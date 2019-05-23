Kendall Jenner thinks it was a lot harder to become a model because of her name

Kendall Jenner covers the latest issue of Vogue Australia, and this cover image is… interesting. Like, her body looks good and it would have been a striking, interesting image with another model posed like that, in that dress and those boots. But once you see her dead eyes and blank expression, does this cover work? It truly looks like no one is home, like she’s a robot at rest in an awkward position. I will continue to raise awareness of how Kendall really isn’t a great editorial model because of her face. Harsh but true. A runway model? Sure, she can do that. But her editorials are so bad. Anyway, Kendall was actually quite chatty with Vogue Australia, and you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Whether she ever had a fall-back plan in case she didn’t make it as a model: “No. And I don’t think I necessarily needed to have one. Anything I do, I always want to be 100 per cent in it and know I want to be doing it. When I started I was so young, so if it didn’t work out then I was going to figure it out. I’d cross that bridge when I got there.”
On people prejudging her for her name: “But I’ve always been the person to prove [critics] wrong, even when I was younger. I’ve always been a hard worker: that’s in my blood. My parents raised me and my little sister to be that way and the rest of my sisters, too. A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the completely opposite.”
She has no plans to do anything other than model: “I am still so young. People are always asking me: ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ I’m like: ‘Why do I have to have it all figured out right now?’ Most people my age don’t have it figured out as much as I do.”
She doesn’t want to talk about her relationship with Ben Simmons: “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier. Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”
She doesn’t have a checklist of accomplishments by age: “I feel like once you do [that], it’s just completely ingenuine and you think that you have to be in a certain place when you don’t have to be. Everyone has their own path and their own way of letting the cards fall. Your 20s are for messing up and figuring it out.”
Whether she’s thinking of getting engaged: “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day.”
Something nice: I respect her refusal to play the media games with her relationships. I know some people think she’s a lesbian and her relationships with men are fake, but think of it this way: Kris Jenner would have found a way to profit from Kendall’s sexuality if Kendall really was gay. And Kendall has probably been told to talk more about boys to damped the gay rumors too, and still she refuses. It’s more than possible that she’s a straight tomboyish woman who just prefers to keep her romantic life under wrap.
Something not nice: “I’ve always been a hard worker: that’s in my blood.” She’s not a hard worker though – she turns down tons of work and she got in trouble last year when she mocked the models who walk every runway and work harder than her. And this: “A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the completely opposite.” Girl, no. Why are the Jenner sisters always insisting that their name and their half-sisters and their reality show didn’t give them a tremendous leg-up in life?
Oh, and after all of that careful wording about her relationship, it looks like Kendall and Ben Simmons are over!
Right, Kendall. Your advantages put you at a disadvantage. Perfect sense.
The only reason she’s a famous model is her name. Her walking sucks, she has the warmth of an glacier on pictures, she’s generic. There are thousands of girls with more talent who didn’t made it because they didn’t had the last name. And don’t even start on the hard work, you don’t know what it is, sweetie.
Ok I’m feeling empathetic and kind this morning so I’ll bite.
You’re literally proving her point by invalidating her words and saying that…
even if she were stellar, she does get harsher judgement, imo.
People don’t take her seriously because they know what family she’s from. If she were some girl from Kansas with that face and body, she wouldn’t have the connections and friends in the business and would have a harder climb to be seen, but she also wouldn’t carry the preconceived notions of the public and the instant eyeroll and invalidation because people know her sisters and Mom. Nobody listens if she said anything is difficult, even if it is, and that would honestly suck. Each side has it’s benefits and downfalls, like anything.
People may judge her, but it certainly has not stopped her from getting work, which is the whole point of privilege. She’s gotten tons of work and endorsement deals, all of which came from her family association. Sure, the gossip pages like to criticize her and maybe she gets her feelings hurt more than the average model, but she’s been handed everything because of who her family is. I don’t think anyone can list a single thing that she’s had to work for. And she could quash a whole lot of the criticism by not mocking other models and by being humble and appreciative of her tremendous privilege. But she’s taken the opposite tack, which is designed for more attention.
lol exactly
“A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the completely opposite.”
Its completely opposite??? Erhmmmmm really? Thats categorically false, hyperbolic garbage and it makes roll my eyes all the way up up up…GIRL JUST NO!
At the very least she could have some HUMILTY GRACIOUSNESS AND GRATITUDE for her blessings and how things worked in her favor but NOPE just a whiny spoiled myopic-view and we are all supposed to believe it was so HARD for her…NOPE
She’s a dead in the eye print model, and doesn’t have a great walk either. Without her Instagram follower numbers, which she got from being on a reality show, she would not have gotten cast. I’m sorry.
Oh PLEASE! She WAS a beautiful girl, and obviously she’s got a great body, but come on. She’s ruined her once-naturally- beautiful face with all the work she’s had done to it in the last few years. Not ruined in the league of Khloe’s new nose, but she barely looks like herself anymore. The only reason she’s still gets to be a “top” model after the way she’s screwed up her face is because of who she is.
While she is a pretty girl she definitely would NOT be a model if not for her name & connections.
How many successful models out there have gotten this far with such a dead eyed, blank (now plastic surgery altered) face??!??
Another day, another story from a self made Kardashian Jenner about how they clawed their way to the top using their own grit and determination and overcame the big obstacle that is their surnames. LOL.
lol yup
🤣🤣🤣
Born on third and thinks she hit a triple.
Pretty much 😂😂
I think based on her looks if she wasn’t a Kardashian’s/Jenner she’d maybe get some small market catalogue work. She’s attractive, sure, but so are a lot of girls. Instagram followers is seriously more important than talent these days and she knows it. The denial by the nepotism models is so infuriating.
Instagram has ruined the professional modeling profession. I doubt we will ever see another Lauren Hutton, Jerri Hall, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Amer Valetta, Kate Moss or Natalia Vodianova. They do not make superstars models out of people with REAL talent anymore.
If you ask me who I the super model of our generation I will give that person: Her name is Rihanna. NUFF SAID. Honorable mentioned would be Ciara, man can she pose.
There are some really amazing models nowadays that unfortunately don’t even get half of the recognition the insta girls have. Anna Ewers, Imaan Hamman, Rianne Van Rompaey are a few examples. Too bad instagram followers is now the priority for so many people.
Unpopular opinion, but this is probably the best photo I’ve seen her take. She’s always dead-eyed, sure, but the styling and the pose both really work for her here. Another model could have done it better, but it’s the best Kendall work I’ve seen.
Wow, she’s boring.
I will maybe MAYBE believe that high end designers didn’t want to work with her right away, in the same way that AW wouldn’t put Kim on the cover of Vogue until Kanye, because of her name.
But in general, I don’t believe it was harder for her to get her foot in the door. I just don’t. There is no way it was harder than going to casting calls with hundreds of other girls, fighting for a few spots or for the right agent/agency.
“AW wouldn’t put Kim on the cover of Vogue until Kanye”
I cancelled my subscription to Vogue the month this issue came out. I but the September edition at the news stand and that is it for US Vogue.
Mm-hm. Sure. Whatever you say, pet.
Oh god, stop it Kendall.
Staaaaahppp!!
Of course she didn’t have a backup plan, her parents are rich and would support her. Her parents also BOUGHT her career, so it wasn’t like she worked towards anything either. She’s a horrible model, with a horrendous attitude. I can’t stand the Hadids but at least they have a decent reputation in the industry.
I’ve heard plenty of stories from people that are in the industry about her being a lesbian. But if she wants to beard with boring men, go for it.
I find the Hadid girls to be fairly decent models. They have a presence. Their mother was big time European model in the 70s-80s. The Hadid girls started modeling for Baby Guess when they were very young. I really do not mind them at all.
Kendall is crazy beautiful but she is not a good model in my opinion. She also always puts her foot in her mouth when she speaks. I think she is straight but maybe slightly asexual. She has flat said she is not gay and would tell if she was.
IMHO which is pure conjecture, to me Kendall seems the most affected by choices her father made.
When will this delusional woman learn to keep her mouth shut? Are there any actual hardworking non-Jenner models she hasn’t pissed off yet?
This is literally all she ever says or talks about in interviews. What is the point of interviewing her? She never has anything to say. Her life isn’t even interesting in celebrity terms tbh. Every interview for the last five or so years is some version of “I work so hard, my name didn’t open doors for me, it actually made it more difficult” blah blah blah. She’s so boring and banal. The one thing I found relatable was an interview she did about her anxiety, but other than that, she (and the Hadids) are always on about their superhuman work ethic and how their name was an impediment, not an asset. Yeah okay.
I read her interviews for the laughs she provides (“…it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got…,”) or so I can learn new words like “ingenuine.” Sigh. Kendall, the reason people question you about your future isn’t because you intrigue them, it’s because THEY know what YOU don’t: A modeling career is very short-lived, and maybe you should plan for after it’s finished.
Come on now you cynics, how many other models could make PVC thigh-highs and a boob-window tube dress look quite that utterly sexless?
The more privilege you have, the less you see it, it seems.
I love the part about how she’s got stuff figured out more than most people her age. I mean she’s young, but like college-graduate young. I’m guessing she couldn’t sit down and write a resume if her life depended on it.
yeah all she is saying there if you crack her code is: Ive got money which affords me the ability to not think about it or more importantly worry about it
Ugh nepotism is rampant these days, not just in Hollywood but everywhere. Frankly nepotism leads to meritocracy, kendal is a prime example of that
Oh, Kendall, you really aren’t that young for the profession you have chosen. When designers and editors decide that vacant boredom is no longer the look, you won’t be getting covers.
Well, if she really is gay (which it wouldn’t surprise me tbh) it must be awful to have the whole internet talking about it. When I was closeted I was so paranoid about everything, I can’t imagine dealing with all of that and being famous. I mean, let her live her life. I just hope Kris won’t exploit it in case it’s true.
About the modeling… PLEASE. Everyone knows she and the Hadids would be doing Forever 21 catalogs (if that) if they weren’t famous.
Can you imagine Naomi Campbell working that outfit? Or Tyra Banks? Shame Kendall J. seems to have avoided the whole ANTM “smize” – she might not look so deadeyed. But I guess she was too busy clambering over the weight of that extraordinary name and the responsibility it’s imposed on her to actually learn her craft.
She isn’t a model, though.
Sure, her mom bought and handled her a career using name and connections, but shes never going to be a model in my eyes.
Sorry Jan.
Well, “Kendall” is a pretty silly name. Maybe she’s right!
Both of those dresses are terrible.
Bless her heart.