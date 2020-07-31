Ellen DeGeneres sent an open letter to her staff about their toxic work environment

For months, stories and articles about Ellen DeGeneres have been circulating widely. There were stories about how she treats employees, how she treats waitresses, how she treats other journalists and colleagues and more. She’s apparently a pretty vile person, which wouldn’t be *as* notable if Ellen’s brand wasn’t all about niceness and kindness. Anyway, who would have ever thought that the woman who is abusive to waitresses would also create a toxic work environment on her eponymous show? A few weeks ago, Buzzfeed published an article claiming many people on The Ellen DeGeneres Show hate it there and that it’s a toxic work environment full of sexism, racism, favoritism and shady behavior.
About a week after the Buzzfeed story came out, Warner Bros announced that they would conduct an “internal review” of the show, with a third-party team so that staffers could feel free to talk about their experiences. Buzzfeed has done a follow-up story in which some very serious sexual misconduct and sexual harassment charges were raised from unnamed staffers, mostly in regard to executive producer Ed Galvin. The Hollywood Reporter’s sources now say that Galvin is being let go, and that more senior staff will likely be fired before all of this over (and who knows when the review will be over). Throughout the entire months-long controversy over Ellen’s behavior in particular, Ellen has not said anything or issued any kind of statement. When her staffers began speaking to Buzzfeed, she still didn’t say anything, and THR says she was “discouraged from addressing the allegations.” But now she has released a statement to her staff, which was promptly leaked to media outlets:
Hey everybody — it’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.
I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.
I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.
It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.
I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then.
Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen
“I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention” - because staffers didn’t have an outlet to address the toxic work environment and that’s why they went to Buzzfeed, which instigated all of this. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think *everything* rests on Ellen’s shoulders, and obviously they have a big staff and Ellen delegated and kept herself away from the daily operations. But, again, it’s HER show, her name, and she has the responsibility for how the show operates. It’s been dysfunctional for years, clearly.
She gave the weakest talk-around apology ever. I imagine she is trying to be inclusive of everyone who felt unhappy at her show, but the effect is that it is passive and ineffective. She thinks people are misrepresenting who she is, but if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck…
Because letters make everything better. I work in healthcare, and as a thank you for working during the pandemic, my hospital sent out a thank you youtube video. It didn’t feel like a thank you, more like a slap in the face. Empty words serve no benefit to your staff.
We periodically get “presents” from my employer, which is one of the biggest Healthcare networks in the country. Those presents are always company merchandise. We’re getting another COVID present soon and I swear to God if it’s another f’ing water bottle… I bet Ellen’s employees are drowning in Ellen show merch. This letter probably came with an Ellen fidget spinner.
All of this is passing the buck – I didn’t know, I delegated, it’s everyone else’s fault but mine, it’s time we all do better. What a crock.
Right as if her personal cruelty, well documented in multiple accounts and which also sneaks through in her interactions on the show, was her staff’s fault.
I especially loved the part where she used her experiences from coming out as ‘proof’ that she’d never condone a toxic work environment…
It’s not all her fault but all those stories about not talking to her or looking her in the eye are also floating around. She did not want to be around her employees and hired, apparently, some real gross people to insulate herself from everybody else.
Note that she took no responsibility for the specific allegations that she herself is rude and demeaning to work for and promise to do better. It’s all, “I’m sorry I didn’t do a better job as a supervisor.” total bs.
All she did was pass the buck. She completely talked around herself and blamed her staff. In fact, anyone who said anything derogatory about Ellen specifically has to stop. Because they’re wrong.
Many of the voices is about Ellen herself, not the show, nor people running the show.
That letter was clearly written by her counsel with a few Ellen-isms thrown in. There is no way someone could lack that much self awareness. Did she not find it odd that none of her junior level staff spoke to her or even looked at her?
From a legal standpoint, most of the accusations will be very difficult to prove and even if they are proven, it would have to be against a certain protected class or classes to have legal consequences. I’ve said this in previous posts, but simply being an asshole to all of your staff does not fit the legal definition of a hostile work environment, you have to specifically target a protected class.
From a PR standpoint, the damage to her brand has been done. She has more money than she could spend in five lifetimes, it might just be time to shut things down.
If anyone else watches Succession on HBO, her response reminded me of the scene where Brian Cox’s character says “I’m not operationally involved”, in response to the rape/murder allegations of his company…
Lost count of how many times “I”, “me” and “my” were used.
Stories about her have floated around for some time, and I never had trouble believing the walk did not match the talk (persona). The few times I watched her show (usually while captive in a medical office), she seemed like a passive aggressive jerk.
A year ago (time flies!) before I left my ex-job (it was a short term contract) and had nothing to lose anymore, I went to HR and told the head of HR (a woman, which I think helped a lot) that my coworker was being sexually harassed since she arrived, 5 months prior (my co worker agreed that I would talk to them). I had no hard proof, but my co worker was interviewed and the guy investigated. A week before my final day, the head of HR called me into a meeting room and personally thanked me for coming forward with what I had seen. She told me it lead to multiple woman coming forward with their stories and that the company fired a few people in the process. The company was shitty for a lot of reason, but I appreciated how they handled this delicate situation.
Amazing how she’s blaming her staff and not addressing all of the terrible behavior she’s been accused of. I don’t doubt there are general company culture issues, but she has been accused of terribly mistreating people.
Her name is on the sign outside the studio. She is, in essence, the CEO. I do believe that she is sincere. I hope that WB will make the investigations transparent. She is at the top of her show’s organization, but frequently what happens below ranks is – people are put in power and they abuse it – shield the distractions for reaching above their levels. Look no further than that “Darling of the Today Show” – Matt Lauer. The Today Show producers did not know how much he abused women. Then they did. Ellen has to figure out which of her producers abused staff and / or WB needs to investigate how culpable Ellen was in this, as well.
There is a lot more that has to happen before we pig-pile on her – let due process complete.
One thing to remember about Ellen is that she is a survivor. Regardless, she’ll bounce back.