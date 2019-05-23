Princess Eugenie stepped out in London & she doesn’t look pregnant at all?

Many people believe that Princess Eugenie is pregnant. The pregnancy rumors started a month ago, when she stepped out with the Queen over the Easter holiday and she seemed to be hiding her midsection behind a collection of oversized flower bouquets. The rumors picked up even more steam when Eugenie went dark for weeks during Archie Harrison’s birth, and many assumed she would announce a pregnancy shortly after the Sussexes’ headlines died down. Then Eugenie didn’t even go to Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding last weekend. All the signs were there!
Except Princess Eugenie stepped out yesterday and she looks very un-pregnant. She looks the same as always, really. Eugenie attended the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at Buckingham Palace yesterday with her aunt and uncle, the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Eugenie wore a $1733 Peter Pilotto ombre dress with a waist-tie. If anything, Eugenie still appears to have a small waist and the small “bump” looks like a normal woman’s “I just ate lunch” stomach.
I feel like we were just hallucinating the whole “Eugenie is already preg!” thing, but it honestly didn’t come out of left field. It was on the British betting markets and everything, and people really did assume that she would be making an announcement any day now. Maybe she is preg and she just isn’t showing yet? I have no idea.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m sorry, the dress is so bad that it makes me lose focus on if she is pregnant. It looks cheap and I know it wasn’t. Sad.
The idea of the dress is good but it looks cheap.
I hate linings that stop mid way down.
Dreadful dress, I think.
It is not that the dress does not look good on her as the fit is almost perfect, it just due to the fugly material making for a fugly dress that would not look good on anyone.
Yeah, it looks very cheap. She needs to stand up straight.
I think that’s a really cute dress. I like the gradient, but I also like how light it is – it seems to float along.
Is she pregnant? Maybe. But I don’t like to speculate on that kind of thing. I think it’s more likely
she’s loved up, doesn’t have to fit in a wedding dress anymore, and ate something for lunch.
Bump watch creeps me out. I prefer to wait for people to announce their own pregnancies before going down a road of unnecessary speculation.
+1
I normally hate bump watch as well, but I don’t think the speculation about Eugenie is out of left field, considering how she appeared to be really obviously hiding her midsection around Easter time. I don’t remember any gossip about her being pregnant before that.
She looked paunchy and/or had flowers in front of her tum and so that makes it okay to speculate about her reproductive choices? Hell no.
I actually really like her dress – and Sophie’s. Both look nice.
I had the same reaction when I saw these pics – “wait, she doesn’t look pregnant at all.” If she was even slightly showing at Easter, and that was why she was hiding her midsection, then I feel like it would be a lot more obvious now, and they would announce.
But maybe she wasn’t hiding her midsection at all and people just interpreted it that way. (if it wasn’t for those Easter pics, I wouldn’t even think she was pregnant, it just seemed obvious at that point.)
No idea on a pregnancy, but I love her dress and I’m really surprised that I love it.
Gorgeous dress, lovely color palette and it fits her perfectly.
With my first I just looked regular bloated until 6 months along, its why bump watch is unreliable. I didn’t tell work until almost 5 months and no one knew. The Yorks aren’t too private, if/ when she’s pregnant she will announce when ready.
Maybe she’s pregnant and not showing.
Maybe she had a miscarriage.
Maybe gossiphounds are crazy and invent pregnancy rumours every single time a woman looks a bit poochy, or wears a loose dress.
Maybe we should all climb out of a strange woman’s uterus.
And maybe she doesn’t want kids. Or maybe she has medical issues preventing her.
I agree – I think it’s so important that this sort of thing gets stressed more and more. It’s not okay to ask about what someone is doing with their uterus unless they’ve initiated the conversation.
And I say this all the time – but when it comes to family and friends it’s much nicer to ask “Do you think you’ll want kids someday?” than “when are you having kids?”. Simple changes in wording like that make SUCH a difference – it also opens up for the possibility of adoption. Not everyone who DOES want kids will carry their own.
Bump watching skeeves me out – can we just leave her alone? I get bump watched all the time from family because they expect me to have a kid and it’s really annoying and intrusive.
The dress I like is the one worn by the Countess of Wessex. I would wear that dress in a minute but I would go with red shoes because I like a little edge or tacky to make things fun.
Sophie’s dress here is great and her dress at the flower show was also lovely.
I don’t know, I think it could still go either way. Her clothes are always kind of a distraction, even on a good day.
On a secondary note, Edward and Sophie would make a delightful King and Queen. Yes, I realize that it would take an extinction level event to get them there, but they’re always so engaged and it never seems like they were dragged to events by threatening to cut off their allowance.
She could be pregnant. Some women don’t show until quite late in their pregnancies. I guess we will know for certain when (or if) she chooses to announce it.
Bump watch is a bit disgusting to me. Watching a woman’s body change, for whatever reason, seems kinda wrong, imo.
What if, god forbid, they wait a few years before pushing out a baby ?
right? or if they don’t want any? people get wayy to involved in women’s uteruses….
She has a long torso so her upper waist could stay small while her lower belly starts to expand. I still had a waistline pretty far through my pregnancy, even being a bigger woman, because I’m tall.
But regardless, she looks healthy and happy and will surely announce her pregnancy if/when it happens and if/when it suits her.
I thought she looked fabulous, but I do wish the lining was the length of the dress.
She’s not pregnant, she just has a fluffy tummy. That’s how she has always looked.
As a woman who has miscarried four times, I can confirm that it IS possible to start to show and then loose the child. And it is horrible, when you are a 30 year old woman, who is expected to give birth to a child as soon as she gets married, but then it just won´t happen due to various reasons.
Please, give rest to the bump focusing on famous women. You never know which battles these women are fighting in private.
What if she miscarried? How awful for her to have to emerge and have people scrutinizing her.