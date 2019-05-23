Skincare and makeup you recommended for all types of skin



We just did skincare earlier this week but there were so many discussions in that post I wanted to talk about it again. I’ve been doing dermaplaning, or shaving your face with a single blade, about once a week for over three months now, since we first started talking about it. I’m still keeping it up and it does make my skin look brighter and feel smoother of course. However I also still wax once a week to get the tiny hairs, the hairs do feel blunter after, and I also cut myself for the first time! It just looks like a scratch down my cheek as I wasn’t paying enough attention. It’s not bad though. As I mentioned in my first follow-up, you do have to keep it up but I don’t regret starting it. Here are some products you’ve mentioned and things I’ve tried or heard about. I am definitely using retinol more since we’ve been talking about it.

An all-natural skincare system for blemish-prone skin



My friend Misty recommended the TreeActiv cystic acne treatment and raves about how it cleared her adult acne. I bought it for my teenage son and you get a small jar for over $20, but the stuff really works. He liked it so much I bought him the entire system, the TreeActiv Acne Eliminating Face Cleanser, the Four-in-One Acne Treatment, which is a nice gentle scrub, and the Acne Eliminating Face Cream, which is a light moisturizer that smells minty. They all have a fresh, minty smell to them with the scrub/mask smelling the most like tee tree oil. They all have hundreds of positive legitimate reviews. My son has also tried ProActiv and the La Roche-Posay product system (the Efflaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser, the Clarifying Solution, treatment and moisturizer.) His favorite is TreeActiv by far as it’s the gentlest and seems to work the best. La Roche-Posay is a close second. While Proactiv works, it was too harsh on his skin.

An affordable retinol serum that people love



This retinol serum has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.4 star rating. Women rave about the difference it makes in their skin and say it works so much better than more expensive products. One woman writes that it gave her “immediate results,” “like the lines disappeared” and says she bought a few bottles because she didn’t want to run out. Others love the formula and say it “glides on” and “is not greasy.” It’s said to do wonders for age spots, wrinkles and acne scars. People even use it on their hands. Tree of Life also has a three serum set with hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin c for under $20.

An anti-aging serum with multiple beneficial ingredients



Here’s another serum that has thousands of glowing reviews. This serum from Eva Naturals has retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and vitamin c. Reviewers write that they saw results after just one day and say it reduces scarring, helps clear acne and improves skin overall. A licensed esthetician calls it “the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin” and writes that “my skin has improved so much since i started using this product!”

Gentle, light foundation for all skin types



In our last post MrsBanjo asked for foundation recommendations for acne-prone skin and Aggie mentioned that people swear by Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup. This foundation is so affordable at less than $6. It has a 4.3 star rating and over 3,000 reviews! Women call it “my favorite drug store foundation” and say it has “great coverage” which is “long lasting” and “doesn’t irritate pores and acne.” It’s also said to be great for older skin because it “doesn’t settle in wrinkles.” It comes in 40 different shades and many reviewers write that they had a hard time finding a color that matched their skin tone before discovering this product. One reviewer calls it the “holy grail” of foundation. Rimmel Lasting Finish Breathable Foundation was also recommended.

Hydrating skincare with hyaluronic acid



Hecate recommends this fragrance free three piece skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth which includes a cleanser, moisturizer and serum. She writes that “I noticed a big difference in the elasticity of my skin after I’d switched to his products. It’s not a line filler, but it smoothes them out over time. ” Reviewers call this “such a great deal for the set” given the prices of the individual products and say the “moisturizers glide over skin and a little goes a long way.”

A dead sea mud mask that will leave your skin so smooth and soft



This mud mask is the number one bestseller in body muds and the reviews make it easy to see why. It has almost 1,500 reviews and a 4.5 star rating. People say it left their face “as smooth as a baby’s buttcheek,” that it really works and that “you can tell the difference after the first application.” You can use this all over your body as you get a full 8.8 ounces of product for just $15.

Luxurious K-beauty sheet masks for less than $1 a piece



We’ve featured these sheet masks before. Someone bought them over the holidays and Instagrammed a photo using them with a friend. (I’m so sorry I don’t remember your name!) They gave them a great review too, as do thousands of other users. You can get 16 for $10.49 or 32 for $19. People call them “fantastic” and say that they leave their skin “bright and glowing” and even reduce acne.

