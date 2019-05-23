Skincare and makeup you recommended for all types of skin

We just did skincare earlier this week but there were so many discussions in that post I wanted to talk about it again. I’ve been doing dermaplaning, or shaving your face with a single blade, about once a week for over three months now, since we first started talking about it. I’m still keeping it up and it does make my skin look brighter and feel smoother of course. However I also still wax once a week to get the tiny hairs, the hairs do feel blunter after, and I also cut myself for the first time! It just looks like a scratch down my cheek as I wasn’t paying enough attention. It’s not bad though. As I mentioned in my first follow-up, you do have to keep it up but I don’t regret starting it. Here are some products you’ve mentioned and things I’ve tried or heard about. I am definitely using retinol more since we’ve been talking about it.
An all-natural skincare system for blemish-prone skin
My friend Misty recommended the TreeActiv cystic acne treatment and raves about how it cleared her adult acne. I bought it for my teenage son and you get a small jar for over $20, but the stuff really works. He liked it so much I bought him the entire system, the TreeActiv Acne Eliminating Face Cleanser, the Four-in-One Acne Treatment, which is a nice gentle scrub, and the Acne Eliminating Face Cream, which is a light moisturizer that smells minty. They all have a fresh, minty smell to them with the scrub/mask smelling the most like tee tree oil. They all have hundreds of positive legitimate reviews. My son has also tried ProActiv and the La Roche-Posay product system (the Efflaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser, the Clarifying Solution, treatment and moisturizer.) His favorite is TreeActiv by far as it’s the gentlest and seems to work the best. La Roche-Posay is a close second. While Proactiv works, it was too harsh on his skin.
An affordable retinol serum that people love
This retinol serum has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.4 star rating. Women rave about the difference it makes in their skin and say it works so much better than more expensive products. One woman writes that it gave her “immediate results,” “like the lines disappeared” and says she bought a few bottles because she didn’t want to run out. Others love the formula and say it “glides on” and “is not greasy.” It’s said to do wonders for age spots, wrinkles and acne scars. People even use it on their hands. Tree of Life also has a three serum set with hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin c for under $20.
An anti-aging serum with multiple beneficial ingredients
Here’s another serum that has thousands of glowing reviews. This serum from Eva Naturals has retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and vitamin c. Reviewers write that they saw results after just one day and say it reduces scarring, helps clear acne and improves skin overall. A licensed esthetician calls it “the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin” and writes that “my skin has improved so much since i started using this product!”
Gentle, light foundation for all skin types
In our last post MrsBanjo asked for foundation recommendations for acne-prone skin and Aggie mentioned that people swear by Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup. This foundation is so affordable at less than $6. It has a 4.3 star rating and over 3,000 reviews! Women call it “my favorite drug store foundation” and say it has “great coverage” which is “long lasting” and “doesn’t irritate pores and acne.” It’s also said to be great for older skin because it “doesn’t settle in wrinkles.” It comes in 40 different shades and many reviewers write that they had a hard time finding a color that matched their skin tone before discovering this product. One reviewer calls it the “holy grail” of foundation. Rimmel Lasting Finish Breathable Foundation was also recommended.
Hydrating skincare with hyaluronic acid
Hecate recommends this fragrance free three piece skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth which includes a cleanser, moisturizer and serum. She writes that “I noticed a big difference in the elasticity of my skin after I’d switched to his products. It’s not a line filler, but it smoothes them out over time. ” Reviewers call this “such a great deal for the set” given the prices of the individual products and say the “moisturizers glide over skin and a little goes a long way.”
A dead sea mud mask that will leave your skin so smooth and soft
This mud mask is the number one bestseller in body muds and the reviews make it easy to see why. It has almost 1,500 reviews and a 4.5 star rating. People say it left their face “as smooth as a baby’s buttcheek,” that it really works and that “you can tell the difference after the first application.” You can use this all over your body as you get a full 8.8 ounces of product for just $15.
Luxurious K-beauty sheet masks for less than $1 a piece
We’ve featured these sheet masks before. Someone bought them over the holidays and Instagrammed a photo using them with a friend. (I’m so sorry I don’t remember your name!) They gave them a great review too, as do thousands of other users. You can get 16 for $10.49 or 32 for $19. People call them “fantastic” and say that they leave their skin “bright and glowing” and even reduce acne.
I am, like, basking in the skincare posts.
Can someone recommend a good drugstore fundation for dry skin that is very pale? Most things I have tried were either way too dark and yellow ( Burjois for an example) or too drying ( Revlon Colorstay, the one for dry skin). I’m also not from the US so we don’t have things like Colorpop here.
I have a hard time with this, too.
I find the closest thing I’ve found to a match has been CoverFX Powerplay N10 – and even then it can sometimes be a hair too dark depending on the time of year. But it’s not drugstore, and I find it can cling to dryness in spots.
I’ve started using the Loreal Freshwear 24 hour stuff – and the more I use it the less I like it. I find the shade I bought a bit too yellow – but I’m not sure the next one down would be right, either. I have a hard time finding a true neutral that’s pale enough. Most people LOVE that foundation, but I find it settles into lines and clings to dryness, and rubs off from my chin and nose pretty easily.
Now – one thing I haven’t tried, but have heard good things about from other pale people is getting a foundation lightener. You can get a white one from NYX I think, and add it to your foundation to lighten it up enough. So if you could find one that’s the right tone, but a bit too dark (which I find most drugstore foundations ARE too dark for me) you could try adding that in.
You might also want to look at The Ordinary – they have two foundations. They’re not my favorites, but I’ve re-bought them a few times. I use them alone, or mix them in to other foundations. One is a very fluid, lighter weight foundation – the other is a high coverage, thicker one. Out of the foundations I buy they’re the least drying ones I use. I think they’re around 6 bucks Canadian as well – so they’re certainly worth giving a shot for that price. They also have a great refund policy – a full year I think if you buy through their site. I think the shade I use is “1NS”. I have a public instagram @erinnkec if you take a look there you’ll see how fair I am, which might help as far as shades go.
The Fit Me foundation for dry skin! The glowy version of the matte and poreless.
I have my face and eyebrows waxed monthly and love the results but because of it I don’t use retinol.
CB does both. Anyone else here do both and have no problems with it? Is it a low dose retinol? Thanks for any insight.
After I wax my face I put antibiotic ointment on it to reduce the little pimples you can get afterwards. I don’t use retinol on it right after, I just wait a couple days. I am careful with it after waxing but you don’t have to be as careful after shaving.
Thank you!
If you want a high coverage foundation that lasts all day I highly recommend Maybelline Superstay 24 hr. It doesn’t break me out and it covers blemishes, break-outs, your past and bad decisions.
I’m becoming more interested in the retinal serums, so I’m trying the TreeActiv. I am also going to try the acne wash. We’ve had so much humidity lately, so I think it’s leading to some clogged pores.
I have completely changed my skincare routine because of these posts and tips from other commenters. The first major change was when a commenter ( sorry I can’t remember who, but thank you) recommended African black soap. I looked on Amazon and there are quite a few brands. So, I looked at the comments and ordered one bar of Du du osun for a whopping 4.99. I love it! In less than two weeks I have seen a difference in my skin, with with lightening of spots etc. f there are other brands that are better I’d love to know, but this one is great.
Then there was a discussion about serums and someone recommended the three serum set of Tree of Life Serums from today. For 19.95 you get Vitamin C, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid serums. Again this was a game changer for me. My skin has changed in about 10 days and I’m loving it. After trying all different price points in skincare for years, I now have my total skincare package for 25.00 on Amazon. That’s amazing.