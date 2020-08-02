Is Ellen DeGeneres ready to shut down her talk show? ‘She feels she can’t go on’

Ellen DeGeneres’ show is apparently a massively toxic work environment full of racism, racist microaggressions, favoritism, harassment and sexual abuse. If you have a moment, please do read some of Buzzfeed’s most recent piece, featuring interviews with employees who detail how several producers have committed some very serious acts of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse. All of these stories coming out have a “tip of the iceberg” feel, and Ellen’s letter to her employees didn’t help matters at all. Making matters worse, Ellen’s celebrity colleagues are now calling her out too:

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020

Brad Garrett is a problematic person – like Ellen – but I agree with him here. Lea Thompson does too, she apparently tweeted out something agreeing with Garrett (I can’t find it on her Twitter, so she might have deleted it). The point is that all of a sudden, Ellen DeGeneres finds herself in an odd position: she’s now so toxic that even her celebrity friends are emboldened enough to call her out. So is it any surprise that she feels like now might be the time to shut down her show permanently?

Ellen DeGeneres may be ready to call it quits on her daytime talk amid claims she perpetuated a toxic work environment, DailyMail.com can reveal. An insider at Telepictures tells DailyMail.com that the host is telling executives at Telepictures and Warner Bros that she has had enough and wants to walk away from the show. ‘She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,’ they said. ‘The truth is she knew what was going on, it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun – but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.’ It comes as staff at the Ellen DeGeneres Show are hitting back at her for shifting the blame to her executive producers in an apology memo sent this week. ‘Don’t think for a minute anything she has said in that apology means anything. She created and then enabled this toxic culture to go on for so long,’ one staffer, who spoke to DailyMail.com on condition of anonymity, said. ‘If anyone had come to her or those three vile [executive producers] to complain, they would’ve been fired.’ ‘Inside Telepictures we’ve had enough of her. She is a phony who does not practice what she preaches,’ our Telepictures source said. ‘The behavior of her show executives has been appalling, but [Ellen] is no better. In fact, she is the worst. It’s outrageous that she is trying to pretend that this is all a shock to her. The fish rots from the head, and Ellen is the head.’ Our Telepictures insider claims that Ellen ‘hates coming to work’ and ‘struggles to be nice to people and has utter contempt for her audience. She has been phoning it in for so long, and only staying for the money and celebrity it affords her. We’ve dealt with her BS for so many years, she’s not innocent at all, she’s not nice and the show is not filled with happiness.’ Our source claims that the backlash may cloud the show’s success in the future and it could be time to end things. ‘At this point, there’s really no way to save the show from this PR nightmare, so Ellen leaving may be the only way for this entire mess to go away. While it is our most profitable show in daytime, we no longer make the money we used to make from the show, as we have to pay her tens of millions of dollars per year to show up.’

“She has been phoning it in for so long” - she really has. And yes, she can barely hide her contempt for her audience, her guests and for showing up for work in general. It feels almost inevitable that this profitable show – which was supposed to be so wholesome and family-friendly – would end up going down in a blaze of controversy, scandal and criminality. Executive producer Andy Lassner slapped back on claims that the show was ending, tweeting something about “Nobody is going off the air.” But that just sounds like producers trying to tell Ellen that she can fake-nice her way out of this, and I just don’t think that’s going to happen. She doesn’t even care that much about keeping her show, clearly.