Adele continues to look completely unrecognizable as she watches ‘Black Is King’

Before we get to the context of this, check out ADELE. Our Adele. Adele Adkins, the Adele who used to be a redhead. Adele who cried singing “Someone Like You” live in front of an audience at the BRIT Awards. We’ve gotten glimpses of Adele’s makeover several times over the past two years, but I thought the makeover just involved her significant weight loss. But it looks as if Adele has changed her hair (and her face!) as she’s lost weight. Who would have thought all those years ago that Adele would one day move to California, drop some serious weight and go blonde. And it looks like she has a weird perm now too. What is that?? Adele has always had straight-ish red hair. I don’t even know anymore.
As for the context of this photo – Adele was watching Black Is King on Disney-plus. Somehow, she has a matching top, worn by Beyonce in the movie/art-piece. Did Beyonce send it to her? Possibly/probably. Bey and Adele are quite friendly, although I think it’s more like “mutual respect between two A-list singers” rather than Beyonce and Adele being BFFs who hang out regularly. But Adele really does worship Bey (she’s totally a member of the Hive) and I could see Beyonce sending her this top.
Some people are claiming that Adele has lost close to 100 pounds, which… I don’t think it’s that much. She lost weight consistently after giving birth to her son, and then she went on a diet ahead of her tour for 25. My point is that she’s been losing weight consistently for years, probably with some backsliding and weight gains here and there, but things didn’t get this drastic until the past two years. I think it’s more like she’s lost about 50 pounds over the past two years. Which is still remarkable.
.@Adele rocks matching outfit to @Beyonce’s from #BlackIsKing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JY0Z3Z6WCd
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2020
Photos courtesy of Adele’s IG.
Could be that this is her natural hair and she’s always straightened it?
1. Adele looks amazing
2. She is def a bey Stan….. And rightfully so black is king is amazing
Maybe that’s what her hair looks like without blow drying? I went years (more like decades) blowing out my hair because it was poofy and frizzy when it dried naturally until I discovered the curly girl method. That’s what my hair looks like now when I don’t blow dry and apply the proper oils/product.
Anyway, she does look like a completely different person now, and had I not seen this pic from Adele’s own IG, I would have been like “Harpo, who dis woman?” too.
I also think she is just using the curly hair method to restore her natural hair. No issues with that though.
Same; I forever wanted a straight, blunt bob and just wasn’t going to happen. Moved across the country and new stylist taught me to embrace my natural wave/curl and more importantly how to care for it, ie curlygirl method.
Now I have to go watch “The Color Purple” for the 25th time 😊
I can’t put my finger on it, but her face is different. Maybe just the weight lost changed her features?
I agree. If they didn’t say this was Adele, I never would have known. Her face does look different. Maybe it’s from all the weight loss. Although, I think it looks like she had a bit of work done on her face. Regardless, she looks amazing!!!
I think she looks so different because it’s a combo of many changes on top of her weight loss. She looks like she’s going for a more natural make up look along with tanning, I think she styles her brows differently and has a different hair and color. She could be in the witness protection program but live in plain sight since she looks so different.
Those brows are throwing me off completely. I can see her in there, just barely, beneath those things. And of course she has lost a lot of weight and her hair is completely diff from how we’ve always seen her, but she still has her nails!
I don’t really like how she’s doing her brows now. Maybe I just need to get used to it though, she looks so different all together
I fully support women doing what makes them feel good about themselves but I think it’s sad that so often the result is conformity – thin and blond. It makes me sad though because most women are already beautiful in their own unique way.
After her weightloss last year, she was left with a bit of loose skin on her face. So I think she may have had some work done to tighten up her face, and that’s why she looks so different.
Anyway, she looks beautiful. I truly hope that she is happy and healthy.
Maybe but maybe not. She’s young, skin is very elastic and likely adjusted; I’m a lot older and lost 74 pounds through VSG, the only loose skin (above the shoulders) is the neck.
Everybody regardless of age reacts differently to weight loss and our skin is our biggest organ. It’s possible for someone young to lose weight and seek help with loose skin.
I literally have no idea if that’s case with Adele. But don’t assume someone’s skin elasticity will be similar to yours even if they are younger.
My fear with all of this is that scientific studies have shown that dieting doesn’t work. Very, very, very few people lose a significant amount of weight and keep it off – our bodies have set points where they like to settle at and attempting to *drastically* change that through diet and exercise is setting you up for failure.
What happens if she gains some or all of the weight back? She will always remember everything telling her how ‘amazing’ she looked when she was a completely different size, even though she was stunning before.
And to be honest, I feel uncomfortable in general with the ease at which society comments on female bodies… we don’t know what we’re complimenting when we compliment someone’s weight loss. They could be sick, grieving, they could have an eating disorder. We just don’t know.
I don’t know how she lost the weight, but it might not have been from a specific diet, but perhaps eating more healthily and working out? That’s the only way (for me personally) to lose weight consistently and keep it off). I agree that very restrictive diets set you up for failure long-term.
“we don’t know what we’re complimenting when we compliment someone’s weight loss. They could be sick, grieving, they could have an eating disorder. We just don’t know.”
So much this. My weight has gone up and down over the years, and there’s nothing like being told how great I looked when I was unhealthy. It’s just as bad as tut-tutting over fatness.
I’ve kind of aged out of it, thankfully, but it always made me cringe. I spent two years in yoga pants because it’s really hard to find size 14, and there were other times when, yes, I could have used a cheeseburger as they say. Just be happy I don’t tell you why I can’t, hmm? I have a damn mirror!
Beyond that, others’ opinion of my weight (big or small, positive or negative) is none of my damn business. People need to STFU. Tell me that you like my earrings or my outfit, ask how I am, but FFS, please refrain from commenting on my body. I know what I look like and I don’t want to hear about it! It’s hard enough to deal with life without being scriutinized all the time.
Adele has always been gorgeous in my book. I admire her a lot.
I’m with you Iris. I don’t ever comment on peoples weight and don’t like it when people comment on mine. Also very true that long term weight loss it hard to maintain.we’re now seeing people who under went gastric bypass gain back a significant amount of weight so that isn’t the panacea we thought it was.
I wish Adele well but no comment on her weight from me.
Also I think the reports that she lost 100 lbs are true.
She did say a few years ago that she gave up the sugar in her tea, which was a lot I think, plus several cups of it a day. If she continued to do that, plus added more changes, it’s totally possible.
And I never have commented on her weight really either (except to say that it’s noticeable!). Lots of people lose it and then it comes bouncing back because fat is it’s own organ and it will defend itself to the death!
Besides the weight loss and hair I think it could be her eyebrows making her look so different. They look so dark against her hair
And looking at her signature eye look, I’m guessing having almost no (or no) makeup on her eye in this shot is just really different.
The brows are off-to dark and needs a different shape.
If she feels great good for her-I thought she was stunning before and didn’t need to change.
If the caption didn’t say Adele, I would have thought it was some Real Wives cast member. Maybe a minority opinion, but I thought she looked so beautiful before with red hair and some weight on her.
Wow-I don’t think she has that “fake” Real Wives look at all.
She looks like a completely different person – and it’s not simply the weight. When she first arrived on the scene I thought she looked to be around 40. Now, she looks significantly younger.
I would be relishing in the anonymity if I was her, not posting what I look like lols.
I did NOT recognise her!
I know! If she didn’t post the photos, she could go anywhere and not be recognized. Of course we can’t go anywhere now so…
I was trying to figure out who Adele reminded me of in the photo – Kate Winslet – I finally realized
I’m thinking Sarah Paulson!
Cressida bonas? Piper Chapman? I’m lost
Adele has true talent, writes her own songs, can belt out a great tune without 95 backup dancers half dressed on stage, I am a fan!
Good for her, takes a lot of work to get and keep weight off, I bet she has tons of energy now.
I’m not sure what it is about her new look, maybe side part on her hair would be more flattering? I do not like the yellow-y blonde color at all. Not on anyone, I if was ruling the hair color business I would banish the crayon yellow shade forever.
IMO, that brown moon pattern is ugly. On anybody.
Adele, turn out a new album with some happy songs for a change, take my money.
Karl Lagerfeld publicly bullied Adele for her weight. And oftentimes public discourse about her singing talent is conflated with opinions on her body.
Perhaps training & losing weight was all about empowerment for her during a breakup. Maybe it’s a response to living in a new place with rigid beauty standards. Perhaps working with a trainer helped her reclaim her body after having offensive commentary made about it publicly.
I thinks it’s important to acknowledge how many much she was body shamed by the media when discussing her size.
Also her curls are beautiful! As a curly haired womxn I love seeing other ladies with curls (natural or otherwise)
That’s really too bad. I thought (think) she was (is) stunningly beautiful and talented.
Her lack of her signature eye makeup (black liquid cat eyeliner) changes her face up quite a bit. She looks great no matter what.
Oh man, I do not like that hair colour on her at all. The red was gorgeous, this is so brassy and (imo) so unflattering. But wowza on the weight loss, she looks like a whole new person.