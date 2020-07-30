Donald Trump calls vote-by-mail ‘fraudulent’ & says we should delay the election

Would you like to break out in stress hives today? I’ve been putting this out of my head for months now, shrugging it off with a simple “no one will take this seriously,” but here we are, 95 days away from the election, and Donald Trump is just sitting on Twitter and repeatedly claiming that mail-in ballots are somehow “inaccurate” and “fraudulent.” They are neither.

Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

People were pointing out that absentee voting and mail-in ballots are exactly the same thing. As for “universal” mail-in voting, there are several states conducting universal vote-by-mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. All other states allow for vote-by-mail/absentee ballots, because of course they do. That’s how most military personnel vote too, so he actually attacking the military vote. And the count IS accurate. All of this is just regular old GOP voter suppression. None of the Republicans in Congress will say sh-t because this is their last stand, their last hope of keeping any kind of majority anywhere: suppressing the vote.

As for the idea of “delaying” the election, as he mentioned in that tweet and as he’s mentioned in recent interviews… he literally cannot delay the election. And yes, it’s a bit rich for him to argue that schools should go back this fall but the election should be delayed.

If anything, we should just move the election up. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 30, 2020

The CRAZY thing about Trump saying we should delay the election is the US GDP fell by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. The largest recorded drop in history. And more than 1.43M people filed for unemployment benefits for the 1st time last week, rising for a 2nd week. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 30, 2020