Taylor Swift accused of copying ‘The Folklore’ label of a Black-owned business

I’ve written up a story, which will come a bit later, about how Taylor Swift’s folklore seems to be relatively light on blind-item conspiracies and snake drama. Which is all a massive relief – she’s 30 years old and it was past time for her to drop the middle-school-level conspiracies and whisper campaigns. But there is still one drama, one week after Taylor released her album. Apparently, Taylor originally labeled her merchandise “The Folklore.” Except that was the name of a black-owned apparel business for African fashion. YIKES!
Taylor Swift did a quick rebrand in response to a complaint from the owner of a website with the same name and a similar logo to the one found on the merchandise for her new album.
According to Women’s Wear Daily, the pop star changed the name for her merchandise from “The Folklore” to simply “Folklore” after Amira Rasool, the owner of The Folklore, a website for African apparel and accessories designers, complained that it was causing confusion amongst customers. Rasool had her lawyers reach out to Swift’s team to draw their attention to the similarity of both the name and logo design.
“The main thing was having ‘The Folklore’ when the album was just called ‘Folklore,’” Rasool explained to WWD. She said that she also believes that the way the word “the” is positioned vertically in the logo is too similar to her own. Swift is currently selling sweatshirts, t-shirts, and cardigans to promote her new album that all feature this design.
Rasool says the singer’s team responded immediately and will remove the “The” from all merchandise. Their lawyers are also still in conversation “about next steps.” “I commend them for removing that, but I think there’s a larger conversation that needs to be had,” she said. “It’s not just damaging to one Black woman, it’s all the brands that we work with.”
She adds that Swift’s fans have attacked her for speaking out, “calling me a bitch and a liar,” and while the Swifties have accused her of being merely an attention seeker, Rasool counters, “I think there was a lot of damage to my brand for me speaking out. I don’t think I deserved that.”
Swift’s publicist declined to comment on the WWD story.
This reminds me a bit of the Lady Antebellum issue – surely, Taylor’s legal/marketing team did basic internet searches to see if any other businesses had the name “The Folklore,” just as Lady Antebellum had the resources to know about the performer Lady A. So why did Lady Antebellum and Taylor Swift go ahead with their branding/rename even with the knowledge of black artists or black-owned businesses using those names? Maybe Taylor truly didn’t know about “The Folklore” when she originally labeled her merchandise that, but also… did Taylor honestly think that she was the first person ever to label anything “folklore” or “The Folklore”? Why didn’t her lawyers do their due diligence? That’s what I don’t get. But yes, there is a larger conversation to be had because this kind of thing keeps happening, where white artists feel like no one will notice if they hijack a black artist’s name or a black-owned business’s brand name.
Amira Rasool also issued this statement:
I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. https://t.co/8KR5IaYkIs
— Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 28, 2020
It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right.
— Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 28, 2020
Here’s an example of the similar logos. YIKES.
Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it’s one thing to use the name “Folklore” but we’re out here stealing Black women’s logos too? @TheFolklore pic.twitter.com/XvcS6dyadp
— Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 24, 2020
Photos courtesy of Taylor’s social media & Avalon Red.
one simple google search…
honestly, i feel like this is kind of a non-story. i don’t know the ins and outs of the copywrite thing but i wonder if it’s two different lines of businesses (apparel vs music) whether that makes a difference in terms of use (i have absolutely no idea) but either way, it sounds like they caught their mistake and quickly changed it up…so, non-story?
It’s a story. They didn’t think The Folklore brand was worth bothering with, because brand Swift is a bigger machine. It’s dismissive and reeks of white privilege. I’m glad minority communities and small businesses are standing up and embarrassing these artists.
Also, this album is super dull. I feel like the only person who doesn’t get it. But then I’m not a fan of her music generally. Laura Marling is so much better for folk.
How can you look at that logo and NOT think it’s stolen? It’s very clearly a ripoff and they didn’t think anyone would notice.
Agree. I don’t see the similarity beyond the generic words
I was initially thinking the same as @Jodi: different lines of business -> no big deal. It’s very common to have brands with the same name but completely different lines of products, and they happily coexist. BUT: look at the logo. Just look at that twitter link. That is not okay. So this is very clearly a story.
It’s not two types of business, though. Swift is selling apparel with her album’s title, using the same name and font as Rapool’s apparel brand.
One issue you run into with instances like this is that there’s kind of a gap between what will “look good” in terms of publicity and what a trademark attorney will look for in terms of potentially infringing materials (especially depending on whether the artist involved intends to register a trademark). Copyright protection is even looser.
It’s not an excuse (and definitely not for Lady A – they’re in the same industry and the likelihood of confusion seems high) and both the attorneys involved and the publicists need to be more understanding of this as a holistic question and not just a purely legal question, but I would bet that’s what’s happening. Lawyers are looking at the purely legal question of whether the two marks infringe and are likely to cause confusion is a separate one from “would it look good if we look like we’re knocking off this brand” – if that makes sense.
People buy tshirts and stuff for an album?
I’m glad Taylor’s team responded so quickly, but there should have been some due diligence on their part as well.
Also, the Swifties need to back off. WTF.
LOL Becks, really? I still have my 1989 Rolling Stones Steel Wheels concert tee. Among many others, but that one holds particularly awesome memories. Yes! We do!
No, for a concert I totally get it! I have tshirts and sweatshirts from concerts. Just not for an album by itself. But maybe this is in advance of the tour?
I never did buy anything from an album before, always just the concerts. But since this is really the pandemic album for me, and there can’t be any concerts, I really wanted it. It’s a different world, hopefully temporarily! and it’s for me very similar to getting a concert tee or hat.
The fonts! Dayum.
the fonts don’t look the same at all to me, but I think this whole thing is a huge stretch.
Agree. This is a reach but she/her team should have checked.
She does need to tell her fans to back off.
Definitely, name calling is out of bounds. I really don’t know what possesses people to do this. Some say stan culture, and probably, but also, you see it happen with many things not involving celebrities.
I will probably be kicked off of here for saying this, but…I bought the hat.
I love the album and I wanted the hat, sue me! Kick me out of your cool kids internet club, go ahead. As a Big Bang Theory Superfan, I was never gonna get in it anyway! lol Oh you know what? This just made me think I would love a Sheldon Cooper hat! i’m gonna go see if I can find one now!
The hat is so cute! I bought the white and grey marbled pullover and the vinyl! I’m so excited about it. I’m a Taylor fan so I have merch from her previous tours, and thought this would be particularly special given that it is an album that came out at such a unique moment in time. It very likely won’t get a tour so this is the time to buy merch!
Yes, exactly my thoughts about the timing Case.
seems a bit of a non-issue, not quite sure why it’s becoming a race thing.
The logo’s are so uninspired it’s literally just folklore and the fonts aren’t even the same. Despite this she’s changed the logo anyway.
It’s always white people who can’t seem understand “why it’s become a race thing” and that just goes to show how privileged you truly are. Race is ALWAYS a factor when you’re a POC, it affects literally every aspect of your life and society will never let you forget it either. I’m sick and tired of y’all being so dismissive and snide on this site, some of y’all are truly clueless.
So you think the vertical “the” next to the word folklore is just 100% coincidence? That touch along with that relatively uncommon word happening at the same time were 100% an accident? And the use of the same font on top of that (because they *are* the same font—one is just in italics with a lowercase “f”) that’s just another wacky coincidence?
Even if you buy all that, then have to assume the graphic design team for Swift ALSO didn’t google “the folklore” and hit image search like any halfway decent designer would do a dozen times throughout the process. The professional design team for one of the biggest entertainment stars in the planet didn’t once do a google image search.
Mmkay.
Check the website—maybe she’s selling a bridge fans can buy too!
The fonts are absolutely not the same font. Everything else is subjective, but that is objectively two different fonts.
They are both round serif fonts. If you italicize the first font, it may not be identical but it would be very close. Go ahead and find the first one, change the first letter and put it in italics. They are very similar fonts.
Also one coincidence? Fine. All of them?
Come on.🙄
“Folklore” is like “fairytale,” it’s not specific like “Lady Folklore” or something like that would be. I don’t think anyone would confuse an album and a clothing store. Nearly every ordinary word is used in some business, somewhere.
Exactly
Agreed.
Yea, that’s not how the internet works. First of all, Swift is selling clothing as part of her album launch, so there absolutely is an overlap there that would completely usurp this independent, Black woman-owned business’s entire SEO strategy and social presence by dominating everything with Taylor Swift. It’s like setting up a lemonade stand and having someone build a Starbucks on top of you.
The name alone would not have been trademark enforceable because you’re correct that Music and Fashion would be two separate industries in which that name could be trademarked. But when you move to selling clothing under a logo that is suspiciously like the already existing one, right down to the vertical THE, it is an issue and, frankly, a huge surprise considering how carefully planned Taylor’s campaigns usually are.
At the most basic level, think of how annoying and actually perverse it would be if, as a Black woman you had built your own brand from the ground up to reflect your African culture, and suddenly all the hashtags you usually use are being positively flooded with thousands of 14 year old white girls posing in crop tops. It would be infuriating at any time, but in this climate? Demoralizing.
I trust Taylor to handle this in a responsible way, and it’s nowhere near as bad as the Lady A thing, but this was so easily avoidable and it just serves as another example of how truly invisible Black women and women of color are in this country.
Totally right. A non issue
Everything was labeled “THE folklore Album” on her merchandise but thankfully all merchandise was in pre-order status so Taylor could remove the “THE” to help delineate between her work & Amira’s work.
A bit OT, but does anyone else here suffer from «font-blindness»? I just get confused looking at things like this, and it reminds me of writing essays in school and never being 100% sure if I had written them in times new roman or calibri or dingwings
It’s a generic word with “the”. Don’t think this is an issue at all but good for Taylor for changing anyway.
I absolutely get it…but the logos are not even similar except for the vertical “the.” Again, however, this should never have made it to production in a business brand as big as Taylor’s. It just shouldn’t have.
The fonts are different. The feel of it is totally different. It’s absolutely not an intentional rip-off, and it’s really a stretch to accuse it of being one.
Having said that, the shape of the words is similar enough that they should have avoided it, and any graphic designer working on that album should be ashamed. Simple Google search, my dudes. What WERE you thinking?
I always get so confused by this sort of thing, when people use a name or theme in their business that is not an original thought. Folklore is an old idea that has probably been used by many, many artists before. Same as “fairy tales” or “myths’ etc.
I do think “The Folklore” is a bit more specific. And I also recognize that Swift has a marketing machine and one would think they would have seen this other company. I am not in that kind of business, but I would think that anyone as big as Swift would have marketing/legal teams watching out for exactly this kind of conflict.
If they did see this business previously and decided “who cares, small potatoes” that is really shitty. if it is any consolation, i bet they are losing huge amounts of money re-doing their merch. Sucks that the owner of the smaller company is being hassled by Swift fans though.
Also, I googled and the first thing I found was “The Folklore Company” which deals in embroidery.
Taylor is a pop star, but some of her music (especially earlier when she was more of a pop-country singer) would be considered “folk music” I suppose. Anyway, I doubt that it was intentional on her part, especially since “folklore” is hardly an obscure word, especially in artistic communities. If anything, the graphic designer could be faulted for ripping off the logo, and Taylor would absolutely rely on her team for this sort of due diligence (it’s not unreasonable that Taylor herself wasn’t googling this stuff when she pays entire teams to take care of these things), but I don’t think they’re all that similar. At least from a legal/IP perspective. That said, I’m glad that smaller, especially black-owned, businesses are at least starting these conversations and working to protect their businesses, even if there was no actual infringement (or at least not intentional infringement). It’s a good thing for all artists and other high-profile businesses to have these issues in the backs of their minds and to be conscious of the possible ramifications for smaller businesses and lesser-known artists going forward…
I mean, it was a mistake and they remedied it right away. Yes, perhaps her lawyers should’ve done more careful research but folklore is a common enough word that I’m sure is used in all sorts of ways and I don’t think it was an intentional rip-off. They did the right thing by immediately changing the merchandise. Nothing like the Lady A situation.
Unpopular opinion. This is nothing like Lady Antebellum & Lady A & I doubt Taylor, who is a savvy businesswoman it must be said, was even aware. Girl doesn’t design her own merch & while I’m sure she signs off on it…I doubt she personally checks out every little bit.
But for real…folklore and the folklore are very common words. The design is also very common, in having the or an a vertically next to a horizontal word. I know two different restaurants that have their name designed that way for their logo down to a small the in the same placement. It’s clearly two different fonts. I’m sure they googled but didn’t think it was close enough to be an issue. I’m somewhat familiar with how this works and there is always commonality 99% of the time.
I suspect her team settled this quickly because they didn’t want the PR of “Taylor (even tho it’s not Taylor directly) steals from a Black business”. And before someone goes off on me, I’m Black and I’m well aware of appropriation & stealing of Black women’s work. I just think this is a major stretch if you’re familiar with how this sort of thing works.
Putting The before Folklore doesn’t even make sense for Taylor to do. I’m glad she removed it, but I can’t see the point in having it in the first place.
I just looked at The Folklore website and their stuff is really cool – I’m glad I’m stuck at home and don’t have an excuse to buy expensive clothes rn.
I can see why a business wouldn’t want an international pop superstar to cash in on its name (and logo) even though they are in different industries. To any new customer, the store would always look like it had stolen Taylor’s album name which would be a weird branding move from an African clothing retailer.
The actual label says THE Folklore ALBUM. Any due diligence likely included searches for albums/music of that name. But the issue was brought to her attention and she responded/resolved it immediately.
It is absolutely wild to me how many people are falling all over themselves making excuses for Taylor Swift. She is one of the richest, most famous, and most influential women on the planet who has made it a point (especially recently) to present to the world an image that is caring, considerate, compassionate. She has myriad lawyers and staff whose only job is to make sure stuff like this never happens, ever.
Even if there is no legally enforceable infringement here, how can anyone think it is a good look for an artist who is publicly supporting BLM and trying to appear “on the right side of history” after years of criticism for not speaking out, to decide to use a logo that was extremely similar to one already in use by a Black woman owned business?
This is the bare minimum that Black people and POC are asking for – support from privileged allies. Not having a vertical THE in a logo? The bar is on the floor. There are infinite other designs they could have used. Taylor is not a lawyer and it is not her job to do her own due diligence, but her team absolutely dropped the ball on this one, and it’s just a reminder of how dismissive white people can be to micro aggressions or experiences that BIPOC are faced with on a daily basis.
The bar is in hell. These people are jumping through all kinds of hoops and making nonsensical excuses and all they’re doing is making themselves sound borderline unhinged. Y’all get so weird on this site when Taylor Swift gets brought up. I like her well enough but she messed up and that’s an irrefutable fact, let her own it and make amends.
She already changed it. What other amends does she need to do?
It’s even more egregious when one remembers that Taylor’s legal team has gone after people who’ve done this to her. It was so common place that her fans made a meme out of it (See you in court).
So yes she and her legal team should’ve known better.
This is…unfortunate, but it’s one of the cases where I don’t actually think it was maliciously intended out even outright an attempt to steamroll over the brand. The font is different, and that vertical alignment isn’t even an uncommon design method these days. I’m glad they responded and changed it for the owner’s sake because Taylor Swift has enough brand power that it won’t affect them to make that alteration, whereas this could have seriously impacted the other owner. Amazing how many big name brands are resistant to even compromising on that small level.