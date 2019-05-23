Rebecca Gayheart: ‘I had a very terrible accident happen. A 9-year-old child died’

In 2001, Rebecca Gayheart struck and killed a nine-year-old boy walking home from school when she failed to stop and passed around other cars which had stopped for him. (She states it was not a crosswalk as reported.) I just read the original People article about it and am sick to my stomach. Jorge Cruz Jr. was normally walked to and from school by his mother, but the day her son was killed she had to stay with her daughters at a clinic while they were being vaccinated. The little boy was struck and killed by Gayheart right outside his home. The people article reports “Instead of stopping, says the police account, Gayheart moved left into the turning lane, passed the other vehicles and struck Jorge Jr. directly across from his apartment building.” Gayheart paid $10,000 in funeral expenses and plead no contest to vehicular manslaughter, to which she received three years probation, a one year suspended license, and community service. She settled a lawsuit with the boy’s family out of court.
Rebecca was a guest on the Only One in The Room podcast where she talked about the accident for the first time since it happened. I listened to some of it after reading People’s recap because I wanted to see if she really did sound like she was painting herself as the victim of an accident. She did sound like that, however she gives details about the accident which, if true, make it sound like she’s less at fault. The host of the podcast, Laura Cathcart Robbins, frames it like something that happened to Rebecca too. She said “Rebecca was the driver of a car that was in the accident, and this accident resulted in the death of a nine-year-old year.” That talks starts at 12 minutes into the podcast and here’s what she said.
Can you tell us at all about the accident?
I had a very terrible accident happen. A nine-year-old child died. Everything changed from that. I still have trouble talking about it. That changed me. Luckily I came out the other side and really positive things have happened in my life since then. I still struggle with it. I still replay it in my head, ‘if I stopped at the gas station maybe I wouldn’t have been on that street.’ Those things never go away. They stay with you forever. I did not cope very well after. It took a year and a half… I just didn’t want to live after that. I spent a year just trying to kill myself basically, by doing every self destructive thing a person can do. I didn’t understand any of it. I had led sort of a charmed life up until then, even though I grew up dirt poor… I moved to NY… got a career going. It just turned my world upside down and I lost faith in everything. I questioned God, why me, why Jorge, why did something like this have to happen? I still have those questions, but today I am able to… realize that I deserve to be happy and that I am meant to be on this planet and that I have a purpose and I’m making living amends for that even though it was an accident.
She admits she passed other stopped cars but says she would have hit them if she stopped
I will say this right now, because this was the mistake that I made. If a car in front of you hits their brakes and they stop. You don’t go around them to avoid hitting them you hit them because there’s a reason they’re stopping. You can’t go around a car that stops abruptly in front of you because they’re stopping for a reason.
It was a soccer ball, he went chasing the soccer ball. All the cars screeched to a stop and you know. I know it’s an accident but you still go ‘I wish I would have stopped for that pack of cigarettes down the street’ or I wish I was smarter in the moment. I do not want to make this about me. I can’t imagine what his parents are still feeling like.
[From The Only One Podcast via People]
The host, Laura, also praised Rebecca for staying with the boy after she hit him, for going to the hospital afterwards and for taking responsibility. She also said that anyone could have done that. That’s true somewhat, a lot of people get distracted while driving and Rebecca wasn’t on her phone at least. The detail about the boy chasing the soccer ball is new, that was not in People’s 2001 report about the accident, but they did say that he loved soccer. After that Rebecca said that her community service work with homeless people helped her “come out the other side, because they had every terrible thing happen in their life.”
I wish she would have framed this differently and taken more ownership of it, but if it happened the way she’s describing it makes more sense. This wasn’t some random thing that happened to her or something the car did though. She drove poorly and made a terrible decision in the spur of the moment that ended up costing a mother her child. I guess it’s much harder to say that you are so sorry and admit to yourself that you killed someone than it is to consider yourself the victim too. She came across somewhat better than I expected, but she’s very self-absorbed.
I can’t imagine what his mother is feeling. I lost a sister in a car accident and the grief my mother feels and shows is still very present to this day. She passed 20 years ago. My heart goes out to the family. No parent should outlive a child.
@jules, sorry for your loss. And my first thought also was how does the boys family feel about her speaking out about this? I’m not sure of her intentions with all this. I do believe this took a toll on her, I also recall her wild days and she looks like she has aged really fast for hollywood.
Killing a child would be freaking traumatic and she’s allowed to feel victim to her own mistakes, so I don’t fault her for feeling that way. It doesn’t take away the fact that the boy and his family are victims too, and my heart goes out to them.
I feel like this kind of explains her crazy period in the early aughts with drugs and sex and alcohol, and hope she’s found healing since then.
Also I think awareness that passing people like this is NOT OKAY AND AGAINST THE LAW is great to get out there. The number of times I have someone decide they don’t want to wait for someone turning or waiting so they pass on the right is terrible, and it’s just asking for confusion and possible tragedy on the road. Stop illegally passing because you are impatient, people. Thank you.
That’s not what happened. The person in front of her slammed on their brakes so she swerved her car to avoid hitting the car and ending up hitting that poor child. This was not a case of a person being impatient. Really the ultimate message her is NOT to tailgate. Leave enough room so that if someone suddenly slams on their brakes, you have enough room to stop.
I remember this happening and i remember reading lots of articles that explained what happened, back when it occurred. And what they all said, and i think it was right from the police, was specifically that she drove around the cars simply because she was impatient & in a hurry. There was NEVER a mention of it happening because she was going around the car in front of her to avoid hitting it. So i don’t think i believe her version of events she’s telling here. I think she’s revising things to make what she did not sound so bad, and so she can say she too was a victim of this “accident”.
@K-Peace She has never spoken about the accident at all. And if she had given her account after it happened people would have accused her of lying or of being insensitive.
Her story doesnt discount the major parts of what happened: that she went around other cars. All she does is explain WHY she went around the other cars. Which is how Jorge was hit.
Yeah, I feel like one would almost have to frame it this way, at least to themselves, to avoid going crazy. I can’t imagine how it much feel to know that you accidentally killed a child.
She got PROBATION for killing a child. I hate her. ZERO SYMPATHY. GO AWAY FOREVER.
It was an accident. She didn’t go hunting for someone to kill and she certainly didn’t say to herself, “Hmm don’t feel like stopping today, let me run that little kid there over.”m
Someone gets a little fame or money, and all compassion and sympathy goes out the window. I’m gonna break some news here: famous people mess up too. It doesn’t make them all monsters.
if she couldn’t stop in time when the driver in front of her hit the breaks, that means she was tailgating or not following the recommend safe distance between cars, so it’s negligence, NOT an accident.
It was an accident. And instead of being so judgmental perhaps look at it like this: pray that you never find yourself in a situation like this. Because it could happen to anyone. And I’m sure in that moment you would not want people you think of you as a monster.
Also – peope who DRIVE DRUNK and kill people get probation. I take far more issue with that than an accident
actually, it can only happen to drivers, so no, it can’t happen to EVERYONE. driving is not a universal experience, you can’t brush this off by acting like it “could happen” to everyone. also, the passive voice in “could happen” is bad, this was preventable and did not “happen to” rebecca, she caused it with her poor driving.
if she hadn’t been tailgating and had been following the car in front of her at a safe distance, the child wouldn’t have died, but rebecca was impatient and NEGLIGENT in following too closely and she caused this. it wasn’t an accident. of course, it wasn’t on purpose, but it wasn’t an accident either, it was negligence.
Laura Bush hit and killed another driver when she was a teenager. I don’t think she even got a slap on the hand. She ran a stop sign.
Maybe channel your outrage toward rapists who walk away with no punishment – because white and young. Or policemen who murder shoot/choke innocent people dead. How about politicians who continue to kowtow to the NRA?
This woman was involved in an accident in which her poor decision led to a child’s death. Nothing about this case indicates that she intended to or knowingly harmed that child.
Really Kate, what good would it have done for her to go to jail for 20 years? It wouldn’t have brought the kid back for a single second. Living with the knowledge that you killed an innocent child is a terrible, terrible lifelong burden. The internet tries and convicts people with very little mercy or compassion, and your comment is typical of what I’ve seen. I pray you never make a momentary mistake, pay for it the rest of your life in terrible guilt and remorse, and have strangers hating on you.
I’ve known a couple of people who have killed people behind the wheel. One was at fault the other not. It was a terrible thing for both people. They became terribly depressed. People in this situation have a to find a way to go on. Her talking about her pain will help them.
I didn’t feel as much remorse from her words as I would have liked to hear (and more importantly Jorge’s family would have liked to hear).
I think shes only trying to relate, that it hurt her too and she struggled with what happened, which is not necessarily so self-absorbed— she cannot speak for the mother and I dot think she should dare try to either. There’s not a great way to frame it. At the same time, time marches on. That’s just the cold truth of life- you can’t stay in mourning forever.
After reading what she said I don’t think she’s not taking responsibility. I think she is talking about the aftermath of what taking a life – even in an accident- can do to someone. After the accident that was when she got involved with drugs, etc. so I think she felt a huge amount of guilt and took it out on herself.
Here’s the thing: literally NOTHING she says will what happened better. This child is gone. His parents will live with this forever. There are no words that will fix that. She took responsibility in the moment – and that’s saying a LOT. She paid for the child’s funeral and she settled with his family. Actions speak louder than words.
It was an accident, and it could have happened to anyone. Should she have hit the car in front of her, as she says? Yes, knowing what we know now, of course she should have. But it was a split second! My brother was in an accident a few years ago. Didn’t want to hit the car in front of him (he drives a massive, massive truck) so he tried to go around, ended up hitting the side of a mountain head-on. He’s had all kinds of back and knee problems and he probably wishes he had just hit the car too. It’s just, in the moment, you never know what all the repercussions of a split second decision will be.
One thing my dad always drilled into me growing up was, “Hit the deer. Hit the squirrel. Don’t swerve to avoid because you’re going to cause a huge accident.” And I still struggle with that at 35! I can easily see how this happened, and I don’t think she’s making it all about her.
Thank you. People are acting like this couldn’t happen to them and I find that to be quite interesting. It was a split second wrong decision that has reverberated through an wntire family’s and her life. And yes – it COULD happen to anyone.
That’s what I’ve told my daughter, not to swerve but to hit the animal etc. But when something darts out in front of me, my first reaction is to try to avoid it. It’s very hard to train your brain not to swerve, especially if you’re about to hit a car.
But sometimes hitting a deer can kill you.
A few years ago, I had a 11-12 year old kid chase her skateboard into the road right in front of me. Thankfully I was going slowly and able to screech to a halt, otherwise I would have hit her. She and her friend, both old enough to know better than to run into traffic, laughed and ran off. I nearly had a heart attack and can still remember the panic.
Whatever happened, I do feel badly for Rebecca having to live with that, I imagine it’s pretty horrible. I do wish she’d right off the bat said her pain was nothing compared to his family’s though. She did say something along those lines, but not until the end.
I remember when I read about this happening and really couldn’t believe she did no jail time. As I gotten older I try to think well what if it had been me?? Ugh I can’t imagine the guilt she felt and probably still feels. Obviously she didn’t set out to hit him and I know it was an accident but I can’t feel too bad for her especially since a little boy lost his life…just a sad situation. I don’t think I’d be able to drive again after that….I’m getting depressed thinking about this but will remind myself to always be careful when I drive, so many bad things can happen in a split second and I need to be more vigilant
The whole comment about ” being on this planet for a reason irks me. So little Jorge
WASN’T on this planet for a reason? Is that why he died and she didn’t? No, he died because she was driving recklessly.
I don’t think she is a monster. Lord knows I probably was the same kind of driver when I was young, but she does come off as very self involved.
I think you are misinterpreting what she said. She is talking about how after the accident she was basically trying to kill herself and that it took her awhile to realize that she deserved to be alive and her life has meaning. That doesn’t mean Jorge’s didn’t. Context matters.
I understand the context. I just don’t like comments like this. I also don’t appreciate survivors of tornados saying they are ” blesssd” or “God was looking out for me” What about the people who did die? They were not blessed? God wasn’t looking out for them because they were less important? It’s very narcissistic IMO and it irks me.
Valiantly Varnished, I appreciate all your comments on this. You have compassion, and are eloquent in stating things.
What else should someone who wants to die after doing something so terrible tell themselves?
This is not self involvement. It’s self preservation.
Of course Jorge’s life has meaning but he’s gone. She’s still here and has to keep herself breathing.
She could say she is lucky to be alive. She is thankful to be alive.
Have you been in this situation before? I think most of us haven’t been, and are therefore wholly unqualified to shred apart her words and feelings. It seems to me you’re more interested in finding SOMETHING to blame her for than listening to what she says and what her intent in saying it was.
@ChillyWilly and I have a feeling you and someonw else would have taken issue with her saying that as well. She believes her life has meaning. Because it does. It doesnt mean that her life is more important or has more meaning than Jorge’s or anyone else’s. What she is saying is that this accident doesn’t mean she has to forfeit her own life. That she is still living and has to be able to find happiness in her own life. And she’s right. When things like this happen it’s always very telling to me how people want to condemn someone for the rest of their lives. Pitchforks pointed at them at all times. But I say – be careful about that. Because one day the pitchforks may be pointed at you. Bad things happen to good people. And bad things can happen in a split second.
I don’t judge Rebecca. I feel sympathy for Jorge and his family AND her. No one came out of what happened unscathed.
Recklessly, chillywilly? Not necessarily. She swerved to into a left turn lane to avoid rear-ending the car in front. which had suddenly stopped. She hit Jorge, who was walking / running after his soccer ball.
Could she see him through or around the car in front of her? No.
Was she using her cell phone? No.
Could she have been going slower? Yes. Was she cited for speeding? No.
Could she have allowed more distance between her car & the one in front? Probably.
Do you ever drive closer to the car in front of you than 1 car length per 10 mph of speed? Probably. (30 mph means staying back 45 feet.)
Do you ever driven the speed limit when it may have been advisable to drive more slowly? Probably?
It was a terrible accident which cost a child his life & causes his family everlasting grief. Could it have happened to you? Probably.
Safe stopping distance per CA DMV handbook is one car length (yours) for every 10 mph. Average car is ~15 feet long, Going 40 mph, stay 60 feet (20 yards or 1/5th of a football field) behind the car in front of you.
I guess I’m a little skeptical about her version of the story. I just don’t see her going twenty years with people thinking she’s done something so horrible, when her story makes it seem like she was just worried about the person in front of her. Seems a little too convenient. And has the soccer ball ever been mentioned before? And was it a cross walk as previously described?
Yeah, I question the “hitting the car in front of her” thing too, but I really do think she’s found a way to justify her actions to herself for her own sanity’s sake. I don’t fault her for doing that, whether it’s strictly true or not. She may not have even done it intentionally. It was a long time ago now, and it was a horrific incident.
If she went into a self-destructive mode, maybe it’s taken a long time for her to process everything and finally speak on it.
Or maybe she’s not being 100% truthful, I don’t know.
exactly, she’s still not taking any accountability for this!! “Rebecca was the driver of a car that was in an accident…”?! that’s some totally passive, distancing language for something she caused.
rebecca, you negligently drove your car into a child and killed him. stop using passive tone and distancing yourself from it, just say what happened if you’re going to talk about it. be honest.
From what I’ve read about it, and of course I don’t know anymore than most, it seems as though she saw the cars were stopping in her lane and so changed into the other lane in order to avoid them and keep moving without really looking properly at why they had stopped. I should imagine you would just think it was a traffic jam or something and wouldn’t immediately consider a child had run into the road – I do not intend to make excuses for her but we make so many car journeys these days that we become somewhat complacent as she had probably done the same lane-hopping manoeuvre hundreds of times without incident.
I just felt that reading this latest interview she was very general and trying to say all of the “right” things without actually saying anything? I don’t think anyone would want to admit that they were just in a rush or feeling impatient when this was the consequence. I think maybe this is really what makes the guilt feel worse – that you know you weren’t driving with the consideration you should have been.
I was almost hit by a teenager who was swerving to avoid a squirrel. I was walking on a bend in the road – I could see her eyes on the squirrel. She swerved. I jumped into a ditch.
Hit the godd*amn squirrel. Or car.
And if Gayheart sounds self-absorbed, let’s remember that they invited her on this podcast to… talk about herself.
It was an accident. My sister died as a result of an undiagnosed blood clot in her brain. Back in the 60s, my 10 month old sister was sitting in my mom’s lay. The car in front of her braked for an animal and sister hit her head on the steering wheel. One month later, she died from the blood clot, which formed as a result of the accident. My mom has forgiven herself and the other driver. I didn’t know my sister as I was born in the 80s.
A former coworker of mine once told me a story of a classmate kicking another kid’s chair out from under him as he was sitting down, as a joke, and the other kid fell a certain way that paralyzed him.
Wow, what terrible stories. I’m sorry for your family’s loss. Sometimes terrible, sad things just happen.
I don’t think it’s impossible to have compassion for Jorge, his family, and for Rebecca. Sympathy is not a zero sum game, and suffering isn’t a contest.
Exactly
If she’s a decent human, she’s punished herself for 18 years and will continue the rest of her life. That boy’s family will grieve the rest of their lives. No apology will lighten anyone’s pain, hell, she hasn’t publicaly spoken about it. One thing I know for certain is that shit accidents don’t target specific people…we’re all standing in the accident line waiting for our number to be called.
But for the grace of God, go I.
it was not an accident, it was negligence on her part. accidents are not preventable – this was. she should’ve hit the breaks and waited in traffic like the driver in front of her, but she was too entitled for that and thought she was too special to wait, so she killed a boy. referring to it as an “accident” is just rebecca continuing to soften the blow of what she actually did.
we have a sick driving culture in the US that makes any excuse for drivers and does not properly protect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users. if they’re on foot, a person’s death is so often brushed off as an accident when it was actually negligence and the driver walks away scot-free instead of being punished.
Accident: an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury.
Yes she was negligent (accidens often happen when people are negligent- the two aren’t mutually exclusive) – which she admits to. As someone who doesnt drive and who lives in a city with a high rate of hit and run accidents I understand what you’re saying. But that doesnt change the fact that what happened was unintentional and that she has paid for what happened and she took responsibility literally and with her own guilt. She stayed at the scene (which NEVER happens in my city), she went to the hospital, she paid for Jorge’s funeral and she paid the family. She did community service. What more do people think she needs to do in order to assuage their own need to punish??
what she needs to do is not speak about this in a passive and distancing voice and be honest.
Olive, have you ever made any momentary mistake driving, and said, “Whew, I’m sure glad no one was there then!” ? I don’t see how it’s possible to never have made a momentary error. I once had a cake on the seat next to me start sliding off the plate. I looked down for a second, and when I looked up, I was on the wrong side of the road. I shook to think I could’ve killed someone. She wasn’t speeding, wasn’t texting: she was driving too close to the car in front of her, swerved to the left lane to avoid hitting them, and killed the boy. She has been punished plenty: a lifetime of guilt and regret, forever knowing the damage 2 seconds of her life has wrought. I don’t think it’s scot free. Do I wish people were in less of a hurry? You bet, but I can still have compassion for the nightmare she’s lived, and even more for the nightmare of the poor child’s family.
actually, i don’t have a driver’s license and i do not drive. i stopped reading after that because it’s not relevant to me. i hate driving and was never good at it so i gave it up rather than continue to drive and risk hurting someone. i’m not the person to relate to in that way.
Man, people are looking to really shred this woman to pieces. I was reading with a critical eye, but I really didn’t get a ton of self-absorption and not taking responsibility from her. I cannot even imagine how I would feel if I were involved in an accident like this and it sounds like she took responsibility in the moment and also seriously punished herself afterwards.
It’s not like she intended to kill anyone, but she did. That is a possibility every time we get into a car. People who think something like this could never happen to them are really naive. It’s one of the reasons I hate driving and am extra careful when I do. In a blink of an eye something terrible can happen. A friend of mine died when the car he was in swerved when a deer popped out in the middle of the night on a highway. The car rolled over and he was killed. The driver didn’t mean to do it, but it happened. The circumstances are slightly different in her case, but it’s not like she saw a small child and drove recklessly.
People need to have a little more compassion. She lives with a terrible burden and I am glad she found a way to live with herself and find some happiness in her life. It isn’t zero sum. I hope the parents of the child have also managed to find some peace.
She didn’t drive with the intent of killing someone, even though she might have been negligent. I can see why she’d do the “what if’s” in her head. It’s something we judge naturally, but I can understand her wishing it had never happened. It does sound like she feels she should have paid for it in some way (hence, the self-destructive behaviour afterwards). I don’t know if this is an incident anyone would be able to talk about coherently even if you have the aid of publicists. Nothing is going to bring the little boy back so anything she would have said probably would have failed in people’s eyes, though I have no doubt she feels tremendous guilt about it (and I’ll assume this is the kind of guilt no one wants to live with).
Accidentally injuring or killing someone with my car is a great fear of mine. I try to be a careful driver, but no one is perfect and accidents happen. I am certainly guilty of driving 40 in a 25 zone as the People article says Rebecca was doing.
But at the same time, I get mad on a daily basis at all of the downright reckless driving I see, especially people operating SUV’s. You should be extra careful when you are driving a big, heavy vehicle that can do so much damage. Instead, it seems to empower people to drive dangerously because they know *they* have the extra protection.
It sounds like Rebecca was going too fast on a side street, was following the cars in front of her too closely, and possibly tried to go around stopped traffic out of impatience.
This whole thing about the kid running out in the street after a soccer ball is brand new information. It’s a little weird that suddenly we’re hearing a new scenario in 2019 and not back in 2001-2003. And a very cliched scenario at that.
her initial comments after being questioned about the accident start with ‘I’ -which says a lot