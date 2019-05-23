W. Kamau Bell: When I got a vasectomy nobody protested about it

When I went to end my ability to reproduce, there were no protesters. No 1 tried to talk me out of it, talked about God or murder, or made me get my wife's approval. The surgery took 10 minutes & was covered by insurance. It should be that easy for women. https://t.co/SHRpbkNnCT pic.twitter.com/6k6XoHE15V
As Kaiser and CB have touched on both on the latest podcast and in their posts, women’s reproductive rights are under attack. Many women have joined the fight to protect them, some more effectively than others. It’s very important to keep the conversation active and in the headlines. What’s also important is for men join the discussion in a way that extends past their retweet button. Fortunately, some are starting to do just that. Seth Meyers gave a very clear explanation of how these bans are all designed to get to the Supreme Court where they *will* overturn Roe V. Wade (3:17 mark). The latest man speaking up for women’s reproductive rights is Comedian W. Kamau Bell. Bell is one of the best sociopolitical comedians out there and hosts the docuseries United Shades of America.He’s just gone public with the story of his vasectomy and contrasted his no-hassle experience with what is not being afforded to women.
When my wife first suggested that I get a vasectomy, I thought she was joking. (We’re all comedians in my family; I’m just the only professional one.)
But then I saw the look on her face — and it was a look that read, “I am absolutely NOT joking.”
“Fifteen years,” Melissa told me. “For fifteen years, I’ve been taking the pill.” That means my wife had been altering her body chemistry for my pleasure and carrying the responsibility of our family planning, while I just got to be footloose and condom-free.
So, I went ahead with it. I scheduled the surgery. I chose to do it now because at the same time I was considering it, I was also working on a very special episode of “United Shades of America” in Jackson, Mississippi.
I spent a week in Jackson learning about the fight for reproductive justice. It is an episode filled with mostly black women who, although they are well aware of the redness of their state’s politics, are unfettered in their struggle to make their state recognize each woman’s human, civil, and reproductive rights. It may sound intense, but it was also incredibly inspiring, and inspiringly filled with laughter.
If those badass women can stand up in the face of all that, then I can lie down for a ten minute surgery. And in an effort to get more men to talk about their private parts in healthy and helpful ways, we filmed the whole surgery — you can watch it right at the top of this page.
Bell goes into detail about his decision-making process and the factors he weighed. It’s worth it to read his full essay. Ultimately, though, he recognized how selfish he’d been making his wife bear the sole responsibility on preventing future pregnancies. And that part is very important, because it’s true, most men expect women to handle all of the family planning with no regard to the toll it takes on us.
But what I really appreciate is what he said in his tweet above – that his whole experience was safe, easy and fully covered by insurance. Everyone says if a man could get pregnant, there would be reproductive clinics on every corner. But cis men don’t get pregnant, and far too many men are still using women’s bodies as a way to keep them down. That’s why it is so important for men like Bell to speak up like in this way. I hope many other influential men follow their example.
Yes to this! So succinct and easy to understand…Why do so many people think they have a right to women’s bodies?!! it makes me so angry…
I will be retweeting his brilliant message
I love that he did this. We definitely need more men to join in on the fight.
This is one of the most important stories you’ll ever cover here. Every word he speaks is full on truth. Particular that black women in red states carry the heaviest burden and fight the hardest battles for us.
Make no mistake. This is a war on women’s autonomy.
I’ve never heard of him before, but I’ll definitely be supporting him now. Well said, sir!
His CNN show is very thought-provoking. The Mississippi episode last Sunday was particularly timely. The one the week before was on Hmong refugees in the USA, a community I didn’t really know that much about, and it was great too.
My husband got snipped because it made sense to us. It’s so much easier and since childbirth is no where in comparison, he could do that for our family. I’d love to see a bunch of people protest outside a urologist off to make a point.
My husband is having a vasectomy once our youngest turns one. I’ve been shouldering the burden of reproductive health and prevention my entire adult life so now it’s his turn. He didn’t bat an eyelash and is gladly stepping up to do his part so it’s not on me anymore. Which is a relief. I know a lot of women who’s partners pushed back when a vasectomy is the easiest solution possible to prevent pregnancy. Bell is right, birth control alters our body chemistry. After taking out my Mirena before getting pregnant with our first I told my husband I’m never going on birth control again and it was his turn. I was so done I cried with relief.
It’s a full on war on female bodies. This kind of crap is gaining steam in Canada too, an elected official recently said he was going to “Make abortion unthinkable in our lifetime” – it’s an assault on our rights. Buckle up ladies, we are gonna have to fight like hell.
The politeness gloves are off!
Given Doug Ford’s election in Ontario and the shifting ever-rightward of the Conservative Party nationwide, a lot of complacent people are going to be shocked out of their boots. Are people paying attention? Will Canadians respond in time and in sufficient numbers? It can happen here!
Feminist as f***,
The post is so important. Thanks for covering this story, Hecate!
Kamau is a jam and I love his show: United Shades of America.
Is everyone for real here? How about comparing a vasectomy with what a female equivalent would be which is having your tubes tied or some form of sterilization. No one would give women a hard time about that!! A vasectomy is not the same as ripping apart a fetus and stopping a heartbeat. Am I being punked??
Brittany, I completely agree, you can’t compare a vasectomy to an abortion. Apples to oranges. Compare it to a tubal ligation, that is equivalent. And no one is trying to take that right away from women.
If you think of it scientifically, the fetus is 100% human. So the argument is one of civil rights, not reproductive rights. If you can’t communicate and are dependent on another human to survive, do you have a right to live? This is really something everyone should ponder rather than just jumping on the bandwagon.
Are you serious??? Do you know the counseling and rejection a woman gets prior to her sterilization? Everyone and their mother will try to talk a woman out of it before they even consider letting her go forward. Please stop talking about things you clearly know nothing about. That includes your description of abortion. I can assure you that did not happen during mine.
And Billbop, this embryo and fetus cannot live without my body. Wouldn’t I also be correct in terming it a virus? Please stop using “science” to control a woman’s right to her own bodily functions.
Do you want to take bets on how many years before tubal ligation becomes heavily regulated if not illegal? Don’t kid yourself, it’ll happen. Women can’t even take birth control pills without “oversight” (ie. a dr with a prescription pad and an insurance company that will pay for it).
Did you read his comment or just react? He said the fight for “reproductive justice”, which includes but is not limited to abortion access. Many of these bills will have far reaching consequences beyond abortion access.
He was talking about the ease of getting a vasectomy and how it was entirely covered by his insurance. That is not true for many forms of birth control for women. The whole comment started with how his wife wanted to go off of birth control pills, and how easy it was for him, once he decided, to take up his responsibility for family planning.
Vasectomy on males is not as big medical procedure on men as with women. But the real comment Jere is about abortion clearly which has nothing to do with controlling reproduction but belief that life begins at conception and that you can’t make arbitrary lines that are moved as medicine advances.
To those who would meddle in my private healthcare decisions, I say:
Don’t like abortion? Great, don’t have one.
Don’t have a uterus? Then shut the f**k up.
Don’t remember what an abortion ban looks like? Study Ireland.
When my husband went in for his, his doctor’s main concern was that he was going to divorce me and marry a younger woman that wanted kids!! I couldn’t believe it!
Wait, his doctor’s concern was that he was hurting his chances to be a middle aged douche bag? Gah. When I first told my (female) doctor I wanted to discuss permanent sterilization options, her exact words were “No reputable doctor would recommend this for someone your age.” I was 36.
I was in the same boat. I had to demand to have my tubes tied after having my fourth kid at 40. I was done!
At every step, other people are trying to control a woman’s body. It’s disgusting.
Yeah! He said that the doctor told him “you have to be honest with yourself. Realistically, what are the chances you’re not going to divorce?” My husband told him that realistically, his wife would kill him before signing divorce papers! 😂
Bet strangers on the street don’t order him to “smile” either. We have some issues, ‘Murica.
Again, we GIVE BIRTH to those same men-turned- a-holes trying to control our bodies. Education has to start from the crib. Sure it won’t do much for this generation, but the next generation can be changed and turned in our favor. As the mother of a young boy, I know I will be teaching my boy to respect, admire and support women. We women have to fight as OP said but this sistem needs to be destroyed from the inside. Start from home.
I agree. I’m just terrified that it’s too late. We’re closer to having the Supreme Court strip women down to their uteruses than having the young men we raise be able to speak out for us.
It’s not too late. R v W was what we needed in 1973 to prevent states from outright banning abortion (remember, if it’s overturned, it will still be legal in a number of states). What we need now is a federal law. And we may be moving that direction.