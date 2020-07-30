Joe Biden’s ‘notes’ reveal that Sen. Kamala Harris is likely his VP pick

Senate Business Meeting

I spend too much time thinking about the ingrained misogyny and racism in politics and in the gossip world. So it is with the presumption that Senator Kamala Harris will be chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate. I’ve felt that Kamala Harris would be Biden’s ultimate choice for several months. The fact that she endorsed him so quickly this spring spoke volumes to me, and despite the idiotic conversations elsewhere, I don’t think Biden holds a grudge against her for “attacking” him during the Democratic debates last fall. I think Biden has known that he would choose Kamala as VP for months now. And yesterday, someone got a photo of Biden’s handwritten notes, which seemed to indicate that Kamala is The One:

Again, I’ve been operating under the assumption that Kamala Harris is The One for a while now. No disrespect to Stacey Abrams and the other women who were seen to be “in the mix” or “on the short-list.” But it was always Kamala. Biden will apparently make the formal announcement next week and I can’t wait to see it. But wait, did you know that a bunch of “Biden backers” are butthurt about his choice?

Some of Joe Biden’s allies are waging a campaign behind the scenes to stop Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., from becoming his vice president. This disgruntled group of at least a dozen Biden backers, including a few of his top donors, initiated the move against Harris close to a month ago, just weeks before a decision is expected, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Many who spoke to CNBC declined to be named as these efforts have been made in private.

In some cases, her foes have taken their concerns directly to members of Biden’s VP search committee, led by former Sen. Chris Dodd, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., and Cynthia Hogan, who previously served as counsel to the presumptive Democratic nominee when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. Although none of these actions signify that Biden will drop Harris from the list, the movement gives a glimpse into the effort being waged to derail her candidacy.

[From CNBC]

Yeah. It’s a little late for all of this, and the last thing the Democratic Party needs, 95 days until the election, is in-fighting between purity-test Democrats looking to torpedo the chance we have to see a woman of color on the ticket. These “Biden backers” will hopefully shut their f–king mouths in a hurry.

John Lewis Remembrance at the US Capitol

  1. Alissa says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:44 am

    I hope so. she was my initial first pick for president, and I think she would be great to have.

    Reply
  2. Darla says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:53 am

    She’s my only pick, but I am concerned. Beginning with Chris Dodd. i don’t know. I’ll believe it when I see it.

    Reply
  3. TQ says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:59 am

    She will be an amazing VP, and the role will line her up for being a kick ass President!! Go Kamala!

    Reply
  4. Lisa says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:59 am

    I like Kamala but it will be a mess.

    Reply
  5. Jess says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:01 am

    There are several women I would be happy with as VP, including Harris. But it has been really upsetting to see the bigoted attacks being waged against her online.

    Reply
  6. Lily says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:04 am

    This would be great because if anything happens to Biden, she’ll be president! Also i wonder why they want to derail her candidady and who are these people? I would like to know the names or organizations

    Reply
    • Edna says:
      July 30, 2020 at 8:09 am

      Kamala is a biracial, intelligent female. Biden is 77 years old and is alleged to have made clear he will be a one term President. That sets his VP pick to run for President in 2024. The misogynoir is in full force.

      Reply
  7. Mina_Esq says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:08 am

    I’m here for this! I also hope that all the women on “the list” get appointed to important positions. I’m looking at you, Secretary of (insert any role because she’d crush it) Elizabeth Warren!

    Reply

