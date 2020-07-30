Donald Trump calls vote-by-mail ‘fraudulent’ & says we should delay the election

Would you like to break out in stress hives today? I’ve been putting this out of my head for months now, shrugging it off with a simple “no one will take this seriously,” but here we are, 95 days away from the election, and Donald Trump is just sitting on Twitter and repeatedly claiming that mail-in ballots are somehow “inaccurate” and “fraudulent.” They are neither.

People were pointing out that absentee voting and mail-in ballots are exactly the same thing. As for “universal” mail-in voting, there are several states conducting universal vote-by-mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. All other states allow for vote-by-mail/absentee ballots, because of course they do. That’s how most military personnel vote too, so he actually attacking the military vote. And the count IS accurate. All of this is just regular old GOP voter suppression. None of the Republicans in Congress will say sh-t because this is their last stand, their last hope of keeping any kind of majority anywhere: suppressing the vote.

As for the idea of “delaying” the election, as he mentioned in that tweet and as he’s mentioned in recent interviews… he literally cannot delay the election. And yes, it’s a bit rich for him to argue that schools should go back this fall but the election should be delayed.

  1. Dee says:
    July 30, 2020 at 10:02 am

    We all know the source of the “great embarrassment” currently. It would take an act of Congress to delay the election. It won’t happen.

  2. Mignionette says:
    July 30, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Trying to steal another election then via mass voter suppression.

  3. Darla says:
    July 30, 2020 at 10:04 am

    It’s going to get worse still. His armed racist lunatics will be at the polls. I don’t know if we come out of this, but I did know the last months were going to be the worst. I’m in fighting shape.

  4. Swack says:
    July 30, 2020 at 10:05 am

    SMDH 🤦‍♀️

  5. fluffy_bunny says:
    July 30, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Trump actually votes by mail because I believe he claims FL as his official residence.

  6. Lightpurple says:
    July 30, 2020 at 10:12 am

    This is an attempt at a dictatorship. They will ramp this up day by day until the election is permanently canceled.

