Doria Ragland is back in LA, so the Sussexes are looking for a nanny

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6th. His only living grandmother, Doria Ragland, was there for his birth. Doria had been staying with the Sussexes in Frogmore Cottage for several weeks already before Meghan gave birth, and Doria stayed on for several weeks more to help out once Archie arrived. Reportedly, Doria cooked for the family and helped Meghan out with all of the immediate postpartum stuff. But now Doria is back at home in LA! So Meghan and Harry are in the market for a nanny:
She has been described as “indispensable,” but Doria Ragland has now departed Frogmore Cottage to return to her home in Los Angeles, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now learning how to raise baby Archie without her. Meghan’s beloved mother, who spent over six weeks in the U.K. before and after her grandson’s birth, was photographed back at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, where she was seen walking her dogs.
Doria had been living with Harry and Meghan at their home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor where she has her own en-suite bedroom. Sources say she was “indispensable” in helping the couple to prepare for the arrival of their first baby, and is so close to them that she was present at Archie’s birth two weeks ago . Doria was also personally name checked in the official palace statement announcing Archie’s birth, and was invited to join the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh for an official and historic family portrait.
As Vanity Fair has previously reported, Doria is not planning to move to the U.K. full time, but she will be a regular visitor to Windsor. According to an aide, one of the reasons the couple chose Windsor is because it so close to Heathrow airport.
Described by another senior aide as “hands on,“ Harry and Meghan chose not to hire a maternity nurse during the early weeks of Archie’s life. Instead Meghan, who is nursing, has relied on her mother, who helped cook nourishing meals for the family and trained in baby yoga before arriving in the UK. Now that Doria has left, the couple will no doubt be turning their attention to finding the right nanny for baby Archie. There has been speculation that Meghan is keen to hire an American, but the Sussexes held off making an appointment before now because they wanted to be hands on and settle in as a new family.
“They wanted to do it themselves and they didn’t want a lot of fuss, that’s not their style,” said a source close to the couple. “They’ve wanted to be involved and hands on.”
With Harry juggling work engagements with fatherhood—he is flying to Rome for a charity polo match on Friday, and Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that he will attend the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup next week—one thing is certain: Meghan is going to need some help at home.
I like how it’s just a given that Meghan and Harry will need to hire one or more people to help out in the weeks/months to come. It’s so normalized in royal circles, we forget that it’s actually sort of unusual for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to only have ONE nanny for their three children. And Meghan would be seen as “breaking protocol” if she didn’t want to hire a full-time nanny immediately too, even though there is no such protocol, it’s just what happens when a royal woman gives birth. Anyway, I have no idea what kind of nanny Meghan and Harry will choose but I imagine they’ll find someone in the next month or so.
I thought Harry was getting a paternity leave? Is it all of 2 weeks?
He almost worked more during Archie’s first two week than he normally does. He only work around a 100 days per year, so maybe they don’t need a full time nanny right now.
I mean, at this rate they could have hired a nanny and no one knows about it, lol. I feel like the media is always a bit behind with them.
By all accounts Jessica Mulroney is visiting now (she’s definitely in London, so I’m assuming she’s visiting them). Not that that means anything, I’m just saying, lol.
I thought it was pretty well established that Kate and Will did have more than one nanny. They definitely had multiple nannies around the time Louis was born, maybe now they are all under Nanny Maria’s care?
Anyway, re Harry and Meghan and the royals in general – I am sure there is still household help, so even if there isn’t a nanny, if Meghan has someone there cleaning, doing laundry etc, that’s going to make a difference for how she spends her time with the baby. I know they’ve said they don’t have any live in help (right?) but that’s different than no help, period.
Yes, Will and Kate also don’t have a live-in cook or maid, but they have staff.
I hope Meghan does have staff. A night nurse or someone doing the laundry (it’s like every other day with newborns), cooking and cleaning.
I’m sure Doria was happy to visit and help Meghan and Archie, but she also seems to love her LA life: her dogs, teaching yoga, social work. I’m sure she’ll be visiting again soon. Hopefully the press give her some space
It seems like they would have hired a nanny before giving birth and set the start date for several weeks after the birth.
I think Jessica Mulroney came to cover while Harry goes to Rome and to visit Meghan and Archie. She only brought her daughter who probably wanted to see the baby.
I can see Harry and Meghan limiting who’s around Archie as long as possible and strangers in their house.