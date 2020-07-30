Royal conspiracy: did Prince Harry & Meghan lie about when they got engaged?

Did you know that even now, a decade after the fact, I still believe Prince William and Duchess Kate lied about their proposal? They claimed that William proposed to Kate on a trip to Kenya, which happened about a month before they announced it in November 2010. I never believed that. I think William proposed to her earlier than that out of necessity, because the RAF wouldn’t allow William and Kate to live together on their base without being married or engaged. True story. I bring this up because I think it’s one of the rare instances of commonality between the brothers – I’ve never believed Prince Harry and Meghan’s vague proposal story, something about cooking chicken for dinner in Nottingham Cottage and Harry dropping to one knee. According to the formal story, Harry proposed in late October or early November 2017. Yeah, he didn’t wait that long. And now it sounds like Finding Freedom will reveal when he actually proposed:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were hiding something major during their first official outing together. The couple made their public debut at the Toronto Invictus Games in September 2017 after over a year of dating, holding hands and smiling as they headed to watch wheelchair tennis. But there was a secret reason for their look of love: they were already engaged, according to the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.
Meghan hinted at the big news in a subtle way — she wore a classic white button-down shirt dubbed the “Husband Shirt” from her designer friend Misha Nonoo’s collection — yet their secret went undetected.
Two months later, on November 27, Clarence House announced Meghan and Prince Harry’s engagement — but the couple continued to hold back on revealing the exact date of when they actually got engaged. “It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us,” Harry said during their engagement interview.
Meghan added that the proposal happened on a “cozy night” while they were making a dinner of roasted chicken. “It just – just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she said. “He got on one knee.”
Yeah, again, I don’t buy the “official” story. I remember the summer of 2017, and how Harry took Meghan away to visit all of their favorite places in Africa. I believe that he proposed to her on that trip, that vacation, which he organized around her birthday (August 4). Sounds like Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand got the scoop about it too. It would make sense, especially given how Meghan and Harry behaved at the Invictus Games in September, in what would have been just a few weeks after he actually proposed. Their comfort at being photographed together belied the fact that they already knew that they were *that* serious.
