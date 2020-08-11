FF: The Middletons ‘harbored concerns’ that Meghan would overshadow Pippa

One of my favorite dumb dramas from the early days of Prince Harry and Meghan’s courtship and engagement was the stupidity around whether Meghan was invited to Pippa Middleton’s wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Do you remember all of that? First of all, the press coverage around Pippa and TMW James was hysterical, and clearly written in Jane Austen-esque prose. Pippa was a simple local beauty from Bucklebury, and James Matthews was the dashing hedge-fund gentleman who was terribly rich. The villain of the fairy tale was Meghan, whose beauty rivaled fair Pippa and it was feared that Meghan’s presence might distract from the Middleton’s gaudy family show. As it turns out, Pips had good reason to fear being overshadowed, because Kate did her damnedest to pull focus on her sister’s wedding day. It was all really funny. But did you know that Meghan was prepared to attend Pippa’s wedding up until the day of??
The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton’s vows on May 20, 2017. Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event.
Meghan put careful thought into her outfit, leaning heavily on Jessica [Mulroney] to pull together an ensemble that was stylish without being splashy when walking into the church with Harry. Her determination not to make a misstep at Pippa’s wedding was just one in many actions she took befitting a woman on track to becoming royalty.
Despite her best efforts, Meghan’s presence at Pippa’s wedding did pose a problem—but it had nothing to do with her clothes. The day of the nuptials, The Sun ran a cover story, “It’s Meghan v Pippa in the . . . Wedding of the Rears,” accompanied by a rearview paparazzi picture of Meghan in yoga pants leaving a central London yoga studio that week side by side with the infamous photo of Pippa from behind during Kate’s 2011 wedding ceremony.
Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn’t possibly turn up at the church, only fifty meters away from a specially arranged media pen, after such a crass cover story. If they worried their arrival might create a media circus despite taking every precaution, now they had no doubt that it would. Meghan’s church outfit, and Philip Treacy hat, would have to be worn another time.
[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]
“Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event” – privately harbored, OH MY GOD. That was literally the conversation for months! The Middletons were so pressed that a glamorous American would steal focus from Precious Pippa and the Middletons absolutely sent stories out before the wedding, encouraging Meghan to avoid the wedding but still wanting Harry to come.
Anyway, Finding Freedom also says that Meghan and Harry did drive to Bucklebury together, and Harry “dropped Meghan off at the Airbnb a close friend and fellow wedding guest had rented before continuing on to the chapel.” Meghan then changed into her reception outfit, “a decidedly unflashy long black gown and did her own makeup.” A hairdresser had already done her hair that morning, when she was still considering attending the wedding. After the wedding, Harry returned to the Airbnb and he and Meghan had lunch together, then they went to the evening reception where Pippa made all couples sit separately. Meghan ended up seated at the same table as Mirka Federer, who was at the wedding with her husband Roger Federer. Harry and Meghan reunited on the dance floor but they largely had a quiet night and drove back to London at around 2 am. I’m absolutely positive that the Middletons consider Mirka and Meghan the same way: as women to be ignored and shunned so that their husbands can pay attention to Kate and Pippa. So f–king tacky.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Overshadow who??
Exactly. Pippa is a nonfactor. Ain’t nobody asking for her.
And how? Presumably everyone there was a friend of the couple’s, there to celebrate their wedding and not going to be overshadowed by another guest (I mean, Roger Federer was there too). Of course the real answer is the Middletons are fame balls and were afraid the media would be more interested in Meghan and Harry than in Pippa, as if her wedding was a national event. After all Meghan and Harry had attended other weddings before and after they were married with no issue.
Carole Middleton thought Pippa’s wedding was just as an important social event as Kate Moss’ or Lady Melissa Percy’s, daughter of the Duke of Northumberland, wedding.
At least Meghan still tried her best to let the bride remain in the spotlight. And I’m quite sure Meghan can handle sitting by herself unlike somebody’s assistant.
Pippa’s not a thing, failed to be a thing around her sister’s wedding, and will never be a thing.
Meghan’s got real candlepower.
The Middleton women do not.
/fin
You know, I cant believe I’m about to type this, but…..
looking back, Kate’s dress for Pippa’s wedding wasn’t actually that bad. I mean at the time I thought it was awful, but consider some of the really hideous dresses we have seen her wear over the past 3 years. In comparison, this one wasn’t bad, lol.
As for the rest – it all just makes me sad. Meghan had to go hang out in some random AirBnB by herself while Harry was at the ceremony? and then she couldn’t even sit with Harry at the reception? (is that normal for UK weddings?) There wasn’t another entrance to the church she could have used?
At least this story makes it sound like it was Meghan’s choice not to attend the ceremony, not the Middletons.
That’s like old school seating arrangement rules in many places-they used to have couples sit apart so they would be forced to mingle with strangers at the party. I have still attended weddings and dinner parties in the US where this is the case. I think it’s awful, particularly since many times, the plus one literally knows nobody and it’s forcing them even more out of their comfort zone and maybe they might not make a good impression. I was watching one of the final episodes of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark and Michelle McNamara did this at her wedding and I guess some people think it’s a great idea and some people do not.
Fellow “I’ll be gone in the dark” viewer. Michelle did this but also sat them in tables where everyone at the table had something in common and had to guess what that was. I thought that was pretty interesting way to sit people.
@superbass – Every formal wedding with a sit-down dinner I have attended seated people this way. This is the reason for place cards so you know where to sit and people may find out your name without asking.
How dreadful! I’m very introverted and I rely on my partner to get me through these types of social events. It would be absolutely miserable to be forced to a table of strangers away from him all evening.
The Middletons were pretending to be aristocrats with this type of seating but the recent Tatler article reminded them that they will never be accepted.
Kate’s saggy boob dress was not great and she had a school marm attitude for the paps that day. The one photo we didn’t see was the one where james and Pippa are walking out of the church and all the other guests are well behind them… except for Kate who happens to be right in their shot.
The colour and style read pretty dated and fussy to me, but if the goal is not to overshadow Pippa…it gets the job done.
My only point of reference for upper crust British social norms are Downton Abbey and a whole bunch of golden age mystery novels, but I think the idea of sitting couples separately was another way to make outsiders uncomfortable – like, if you can’t make intelligent conversation with Lord Salisbury- Pinkerton about his estate’s horse breeding venture, what are you even doing here?
However, Meghan doesn’t seem like she would have any difficulty making conversation or making other people feel at ease, at least based on her public appearances. So that strategy would likely backfire.
You guys…I have it downloading. The kindle is charging (10%), and I’m avoiding spoilers like crazy. My older half-siblings are bat shit too…let’s do this!
Who sits couples separately at a wedding? I know that this is all “royal protocol” during state dinners so they can make conversation with other guests.. but it’s ridiculous and try hard at best at a wedding. Also, Meghan made the right call to not show up at the wedding ceremony — it would have been a circus indeed at no fault of her own and the Midds would have hated her even more.
Yes I also thought this is for royal state dinners. But since I’m not British, maybe this is allowed for dinner parties and weddings.
To be fair to Pippa, it’s her wedding so generally what bride wants, bride gets. My question is did Pippa also cause Kate to cry lol.
Just an aside, I actually love Pippa’s wedding dress on her.
I think extremely traditional etiquette says married couples are separated but I don’t know how much it is adhered to today.
Wasn’t there something about couples being sat together for a year after the wedding, though?
In any event, an unmarried couple would not be invited together so the Middletons were already breaking those rules.
It’s a very weird piece of etiquette, but still very prevalent in Britain. Not only couples but family and close friends are never sat together at the dinner table at a party or reception, it’s perceived as very bad manners on the part of the hostess. Like you are so insignificant that you might as well sit next to the one that brought you since you couldn’t possibly have anything interesting to say to anyone else. If you’ve noticed that at the BAFTAs no one ever sits next to their date/spouse. It’s another one of those American vs. British cultural things.
Just reading the headline alone made me laugh. I knew the Middletons were in this mess somewhere!
Reading the actual story just made me shake my head. The tacky-ass tabloids had a direct hand in Meghan not attending that wedding. I mean, it worked out well for Pippa, I suppose. 🙄 But, ugghh, the fact that The Sun had a story *on its cover* comparing Meghan and Pippa’s butts is really gross.
The Sun use to have topless women on Page 3 daily.
The Sun has more vulgar taste and than the Daily Fail if that can be imagined.
Meghan has more grace and class in her pinky than those people looking to smear her every move. She was nothing but considerate and they still felt the need to tear her down.
The only logical thing to do for them was to keep it a private wedding. not pretend they kept it provate. Pippa is not royal and the fact that the few public things she did get involved in weren’t a huge success, only proved how unsuitable she is for being a celebrity. No shame in that either.
Absolutely tasteless to separate couples. Let’s make certain no one enjoys the already full festivities?
If you’re worried someone’s mere presence will overshadow the biggest day of you life, the issues likely lie with you.
But seriously seating couples separately? Was this Will and Kate’s ploy to get a break from each other?
Now, if Meghan was really an attention seeker as the press and the Royal Family portrayed her, she would have gone to the wedding ceremony.
In assless chaps, just to give everyone a good look 😆
Pippa looked so happy and pretty on her wedding day. I kinda miss her socialite days
But isn’t she still a socialite? I don’t think she has an actual job…
The Middletons.
Literally the blandest, most Wonder Bread, melted vanilla ice cream climbers in British history. Like, how did two sisters from a tacky party supply store manage to bigfoot their way into these two families?
Here’s another prediction: I don’t know if Harry and Meghan are gonna make it. (I hope like hell they do.) But if they eventually do split, I suspect the knives will be out for poor Meghan. They will abandon any and all impulse toward civility and go all in with the British tabs. I honestly believe she and Harry are truly in love, but his brother and sister-in-law literally ran her off over nothing more than petty jealousy.
I feel so sorry for her. Truly.
Anon, I hoped getting away from the UK and the insanity is good for their marriage. I think if they remained, they would have taken their frustrations with the RF and the press on each other. Bring a baby into it and having conflict on how the Palace thinks he should be raised would make the pressure worse. Couples can fight healthily but external factors which you cannot control can really strain a marriage and the two of them could start blaming each other and themselves.
Who the FFFF do these people think they are? In what world would PIPPA VANILLA BASIC be more important than Prince Harry’s WIFE? I am now positive the Middletons own the pot garden next door, it’s the only possible explanation.
Carole never privately worried about anything. She gleefully contributed to the DM when she could and that interview she gave criticizing work ethic was classless and pathetic. Especially considering her children, especially Kate, have no work ethic whatsoever.
2nd pic of James Middleton arm in arm with a lady in a pink coat dress — legit thought that was Kate. Sorry not Sorry
Does anyone else think it’s weird to invite your brother-in-law’s brother to your wedding?
I do but I don’t think it’s terribly weird. If Harry found it very weird he could RSVP no. I’m South East Asian lol our parents dictate who to invite.
Of course I had to Google “Wedding of the Rears”! 😂
How do you overshadow a non-MFing-factor??
The Middleton’s are irrelevant