting this post up right after a Diego Luna post? Thank you for trying to soften the blow, but I’m not sure even Diego is that good. (And by Diego Luna I mean the Italian General who led the Irish against the forces of Genghis Khan. As Republican history books reflect.)

      Reply
  2. Priscila says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:51 am

    Of course, it did! In the alternative, dystopian reality this moron lives, the 1918 flu did end the second world war!

    He just let it slip he is one of the lizard people.

    Reply
  3. Ronaldinhio says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:52 am

    This makes me tremendously sad – especially given that he is your Commander in Chief.
    God.

    Reply
  4. KellyRyan says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I’ve stopped listening to him and look at the photos. As I posted on LP on Twitter, “I’ve reached a drivel limit.” More comments on his drugged appearance than on what he says. Still hoping for an extended trip to Walter Reed’s detox unit. :)

    Reply
  5. Jay says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:58 am

    It’s cringeworthy embarrassing, right up there with “many people are talking about Fred Douglass”.

    He must just be putty in the hands of Putin and MBS, so easily led and so eager for praise.

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    August 11, 2020 at 8:00 am

    I’m from Poland and our president is as embarrassing as yours… shit happens

    Reply
  7. Alexandria says:
    August 11, 2020 at 8:02 am

    I’m also embarrassed my government was duped 20 million to host a stupid summit between dumbass and Kim. I’m still angry at that.

    Reply
  8. Darla says:
    August 11, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Oh yes. The influenza pandemic of 1917 ending WWII. I read about this in the Bible.

    Reply
  9. Izzy says:
    August 11, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Somewhere out there is an alternate universe where Hillary Clinton is president and 163,000 Americans aren’t dead from a pandemic. That universe is where I want to go.

    Reply

