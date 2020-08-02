Is Ellen DeGeneres ready to shut down her talk show? ‘She feels she can’t go on’

Ellen DeGeneres’ show is apparently a massively toxic work environment full of racism, racist microaggressions, favoritism, harassment and sexual abuse. If you have a moment, please do read some of Buzzfeed’s most recent piece, featuring interviews with employees who detail how several producers have committed some very serious acts of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse. All of these stories coming out have a “tip of the iceberg” feel, and Ellen’s letter to her employees didn’t help matters at all. Making matters worse, Ellen’s celebrity colleagues are now calling her out too:
Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre
— Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020
Brad Garrett is a problematic person – like Ellen – but I agree with him here. Lea Thompson does too, she apparently tweeted out something agreeing with Garrett (I can’t find it on her Twitter, so she might have deleted it). The point is that all of a sudden, Ellen DeGeneres finds herself in an odd position: she’s now so toxic that even her celebrity friends are emboldened enough to call her out. So is it any surprise that she feels like now might be the time to shut down her show permanently?
Ellen DeGeneres may be ready to call it quits on her daytime talk amid claims she perpetuated a toxic work environment, DailyMail.com can reveal. An insider at Telepictures tells DailyMail.com that the host is telling executives at Telepictures and Warner Bros that she has had enough and wants to walk away from the show.
‘She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,’ they said. ‘The truth is she knew what was going on, it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun – but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.’
It comes as staff at the Ellen DeGeneres Show are hitting back at her for shifting the blame to her executive producers in an apology memo sent this week. ‘Don’t think for a minute anything she has said in that apology means anything. She created and then enabled this toxic culture to go on for so long,’ one staffer, who spoke to DailyMail.com on condition of anonymity, said. ‘If anyone had come to her or those three vile [executive producers] to complain, they would’ve been fired.’
‘Inside Telepictures we’ve had enough of her. She is a phony who does not practice what she preaches,’ our Telepictures source said. ‘The behavior of her show executives has been appalling, but [Ellen] is no better. In fact, she is the worst. It’s outrageous that she is trying to pretend that this is all a shock to her. The fish rots from the head, and Ellen is the head.’
Our Telepictures insider claims that Ellen ‘hates coming to work’ and ‘struggles to be nice to people and has utter contempt for her audience. She has been phoning it in for so long, and only staying for the money and celebrity it affords her. We’ve dealt with her BS for so many years, she’s not innocent at all, she’s not nice and the show is not filled with happiness.’
Our source claims that the backlash may cloud the show’s success in the future and it could be time to end things. ‘At this point, there’s really no way to save the show from this PR nightmare, so Ellen leaving may be the only way for this entire mess to go away. While it is our most profitable show in daytime, we no longer make the money we used to make from the show, as we have to pay her tens of millions of dollars per year to show up.’
“She has been phoning it in for so long” - she really has. And yes, she can barely hide her contempt for her audience, her guests and for showing up for work in general. It feels almost inevitable that this profitable show – which was supposed to be so wholesome and family-friendly – would end up going down in a blaze of controversy, scandal and criminality. Executive producer Andy Lassner slapped back on claims that the show was ending, tweeting something about “Nobody is going off the air.” But that just sounds like producers trying to tell Ellen that she can fake-nice her way out of this, and I just don’t think that’s going to happen. She doesn’t even care that much about keeping her show, clearly.
Not sure if they will let her considering how much money the show makes but I can assume a bunch of people will be fired if they keep the show on air.
Well…she deserves it right? I just hope the staff get better opportunities after this.
Her brand? She wants to recover it? It’s toxic stuff.
Yes,I hope they all find jobs but I guess this is why the show sucked in Covid. Most of the good staff was gone and she just ain’t the GOAT she thought she was
Ya know, although I still think Anne Heche is a teeny bit “off”, I really see her relationship w/Ellen in a whole new light now. Given all the talk about how controlling Ellen is, and the DL talk (for years) RE: Portia, gotta wonder about Heche’s breakdown while she was with Ellen.
I never understood all the stuff with Anne Heche. People break up all the time and it doesn’t make anyone a terrible person. But Anne Heche was vilified for breaking up with Ellen and then getting into a relationship with a man and it never made sense to me.
Agreed.
Sadly, I think part of it was that she also has a mental illness and had a severe episode around the time they broke up.
Then she got together with her husband within a month so that started a narrative of she was mentally ill that’s why she was a lesbian (I distinctly remember seeing tabloids say that). Her mother is very anti-gay and used to run a conversion camp. Combine that lack of empathy for mental illness with how society treated LGBTQ people then, and yea….
Show her the Dory.
HA!!!!!!
Haha. Here here! All the stories and blind items make her sound like a horrible person/boss.
Some of these celebrities speaking up now also went on her show several times and people are saying well they were also a part of the problem. However i think just like some of the workers coming forward they were contracted to do promo on her shows whether they liked or or not. No wonder some chemistry she had with some stars was way off, they both/all couldnt wait for it to be over.
I feel for the staffers that will have to find new jobs, not Ellen or the execs, who will all be just fine. It was telling when she didn’t have her usual team producing from home, as every other talk show host did, and cheaped out along with the lack of communication.
When the horse dies, dismount.
This!
This reminds me that I need to go back and watch that epic Dakota Johnson interview from Ellen about a year ago. Ellen is super condescending to her and Dakota doesn’t take it. I’m over Ellen and hope she goes away.
That’s the first thing I did after reading this. Dakota wasn’t playing and I love it.
I just really hated the way she apologized by directly blaming others.
I tend to think her nastiness toward guests on air is because she’s over the show as a whole but didn’t want to admit it/give up the money/etc. At one point she seemed really did seem nice and like she enjoyed it, but the recent terrible behavior clearly spilled over onto those who worked there. She has an excuse to stop now. Time to pack it up.
She did not take responsibility in her apology and blamed others.
Why aren’t her Hollywood friends defending her?
She never has the same guest twice if they call Ellen out
Yeah, there’s enough out there from too many sources about ED’s off-air nastiness to carry weight. That bubble has surely burst by now.
That said, I don’t understand why sometimes on this site the Daily Fail is Made of Bullshit (which it is), and other times held up as authoritative evidence.
Oh noes, the multi-millionaire (approaching billionaire) with one of the worst employer reputations in Hollywood, which is really saying something, is having a sad because she may no longer be on TV every day. And all she will have left to comfort herself with are her multiple gorgeous homes and the millions of dollars she’ll receive as a buyout to go away, to add to the hundreds of millions she already has. I’m sure I speak for 34 million Americans facing homeless this week when I offer my condolences to Ellen and ask, When will this hideous “cancel culture” end?
Ellen is a huge phony.
Go ahead and stop your show, no loss there.
I’ve been reading horror stories about Ellen for YEARS on Reddit in particular, but remained skeptical bc I couldn’t wrap my head around the persona she puts out on her show being that different from what people claimed they’ve experienced from her. Apparently it’s all true and she’s as big a goblin as everyone says she is. I was similarly surprised to find out James Cordon is apparently a complete asshole also.
I don’t watch her standup but I’ve heard one of her most recent ones was pretty much entirely about how her employees hate her bc she treats them like shit. Yikes.
Why is Brad Garret problematic ? 😫 I didn’t know
This has been an interesting story to follow for a long time. I’d imagine would just call it quits now but who knows?