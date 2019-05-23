Moby also has a skeevy story about ‘dating’ Lana del Rey when she was half his age

I wasn’t expecting yesterday’s Moby-Natalie Portman story, quite honestly. I don’t keep up with Moby gossip, so I had no idea that he has a book out, nor did I know it’s actually his second memoir. The first one was called Porcelain, and this second memoir is called Then It Fell Apart. Both titles are from Moby’s songs/lyrics. Anyway, Moby is 53 years old and he seems to think that he cut a wide swath through all of the attractive young women in his path. Natalie Portman shut him down completely in a new interview, saying that he lied about when they met (he said she was 20, she says she was barely 18) and that he came across as creepy and wanting an inappropriate relationship with her, given their age difference (he was in his 30s at the time).
Well, Moby has another story and I can’t wait for Lana del Rey to come out and piss all over it. Apparently, Moby met Lana when she was still Lizzy Grant, in 2006. She would have been at most 21 years old. Moby would have been 41 years old. So he was twice her age and using the old “oh you’re a singer, why don’t you come back to my place and sing for me” line.
With the memoir delving into the 53-year-old musician’s promiscuity following his rise to fame, its pages detail a brief romance with Lana Del Rey. As Stereogum points out, the pair had their first date at a vegan macrobiotic restaurant in 2006. A section of Then It Fell Apart sees Moby recall their evening together, which ended with Del Rey – known then as Lizzy Grant – visiting his five-floor New York penthouse.
Remembering his first meeting with Del Rey, Moby wrote: “We’d kissed at the bar at 4 a.m., just as the place was closing, and I’d asked her to come home with me. She’d smiled and said no, she wouldn’t go home with me after just meeting me, but she would happily go on a date if I called her and asked her out. I called her the next day, and we talked for thirty minutes about music and politics and growing up in the suburbs. She was beautiful, smart, and charming; making plans to meet up with her was both what I wanted to do and what my new therapist had told me to do.” With Del Rey telling Moby that she was a musician during dinner, he asked her to play something for him when they were back at his place.
“Sure, do you have a piano?”
“Yes, back on the second floor,” I said.
“Floors in an apartment.” She shook her head. “Moby you know you’re the man.”
“Ha, thanks,” I said.
“No, not like that. You’re a rich WASP from Connecticut and you live in a five-level penthouse. You’re ‘The Man.’ As in, ‘stick it to The Man.’ As in the person they guillotine in the revolution.”
I didn’t know if she was insulting me but I decided to take it as a compliment.
Moby described Del Rey’s early song as “haunting”, explaining that her “voice was dark but strong”. After asking if she had a record deal, he questioned whether she planned to release music under her real name. “I don’t know. When you say it like that it sounds kind of plain,” she replied.
“I think it’s a nice name.” I sat next to her on the piano bench and started kissing her. She kissed me back — but then stopped. “What’s wrong?” I asked.
“I like you. But I hear you do this with a lot of people.”
I wanted to lie, to tell her that I didn’t, that I was chaste, sane, and ethical. But I said nothing.
“I’d like to see you again,” she said.
“Me too.”
I walked her downstairs to the twenty-ninth floor and kissed her good night at the bank of the elevators. This wasn’t how I imagined the night ending. I’d assumed that we would end up christening my new apartment with vodka and sex. But to my surprise, this was almost nicer.
Gross gross gross. I mean, maybe we should have known before now, but damn, Moby is really that douchebag predator who hides behind his WASPy hipster-neurosis as a way to skeeve on very young women. That being said, we stan a 21-year-old Lana del Rey telling Moby to his face that he’s a rich skeeve who deserves the guillotine. Props.
He’s done a great job showing what a creep he is and he definitely thinks these anecdotes make him seem “deep”. It’s hilarious that someone who also comes from money mocked him so effectively.
This makes Lana Del Ray sound like a real class act, to be honest. From her songs, I got this image of a lolita-esque seductress sugar baby type.
Honestly, mad respect to her. She should teach a master class, honestly; she was playing him like a champ. It’s weird how men often seem to take girls dissing them as a compliment. Moby is a creep and a strange person. Remember when he said he had friends in the CIA who told him to spread the word about the Trump dossier? Bizarre.
Also, he’s a horrible writer. Jfc, he’s almost as bad as Sean Penn (Hamface will always take the bad celebrity writer crown, though).
🤢🤮 is the only thing I can express after reading that
Second that. I passionately hate people who kiss and tell. What a forking douchebro.
He made a point of saying, “Natalie and I totally dated in 1999,” whiiiiich if you do the math, Moby, by looking at her birthday on Wikipedia, homegirl was 18.
The sad thing is, he doesn’t realize he’s showing us he’s a predator. With all this doubling-down on who he’s “dated,” he clearly can’t see what’s wrong with what he’s telling us.
Well done her, you rule, Lana.
Moby on the other hand… is that how he writes his books? It reads like every anecdote ends with “And then everyone stood up and clapped, for me, Albert Einstein.”
By all means, snaps for Lana for calling Moby out – this dude seems seriously creepy. But surely she’s the next in line for the guillotine? Didn’t her millionaire ‘the man’ father pay to have her transformed from Lizzie Grant to Lana Del Rey after her first album flopped?
I don’t know but she was 21 and her comment (as recalled by Moby) seems very much like something an idealistic and self serious 21 yr old would say. But she does come off really well in this story- very self assured for her age at the time. I’m curious what her memory of it is.
Lana consistently has lyrics about sugar daddies and liking older men with wives so I don’t think she’ll care.
What does Christian Ricci think of all of this? They dated for a while. She must be in his book.
Making moves to a 21 year old popstar wannabe. Eww, classic Ryan Adams move. Why would he even tell these stories? So much insecurities this guy have. Musicians dating younger models/celebs is the norm, even in the indie scene but Moby is the only one who seems to make his dating history known. Funny, not one of the ladies seems so proud of it. Lana would rather admit she slept with Harvey to advance her career in the song, “Cola” but never really heard her say anything about dating Moby. Is he really that uncool? Heard those Natalie Portman rumors in the early aughts but media were too disinterested to confirm that. NP always insisted they were friends.
he’s delusional if he doesn’t realize someone telling you you’re “the man” and that you would be guillotined during a revolution isn’t a compliment.
she kissed him to be polite and leave his apartment w/out incident. we’ve all been there.
