W. Kamau Bell: When I got a vasectomy nobody protested about it

When I went to end my ability to reproduce, there were no protesters. No 1 tried to talk me out of it, talked about God or murder, or made me get my wife's approval. The surgery took 10 minutes & was covered by insurance. It should be that easy for women. https://t.co/SHRpbkNnCT pic.twitter.com/6k6XoHE15V — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) May 19, 2019

As Kaiser and CB have touched on both on the latest podcast and in their posts, women’s reproductive rights are under attack. Many women have joined the fight to protect them, some more effectively than others. It’s very important to keep the conversation active and in the headlines. What’s also important is for men join the discussion in a way that extends past their retweet button. Fortunately, some are starting to do just that. Seth Meyers gave a very clear explanation of how these bans are all designed to get to the Supreme Court where they *will* overturn Roe V. Wade (3:17 mark). The latest man speaking up for women’s reproductive rights is Comedian W. Kamau Bell. Bell is one of the best sociopolitical comedians out there and hosts the docuseries United Shades of America.He’s just gone public with the story of his vasectomy and contrasted his no-hassle experience with what is not being afforded to women.

When my wife first suggested that I get a vasectomy, I thought she was joking. (We’re all comedians in my family; I’m just the only professional one.) But then I saw the look on her face — and it was a look that read, “I am absolutely NOT joking.” “Fifteen years,” Melissa told me. “For fifteen years, I’ve been taking the pill.” That means my wife had been altering her body chemistry for my pleasure and carrying the responsibility of our family planning, while I just got to be footloose and condom-free. So, I went ahead with it. I scheduled the surgery. I chose to do it now because at the same time I was considering it, I was also working on a very special episode of “United Shades of America” in Jackson, Mississippi. I spent a week in Jackson learning about the fight for reproductive justice. It is an episode filled with mostly black women who, although they are well aware of the redness of their state’s politics, are unfettered in their struggle to make their state recognize each woman’s human, civil, and reproductive rights. It may sound intense, but it was also incredibly inspiring, and inspiringly filled with laughter. If those badass women can stand up in the face of all that, then I can lie down for a ten minute surgery. And in an effort to get more men to talk about their private parts in healthy and helpful ways, we filmed the whole surgery — you can watch it right at the top of this page.

Bell goes into detail about his decision-making process and the factors he weighed. It’s worth it to read his full essay. Ultimately, though, he recognized how selfish he’d been making his wife bear the sole responsibility on preventing future pregnancies. And that part is very important, because it’s true, most men expect women to handle all of the family planning with no regard to the toll it takes on us.

But what I really appreciate is what he said in his tweet above – that his whole experience was safe, easy and fully covered by insurance. Everyone says if a man could get pregnant, there would be reproductive clinics on every corner. But cis men don’t get pregnant, and far too many men are still using women’s bodies as a way to keep them down. That’s why it is so important for men like Bell to speak up like in this way. I hope many other influential men follow their example.