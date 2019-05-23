The Cambridges & Sussexes competing for attention will ‘be the problem moving forward’

Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly quite happy in Frogmore Cottage, I can’t help but feel like they really were exiled out of London. Once you get around to the idea that an “exile” was being discussed by royal courtiers and Prince William, is it such a stretch to think that Harry and Meghan were basically pushed into Frogmore Cottage, fully out of Kensington Palace? It’s true that Harry and Meghan are happy in Windsor though – People Magazine did yet another story about how their cottage is very “cute and warm” and “the energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start.” Meghan and Harry would have always wanted to go somewhere in the country for Archie’s first months, so Frogmore always made sense as their country abode. But I do wonder if they also wanted a place in central London, but they were “encouraged” to just stick with Frogmore. People always yell at me when I spin all these conspiracies though, so whatever.

We’ve also been hearing a lot about how the Sussexes’ move to Frogmore has done wonders for their relationship with the Cambridges. I’m not sure I buy that completely, but I do buy that it’s probably helped that the couples are no longer sharing an office. Of course, that separation has led to so much angst about how the couples are stepping on each other’s newscycles! We heard about those concerns earlier this week, and of course there’s more:

A royal expert has revealed that ‘tension’ between the royal households could become ‘a problem moving forward’. Camilla Tominey appeared on This Morning and warned that there could be trouble ahead, with William and Kate feeling desperate not to be overshadowed, while Harry and Meghan are keen to remain relevant. The royal expert told presenters Holly and Phil: ‘What you have is a couple not wanting to be overshadowed, and a couple not wanting to be sidelined.’ Camilla Tomliney opened up about the clash on This Morning, saying that social media clashes ‘did cause a bit of tension.’ She added: ‘It seems like, why would you release photographs that [the newspapers] all want to run, it seems like there’s a bit of a clash. I think this is going to be the problem moving forward.’ The two households had previously been rumoured to have been embroiled in a rift, and have now engaged in what seems to be a game of one-upmanship. The Sussex Royal account posted the pictures in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 5am, this is while the Kensington Palace account posted the pictures last night at around 10pm. Camilla went on: ‘We’ve already had a situation with fears of overshadowing Prince Charles. Charles and Camilla have felt like sandwich generation – overshadowed by Queen, and overshadowed by younger royals beneath them.’ She suggested it wasn’t ‘sinister’, explaining: ‘William and Kate are a future king and queen who want to remain relevant and don’t want to be overshadowed. The Sussex’s have a sprinkling of stardust because of transatlantic nature of their relationship and the glamour of Meghan. But they’re much further down the pecking order. So how do they maintain their relevance? So what you have is a couple not wanting to be overshadowed, and a couple not wanting to be sidelined. It means that they’re both trying to push their message forward.’

It seems to be in the air, doesn’t it? The narrative that Harry and Meghan are the glamorous couple and Will and Kate are bothered by that, and they’re bothered by how dowdy and fussy they look in comparison. As I said earlier this week, the whole idea of “the Sussexes and Cambridges competing for attention and headlines” is a good thing though – the Sussexes have FINALLY done something that no one else has been able to do: get William and Kate interested in working more consistently. The Cambridges are clearly watching and learning from Harry and Meghan’s moves, from the way they’re doing social media to the way Kate suddenly started making lots of speeches, even to the way Kate has been wearing trousers. The competition is good. Both couples should continue to try to one-up each other.