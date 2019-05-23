Jamie Spears filed legal papers to extend Britney’s conservatorship to three states

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is up for a thorough review at the moment, after Britney went into court two weeks ago and asked the judge to lift some of the rules she lives under. Britney actually told the court that her conservator-father Jamie Spears had her committed to a mental health facility against her will, and that he authorized her medications against her will too. Britney wants her mom to be more involved in her treatment and conservatorship. It’s also believed that Britney might want to end the daily-personal-management part of the conservatorship now, that she’s fine with her dad making business decisions, but she wants to be able to drive and decide which medications to use and who to date and all of that. As I said, the judge ordered a thorough review of the existing conservatorship. But until that review is completed, it looks like Jamie Spears still wants to exert as much control as possible:

Britney Spears’ dad is taking no chances … he’s just filed legal docs stating his intention to make his conservatorship over his daughter valid in 3 key states. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jamie Spears is giving notice to the California judge who has been handling Britney’s 11-year-plus conservatorship that he intends to file the docs declaring him conservator in Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii. We’re told Britney has no plans to visit the 3 states in the immediate future, but our sources say Jamie knows what’s up and believes there are people out there in social media pulling the strings in the “Free Britney” movement who might attempt to wrestle her away if she leaves California. Our sources say in the next 2 hours Jamie will file his conservatorship docs in the 3 states. We’re told these are the 3 states that Britney likes to visit.

[From TMZ]

According to the Blast, Britney (or someone in the Spears family) owns property in Louisiana and Florida, and Britney likes to go on vacation in Hawaii every summer. Sources tell the Blast that “Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii are the three states Britney travels to the most, and [Jamie] most likely wants to make sure she is well cared for wherever she goes.” But the Blast also points out that “If someone were to contest the conservatorship in another state, or perhaps file a new one, the court in that state would be forced to acknowledge California’s order.” Ahhh, that’s interesting. But who would file for a conservatorship for Britney in another state? Lynne?? Lynne lives in Louisiana, I think, and considering Lynne and Britney’s seeming recent reconciliation, it’s possible Jamie is trying to head off his ex-wife’s attempt to get control of Britney.