Taylor Swift is ‘happy to make a contribution’ to ‘The Folklore’ business owner

As we discussed, Taylor Swift is in some hot water. Or maybe just “very warm water.” While Taylor dropped her latest album, folklore, with zero advanced press or fanfare, she did organize a huge merchandise campaign, and originally, the merch included the label “The Folklore Album.” The labels looked a lot like the labels/branding for The Folklore, a Black-owned business. Amira Rasool owns The Folklore, and as soon as she caught a glimpse of Taylor’s merch, she contacted Taylor’s people. Taylor and Rasool’s teams have been talking and Taylor has already changed the labels, dropping “the” from “the folklore album.” Rasool said more to WWD:
When Amira Rasool saw the merch one week ago: “I was so surprised and so shocked and it was really devastating. I saw it happen to small Black business owners, and I was really sad,” she said. She had her lawyers at Fenwick & West reach out to Swift’s team to let them know about the similarity in the logo design and how it was causing confusion in the market. Rasool said she had already received an e-mail from one of Swift’s fans inquiring about the album’s digital download.
This is interesting: “The main thing was having ‘The Folklore’ when the album was just called ‘Folklore,’” Rasool said. She also believes there was similarity to the way the word “the” in the logo was vertically placed. She said if one Googles “The Folklore,” Rasool’s logo comes up, and she feels Swift’s people would have seen that. Swift is making sweatshirts and merchandise, along with a cardigan that ties in with one of her songs.
Taylor’s management’s statement: “Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘Folklore album’ on some of the Folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words “Folklore Album” has been manufactured or sent out. In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘Folklore Album,’ that they will now receive their order with the design change.”
What The Folklore is all about: The Folklore, a New York-based web site that received its trademark in 2018, features more than 30 designers from Africa and the diaspora and serves as a cultural hub for contemporary brands, artists and creates to showcase their personal stories. Most of the fashion, accessories and homewares are handmade by local artisans based in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco and Cote D’Ivoire. In addition to operating as an online concept store, The Folklore also provides wholesale services to African designer brands interested in penetrating the global retail market. “It’s not just damaging to one Black woman, it’s all the brands that we work with,” Rasool said. All of her web site’s merchandise says “The Folklore” on its hangtags, but the actual designer’s name is on the inside label. Rasool said she eventually plans to make merchandise with “The Folklore” label.
The snake fam attacked Rasool: Rasool said Swift’s fans were attacking her on Twitter for speaking out “and calling me b—h and a liar…She [Taylor] has stood up and defended her trademarks before. She’s a big proponent of people standing up and speaking out. For me to be attacked and say I’m doing this for attention…,” she said. People on Twitter were vehement, saying there was no similarity in the logo’s design. But the name is the same. “I think there was a lot of damage to my brand for me speaking out. I don’t think I deserved that.”
Interesting how WWD dropped the most important legal issue in there – Rasool owns the trademark for “The Folklore.” And before last week, “The Folklore” site was one of the first hits on Google, so clearly… people on Taylor’s team did not do their due diligence before the merchandise was made. I also think the statement from Taylor’s team doesn’t make much sense – “Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words “Folklore Album” has been manufactured or sent out.” Clearly, the merch was manufactured. The merch was not sent out, because they began changing the labels (to the merch which was manufactured!). I mean, how did Rasool know there was an issue if the merch had not already been manufactured, you know?
Anyway, all of that to say, Taylor did respond to one of Rasool’s tweets yesterday. I feel like Taylor is trying to do right. Now. After her team clearly f–ked up and after her unhinged fans attacked Rasool online. Also: “contribution to your company” might be code for Taylor paying a quiet settlement for stepping all over Rasool’s trademark.
Amira, I admire the work you’re doing and I’m happy to make a contribution to your company and to support the Black in Fashion Council (launching on 8/3) with a donation 💗@thefolklore @amirarasool @bifcglobal #blackinfashioncouncil
I’m not a huge Swift fan, but I have to believe she isn’t the one coming up with her marketing ideas and purposely/consciously stealing from anyone (white or black etc) There is a team behind her making these decisions. So, to come down on Swift herself truly isn’t fair. However it is good that she’s recognizing and trying to make it right. I
I agree. The logo itself is very generic. Let’s not pretend it was some months long devious plot to steal the logo of a company because she’s Taylor and she’s terrible. The mistake was made, they immediately changed their logo, and apologised. Stop trying to make this into a thing.
I am leaning towards defending Taylor and solely blaming her team. Her team dropped the ball and didn’t do their due diligence. I’m glad Taylor is trying to make amends.
completely agree. amazed that with the resources she has at her fingertips – namely her team – that this happened without all the necessary checks. a simple google search would have turned up some considerations on perhaps the wrong name, before dropping the album.
They did their due diligence and did not care. It was another Black person they thought they could either shut up or let Taylor’s fans would attack into submission.
Taylor’s ‘savvy business woman’ image has been taking a hit the last few years bc of things like this.
So, she either needs to stop putting her faith in these people to do right by her image, or start firing them.
It would be a nice touch if, after paying a settlement that Rasool is comfortable with, that Taylor did an Instagram post for her craziest fans and asked them for once and for all to not send death threats and whatever other horrible stuff they do. And she could do this while wearing clothes bought from Rasool’s website.
Exactly. I’m sure she was presented with the options for her logo and chose or got a final approval, but it’s not like she’s coming up with the designs herself. I didn’t get why they wanted to add the in the first place if it’s not in the album title, but when I saw the merch I realized why they initially wanted to add it, it flows better. Removing it despite sales and cost is a good step in the right direction.
I’m debating whether, in addition to a financial contribution, Taylor could also wear some designers from this brand? Or might that be taken as trying to co-opt them? I’m genuinely curious what you guys think! I think it would depend on how it’s done.
Something about “making a financial contribution” doesn’t sit well with me, like this woman’s business is a charity to assuage guilt. On one hand I think “It’s a business, buy something!” but on the other hand I went to school when the spectre of white boys in giant FUBU shirts and bucket hats was a rampant, so…
I love the idea of Taylor taking it a step further and wearing and/or otherwise promoting designers from The Folklore brand.
I think it’s fine for Taylor to make a financial contribution to make up for whatever lost business this store owner has endured due to Taylor’s branding. The owner saying changing Taylor’s logo was a good “first step” and she was looking forward to next steps, to me, means money.
If you order merch for Taylor’s album it’s shipping in several weeks because the items need to be made. I think that’s what they mean by merchandise hasn’t been manufactured, there’s a mock up on the website so people can order but they hadn’t started making it to fulfill orders yet.
Exactly. I ordered a vinyl and it’s going to take 16(!) weeks. Shipping is slow these days, but some of that’s got to be production time. I think it’s possible a small number of the cardigans were made for her celebrity gifts they’ve been posting, but I’m not sure if they have the label or not. The mass production definitely hasn’t happened, or wasn’t done at least.
I just looked and those don’t have the album name on it. Makes sense, not sure celebs necessarily want to be promoting album merch.
On a side note, The Folklore has great clothing, shoes and jewelry, would recommend checking it out! I really feel for the owner, it sucks to have these situations happen and not know if the other party is going to act fairly, plus the crap from her fans. I’m glad Taylor is doing the right thing with the merchandise change, but I really wish she would tell her fans to stop attacking people on her behalf. She’s not responsible for their actions but I wish she’d at least make them aware that she doesn’t condone or appreciate their behaviour.
It hasn’t been made yet. She told her record label about her album about 12 hours before the general public.
This is not on Taylor, her team has a job for a reason. It’s not her job, and she has employees for this.
That said… I mean, folklore is such a generic word, in slavenic languages it is used almost interchangibly with “ethnic” and “etno”. When I google folklor, all I see is my grandma’s generation of the clothes worn in our villages.
But the Owner of The Folklore registered the trademark. Taylor’s team should have done 1) a Google search and 2) a search in the USPTO directory, which is online and free. I am sure Taylor pays her team, especially the lawyers, a lot of money to be on top of this. They dropped the ball.
Oh, yeah, I completly agree! I’m just saying it amazes me that the word could be trademarked in the first place.
It’s a clusterf*ck and that’s why I believe Taylor would not have done this on purpose. It’s bad for her brand. On the other hand, she’s the boss and the fish starts smelling from the head. So maybe she needs to hire other people.
I don’t believe the merch is manufactured yet actually. There are pictures on her site that show the wording/design overlaid on a piece of clothing, but the clothes aren’t coming for like two months. The album came together quickly so I’m not shocked the clothes aren’t ready yet.
I’m glad to see she’s making amends. I expected nothing less. Her team definitely failed her on this one and I don’t believe she would’ve done this on purpose – it’s a bad look PR wise, and that’s why she’s acting so quickly to fix the situation.