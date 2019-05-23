Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Jr. got arrested for punching his dad in the face

For the past few weeks, Wendy Williams has been doing her talk show and making references to her new single life following her estrangement and divorce filing from her shady, abusive husband Kevin Hunter Sr. Personally, I think it’s way too soon for Wendy to even talk about dating other men, but whatever, it’s her life. Kevin and Wendy’s son, Kevin Jr., is 18 years old and he’s been in the middle of this mess the whole time. Kevin Jr. has been staying with his mom in her new place, as Kevin Sr. has been staying in the family home in New Jersey. Yesterday, Wendy took her son back to the NJ home so he could pick something up. Jr. ended up punching his dad in the face.

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and their son, Kevin Jr., got in a fight early Wednesday morning and police were called … sources tell TMZ. We’re told the incident went down at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ, Wendy took 18-year-old Kevin Jr. to the home … he was there to pick something up. Wendy left and was coming back a short time later to pick him up. We’re told Kevin Jr. did not know his dad was in the house, but we’re told everything was cool between them and they ended up going to a store together just after midnight. We’re told … in the store parking lot, they got into an argument over Kevin’s demand for spousal support. Kevin Sr. then launched and claimed Wendy was “brainwashing” their son against him. Our sources say it got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold. 10:15 AM PT– Kevin Hunter tells TMZ, “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear.” 10:49 AM PT — Sources with knowledge of the argument say Kevin Sr. has urged his son for a long time to carve his own path to success. We’re told things bubbled over Tuesday night when the conversation continued, and Sr. told Jr. he needed to work hard on his own and without Wendy’s handouts. 11:02 AM PT — Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Wendy’s son, Kevin, was arrested for assault. Now it makes sense why Kevin Sr. said he was not interested in pursuing the matter legally.

Yeah, my guess is that the argument started as a father pontificating about how his son needs to do this and that for himself and the son was like “then why are you asking mom for spousal support? Why can’t YOU work without mom’s handouts?” and the dad got mad and started abusing his son. My guess is that with a piece of work like Kevin Hunter Sr., his abuse didn’t end with Wendy, it extended to his son too. I hope Wendy and Kevin Jr. get away and stay away.