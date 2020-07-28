Ellen DeGeneres’ show is under an ‘internal review’ for its toxic work environment

2020 will go down as one of the worst years ever, but some interesting sh-t has happened too. One example: 2020 is the year that we all collectively stopped pretending that Ellen DeGeneres is actually a nice person or a good person. The stories have been out there for years, and her Not-So-Subtle Mean Girl persona has been there for everyone to see on her show for years too. But things really came to a head over the past four months or so. She treats her employees like sh-t. She’s created an overwhelming toxic work environment. Current and former employees recently spoke to Buzzfeed and detailed all of the awful sh-t that’s been going down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for years. And now, because of that Buzzfeed article, Ellen’s show is under an internal investigation:

Ellen DeGeneres’ acclaimed talk show is reportedly under internal review following multiple allegations from former staffers about the talk show’s workplace environment. According to reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, both published Monday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will undergo an internal investigation by WarnerMedia. Reps for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for DeGeneres did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. Telepictures and Warner Bros. TV executives sent a memo to Ellen Show staffers last week announcing they have engaged WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third party firm, according to Variety. Current and former staffers will reportedly be interviewed about their experiences on set. The memo cited recent articles as the reason for the workplace investigation, per Variety. Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News published a report in which previous employees alleged there is a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes of the daytime talk show. One current and 10 former staffers spoke anonymously about their experiences on set, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

When the Buzzfeed story came out, the executive producers – Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner – made a statement taking responsibility for what was happening on the show and they said words about trying to create “an open, safe and inclusive work environment.” Ellen has not issued one statement at all. Which says a lot – either she knows and doesn’t care, or she’s allowed this toxicity to fester while she’s largely absent from the day-to-day running of her show.

As for the investigation… it’s always a good move when a network or production company brings in a third party to investigate, honestly. When Fox News brought in a third party, substantial changes were made in-house and Roger Ailes was ousted. NBC News did NOT bring in a third-party to investigate the toxicity and culture of sexual abuse and harassment and you can tell that they’ll all a bunch of ass-covering douche-bros who hate women. Apparently, this investigation will be conducted by “WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third party firm,” which… I don’t know. I hope people feel safe in coming forward, but WarnerMedia’s inclusion might make people fear that their jobs are on the line if they do speak up.