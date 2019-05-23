The Cambridges & Sussexes competing for attention will ‘be the problem moving forward’

Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly quite happy in Frogmore Cottage, I can’t help but feel like they really were exiled out of London. Once you get around to the idea that an “exile” was being discussed by royal courtiers and Prince William, is it such a stretch to think that Harry and Meghan were basically pushed into Frogmore Cottage, fully out of Kensington Palace? It’s true that Harry and Meghan are happy in Windsor though – People Magazine did yet another story about how their cottage is very “cute and warm” and “the energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start.” Meghan and Harry would have always wanted to go somewhere in the country for Archie’s first months, so Frogmore always made sense as their country abode. But I do wonder if they also wanted a place in central London, but they were “encouraged” to just stick with Frogmore. People always yell at me when I spin all these conspiracies though, so whatever.
We’ve also been hearing a lot about how the Sussexes’ move to Frogmore has done wonders for their relationship with the Cambridges. I’m not sure I buy that completely, but I do buy that it’s probably helped that the couples are no longer sharing an office. Of course, that separation has led to so much angst about how the couples are stepping on each other’s newscycles! We heard about those concerns earlier this week, and of course there’s more:
A royal expert has revealed that ‘tension’ between the royal households could become ‘a problem moving forward’. Camilla Tominey appeared on This Morning and warned that there could be trouble ahead, with William and Kate feeling desperate not to be overshadowed, while Harry and Meghan are keen to remain relevant. The royal expert told presenters Holly and Phil: ‘What you have is a couple not wanting to be overshadowed, and a couple not wanting to be sidelined.’
Camilla Tomliney opened up about the clash on This Morning, saying that social media clashes ‘did cause a bit of tension.’ She added: ‘It seems like, why would you release photographs that [the newspapers] all want to run, it seems like there’s a bit of a clash. I think this is going to be the problem moving forward.’
The two households had previously been rumoured to have been embroiled in a rift, and have now engaged in what seems to be a game of one-upmanship. The Sussex Royal account posted the pictures in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 5am, this is while the Kensington Palace account posted the pictures last night at around 10pm.
Camilla went on: ‘We’ve already had a situation with fears of overshadowing Prince Charles. Charles and Camilla have felt like sandwich generation – overshadowed by Queen, and overshadowed by younger royals beneath them.’
She suggested it wasn’t ‘sinister’, explaining: ‘William and Kate are a future king and queen who want to remain relevant and don’t want to be overshadowed. The Sussex’s have a sprinkling of stardust because of transatlantic nature of their relationship and the glamour of Meghan. But they’re much further down the pecking order. So how do they maintain their relevance? So what you have is a couple not wanting to be overshadowed, and a couple not wanting to be sidelined. It means that they’re both trying to push their message forward.’
It seems to be in the air, doesn’t it? The narrative that Harry and Meghan are the glamorous couple and Will and Kate are bothered by that, and they’re bothered by how dowdy and fussy they look in comparison. As I said earlier this week, the whole idea of “the Sussexes and Cambridges competing for attention and headlines” is a good thing though – the Sussexes have FINALLY done something that no one else has been able to do: get William and Kate interested in working more consistently. The Cambridges are clearly watching and learning from Harry and Meghan’s moves, from the way they’re doing social media to the way Kate suddenly started making lots of speeches, even to the way Kate has been wearing trousers. The competition is good. Both couples should continue to try to one-up each other.
Yeah, if the competition keeps both couples working, then its a good thing. I just hope they actually work, and we don’t just see coverage of one event ad nauseum for weeks on end.
The social media clashes are stupid though. I don’t get it. And I’m referring to the reactions of the people commenting. It’s instagram or twitter. I can look at a picture the Sussexes posted, and then look at a picture from KP, and its perfectly fine! Seeing the picture from KP does not block out the memory of the Sussex picture, or vice versa. But some of the commenters take it SO seriously. I still cant get over all the negative comments about Harry’s Earth Day pictures overshadowing Louis’ birthday pics.
Yeah that’s the thing, let’s see them actually do work. Both Harry and Will
Were outperformed last year by Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. It’s time the younger royals worked harder
Andrew actually out performed Bill & Harry? I did not know that.
Anne I knew about because she makes annual visits to all her charities and these visits are planned years in advance so the charities can make plans and take advantage of her Royal visit but I did not know about Andrew. I guess it was be because I never bothered to investigate.
And Sophie, and the Duke of Gloucester (in addition to Charles and the Queen). And Camilla outperformed Harry too and only did one fewer engagement than William. William and Harry are both pretty lazy.
This reminds me of the commercial where one woman is showing to her friends her “wall” where she’s posted pics, post-its and 3×5 cards and one of her friends cries out, “That’s not how this works! That’s not how *any* of this works!”
How is it possible that these so-called experts are so f*cking ignorant about SM?!
Rhetorical.
Because they are my generation or older. If you do not have something to promote, I never understood the lure or success of Facebook. As one guy commented on the DataLounge blog, “I like my friends less on Facebook”. LOL! LOL!
The only part I definitely believe is charles and camilla being all grumpy cat (RIP) about being overshadowed everywhere.
I kind of feel sorry for them, but it’s not personal — people care way more about the young couples and babies/children than they do about a couple in their 70’s. It’s just the way it is. Charles will get more attention when he becomes King, but he will never have the same kind of coverage that Kate & Meghan get.
Also, lmao at Kaiser’s description of the Cambridges as “dowdy and fussy.” That’s exactly what they are!
And, when Charles was a young man he and Diana and the boys overshadowed his parents. It’s not new.
Whatever, it’s fun for those of us who like gossip to have more than one royal couple out and about, Charles & Camilla don’t count they are too boring. As long as it’s fair competition and fair reporting, not that racist crap some if the mags do
I find Chuck & Cammie much more interesting than Bill & Cathy. Who knows? LOL!
Tin foil hat theory: The British Media is trying to make this “competition” into a “problem” because they are upset that Will and Kate are taking cues from Harry and Meg. Behind the scenes, the Cambridges are relying less on press and more on social media for messaging/PR, cause the Sussexes are showing them how well that can work. The press feels threatened and is trying to embarrass the Cambridges into being more traditional by hyping this “feud.”
Excellent theory! I tip my tinfoil hat to you with a slight neck bob!
I agree with this so much I think the royal reporters are the ones trying their hardest to push a narrative of competition between the couples . I’ve been saying this for the beginning the royal reporters are stuck in time I believe that of one the reason that they the royal reporters hate Meghan so much is because she show the royals you don’t need the royal reporters as much the royals were never as active online as much Since Meghan their online presence as been more . As much the royal reporters keep trying their hardest to dismiss Meghan and Harry popularity as for right now is ridiculous and it show how out of touch they are . Meghan and Harry just have the it factor people are just drawn to them Meghan and Harry shouldn’t have to be shirking Violet just because William and Kate have a problem connecting with their people . ITs funny how now the royal reporters and royal watchers are so concerned with Charles and Camilla but they weren’t concerned about them when it was the William and kate show for years . Now that Meghan here all suddenly people remember that Charles and Camilla exist that their the ones next line not William or Kate . Now that their biracial woman in the family suddenly hierarchy so important now but it didn’t matter when it was all about the Cambridge and their kids .
My friend who works in London in PR ,said the word competition is code for Harry and Meghan are getting requested more than Kate and William.
Thats the issue, but the press won’t come out and just say it.
Oh that’s a good bit of gossip right there!
I said it in your previous post and i’ll say it again, the Cambridge’s are the main ones competing with the Sussex’s and all we need as an example is the Years f their prior behavior and work ethic to prove their changed behavior since Meghan arrived and joined the family.
Even just their online/Instagram behavior has changed.
Its jealously against the Sussex’s and its really sad.
Some times the given explanation is the correct one: they like the relative privacy Windsor affords them and chose it. The fact that Meghan could give birth entirely in private is a good indication that this is a great choice for them. And… it’s really not that far from London.
If Charles wanted more coverage he should have made things work with Diana.
All of the royal accounts have stepped up their game and gained more followers since Sussex Royal started posting. I think there is a bit of competition because no one foresaw Harry and Meghan becoming so famous and developing such a devoted fanbase. That family has always been weird and jealous about attention and status.
I don’t think th e Sussexes are competing. They’re just doing their thing, but people are just interested. The Cams used their kids to get interest for Kate’s garden. No way th o deny it with all the pics and video when usually the kids are barely seen.