Prince Harry ‘punished’ his friend Skippy Inskip for ‘giving him advice’ about Meghan

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom is out now, but this story came out just a few days before the book came out. The history: in March 2019, the smear campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already been in full-swing for months. The Sussexes and Cambridges had decided to split up their offices, and the Cambridges gave Harry and Meghan a going-away present: a particularly nasty “tell all” article in Tatler, in which Meghan was blamed entirely for the falling out between William and Harry. She was also blamed for being a “diva” at her wedding (because she wanted to wear a dress the Queen didn’t like) and for, as always, making Kate cry salty white tears.

In that Tatler piece, we also heard that Meghan had “banished” some of Harry’s oldest friends from his life. Meghan was blamed for freezing out several members of Harry’s old posse, including Tom “Skippy” Inskip. From the FF excerpts we’ve already seen, it doesn’t seem like Meghan was doing much of the banishments and freeze-outs, it was Harry. Harry was the one who fell in love hard and fast and he expected to be supported by his friends and family. What he got was a lot of racist, sexist bullsh-t from everyone and he acted accordingly.

One of Prince Harry’s oldest friends expressed his reservations about Meghan Markle but was ‘punished’ for giving his advice, a new book claims. Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip had been a close friend of the Duke after they met at Eton College, and were for a time inseparable. But according to the upcoming biography, Finding Freedom, Skippy had a falling out with Prince Harry after he shared his ‘doubts’ about the Duchess before they became engaged. He is believed to have advised Harry and Meghan to live together before ‘doing anything more serious.’ A source close to Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the book’s authors that although his advice ‘came from a good place,’ Prince Harry ‘didn’t totally see it that way’, according to the Sunday Telegraph. ‘It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment,’ added the source, who is believed to have spoken out with the permission of Harry and Meghan. As a result, Mr Inskip and his wife Lara were reportedly ‘punished’ by being excluded from Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding party at Frogmore House. Instead, they had to watch as the Royal couple’s new friends such as Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney made their way to the event. It is believed that Skippy, who lives in Washington DC and works at US tech giant Afiniti, have since reconciled after the death of his mother-in-law last year following severe mental health problems. Skippy was one of those in Las Vegas in 2012 when Harry was infamously caught playing naked billiards with showgirls in a hotel suite.

We knew it at the time, but it’s still interesting to see all of these “well, actually” takes on old stories where Meghan was always to blame for everything under the sun. Well, actually, Harry was severely disappointed by the lack of support from his brother and his friends. Well, actually, Harry heard all of the sh-t his friends said about Meghan behind his back. Well, actually, Harry is perfectly capable of making up his own mind about who he wants in his life. All Meghan did was exist and that apparently made all of these idiots show their asses and Harry acted.