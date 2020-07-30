A set of K-Beauty masks, a natural acne treatment, cute workout tops and more



In January we featured a little hair finishing wand to smooth flyaway hair from pulled back styles. It’s called the Hair Feel and I finally ordered it. My hair was always fuzzy in the front when I wore it in a ponytail and this completely fixes that! It’s a mascara-like wand in hair gel and it works perfectly. You do have to go a little further back from the crown so your hair doesn’t look wet and you may want to brush out your hair after so it looks more natural. Overall I really like that product and recommend it.

Also the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect mascara is so good, I love it. I know I keep talking about this, but it lasts all day and it legitimately makes you look like you’re wearing falsies. You do have to use a light touch and a lash comb (this one looks good) as it goes on clumpy, but it separates well. Plus it can smudge on your eyelids since it makes your lashes so long, especially when you use a lash curler. I just pay attention when I’m applying it and can avoid that.

The number one bestselling workout leggings on Amazon



From CB: We haven’t featured these high waist yoga pants by Iuga with tummy control yet! They’re the number one bestseller in women’s workout leggings (not general leggings/sweatpants, we featured those earlier this month) on Amazon. They have over 16,000(!) ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Plus they’re all under $27. They come in sizes x-small to 3x, in both capri and full length and in 30 different color and style options. Women call them more comfortable than Athleta and comparable to more expensive brands like Lululemon and P’tula. Reviewers write that they have “great thickness and coverage,” that they stretch and move well with activity and are not see-through at all. They’re call the “best yoga pants/ leggings I’ve ever bought,” “my favorite yoga pants” and “super cute and comfy.”

A set of K-Beauty sheet masks for affordable at-home luxury



From CB: We’ve featured these K-Beauty sheet masks before and they got glowing reviews from everyone who got them. This is a request from Lindy! You get 16 masks for different treatments for just $10! They come in varieties including aloe, royal jelly, cucumber and green tea. (What’s up with the snake one though?) These have over 8,200 ratings, 4.4 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating well over 4 stars. People say they’re very hydrating, they “make your skin texture noticeably smoother” and softer, that “my skin has a real glow,” and that they’re gentle and soothing on sensitive skin.

A natural four-in-one acne treatment that really works



From CB: We’ve featured products from this natural acne brand, TreeActiv, before. Go here for the full line. My son uses the face wash and loves it. He also uses this four-in-one acne treatment, which is a gentle scrub and cleanser that can also be used as a mask and spot treatment. It has sulfur, bentonite clay, honey and essential oils. This has 356 ratings, 4 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it really works, that it cleared their acne in two to three weeks without irritation, and that they notice a difference the next day too. “The next morning my face and neck were so much better.” Some say the product can get dry but that you can solve that by adding water to it before applying.

Flexible microwavable lids can cover just about anything



From Hecate: In our home, my husband is the official food-put-awayer after dinner. Only he’ll generally take the pot from the stove and put it in the fridge with whatever lid within reach. They never fit and they generally crash to the floor as soon as I move the pot. So I got these lids and they work pretty well. They are designed to suction on the bowl but honestly, they rarely get a perfect seal unless it’s a totally level sphere. However, because they’re flexible, they cover pouring cups and misshapen pots and saucepans better than a metal lid. I really like that they come in different sizes so they don’t take up more space than necessary. You get five different sized lids for under $20 and they come in three color choices. These earned 4.6 stars out of 236 reviews but did not get a good Fakespot rating. However I would definitely buy them a second time. Other folks who bought them said the same thing, “Talk about a great solution for covering bowls in the fridge, microwave, or just keeping something covered while on the counter,” and “I use them mostly to cover leftover bowls of foods, which can then be put directly in the microwave for reheating.”

A stainless steel lemon and lime squeezer that traps seeds



From Hecate: I had one of those plastic juicers with the ribbed center spike that you squish the citrus on to juice it. It worked but took up space (mine had an attached bowl) and always seemed more difficult than it should have been. So I got one of these handheld juicers and I love it so much more. They are easy to use and much easier to clean. This type is much better at not letting the seeds fall through. I don’t have this particular one, but the same style. This one offers more variety as it comes in five handle colors. This has

4.7 stars, over 1,000 reviews and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it serves its purpose, “Easy and simple. Does a great job.” Plus, it’s better for those who have wrist problems, “I have carpal tunnel and I do not have problems using this product.” Because it’s stainless steel, this will last you a good long time at that price.

A cute and affordable sleeveless workout top



From Hecate: 16 colors for just under $15 each. I like these tops because they come in a nice selection of colors, there are 16 to choose from, but they also look cooling, being both sleeveless and loose. Plus they have a mesh vent in the back that looks cute but will also let in air while you’re moving. I don’t have this exact one, but I do have a couple from this brand https://amzn.to/3jTR4uh and I really like them. This version earned 4.6. stars out of 1,056 reviews. It did not rate well on Fakespot, which is common with clothing, but I found it at number 1 on the best sellers list. Reviewers confirm it helps keep you cool, “It’s 95 degrees here in Lincoln, I’m so happy that I didn’t feel any discomfort.” Others liked it so much they went back for more, “I loved it so much I ordered another one and then ordered 2 more.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.