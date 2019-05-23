Queen Letizia in Zara & Sandro looks this week: cheap or stunning?

I enjoy checking in on Spain’s Queen Letizia every now and then for some fashion photos. The Spanish Queen is usually pretty busy these days, and she racks up several big appearances every week, it feels like. I wouldn’t say that she’s the most fashion-forward royal woman we cover, but the nature of the royal job is to err on the conservative, professional-looking side, and Letizia usually has that covered. Except I hate her look today.
Apparently, this Zara thing isn’t even a new-to-us look, it’s a repeat. And it’s a cheap repeat at that. This retails for £10! Which you might think, “hey, for about $15, I would wear that.” But that’s because you think it’s a dress. It’s not. It’s a onesie-jumpsuit with knee-length blousy shorts. And the ruffles on the sleeve are absolutely murdering my soul. This is so ugly and cheap-looking. I appreciate that she mixes and matches designer looks and cheap mass market stuff, but this is such a giant NO.
Another look from Letizia this week: she stepped out on Monday in this Sandro frock which I find too busy, but it looks very “royal.” It looks like something the Duchess of Cambridge would wear, right? And Princess Victoria of Sweden already wore it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Eh these aren’t my favourite but given it didn’t cost £372962 I don’t mind it.
Frankly, I like that she seems aware of her country’s economic issues and mixed up her wardrobe accordingly – unlike several members of the BRF who seem to have an utterly ‘let them eat cake’ mentality. And before you jump at me, I include both Kate and Megan in that. Optics matter, and QL knows what she’s doing.
Yeah, I read somewhere that for a few years, she didn’t even wear the tiaras she had access to once she became queen because of the bad optics of wearing something so expensive while the country struggles.
I agree Letizia is the most fashion forward royal to watch. That’s incredible that first outfit retails so cheaply. I guess you can sort of tell with the belt loops, but I’m still impressed. She makes it look like much more than $10!
Yes! And it’s so easy to look at it and think of a couple tweaks that would make it an absolute knockout. Can jumpers be cut back into skirts? I can’t pull off a jumper for the life of me…
I like both but I feel there isn’t anything this woman cannot pull off. DOC and DOS could learn from her
Neither look is my style, but they’re not bad at all. And I love that she’s wearing something the rests of us could actually afford. However, the shoes I love!
I’m bias, I rock with her no matter what. I need for her and Meghan to meet because they are one of my Royal ships.
Also want Sofia and Meghan to meet because they were real disrespectful to her too and I think it would make them feel more connected
The only one who would benefit from that connection is Sofia, but I can see it happening if any of the couples make a visit.
Slut shaming =/= racism-based disrespect, though.
Of the two, I like the print dress the best. The ruffles on the sleeves of the blue dress make it look too frumpy IMHO.
I like her and I like her usually great style and coo as a cucumber attitude. Yea that’s not a great look but the fact that she wore something under $20 makes me appreciate the fact she’s able and willing to wear clothing like us “peasants”! And agreed the “princesses” of England need to take note of the optics of wearing clothing worth hundreds of thousands look like while pleading with ppl to come together as a country for the greater good…I stan Letizia
If that dress is still at Zara, am gonna buy it and promptly take it to a dressmaker to make me a nice blouse—just need to cut the culottes off. I love the sleeves and, as a blouse, that dress/gaucha thingy could totally go well with a grey trouser and navy blue suede pumps. The Queen looks great to me.
Letizia and Felipe are incredibly hard working but still get sh!t from the Spanish media for it all – the esp hate her. Lets not forget her nightmare MIL, who has gone out of her way to undermine Letizia as Queen. The former Queen Sophia is a bitter old hag, who did not like that her only on married a strong intelligent woman. Felipe seems like a decent guy considering his toxic family – his sisters aren’t great either and his father was a notorious womaniser.
Now that you mention it, I’ve never heard anything bad about Felipe. That’s quite a feat given all the messes the rest of his family have created over the years.
And I still love the story of how they dated for a year while she was still a news reporter and no one knew a thing until they announced their engagement.
I actually really liked the blue dress until you pointed out that it was shorts/culottes, lol. I just don’t like the look, but I think overall Letizia looks nice, just wish it was a dress.
I really like the print dress she is wearing. I think she is a good example of dressing conservatively but rarely (if ever) frumpy.
I am reminded of Colorforms. She is wearing a Colorforms dress.
Needs an edgier belt and cooler shoes and boom! Instant de-frump.
That flowery dress cannot be saved, however.
I like Leticia and her style.
I don’t love the sleeves, but I like both looks as they are proportioned well. They aren’t overwhelming her frame and are tailored well.
I love the darker hair.
Nope, they are both bad, but the blue is particularly heinous. Honestly, I’d pass on either of them at a thrift store. As far as the print, it’s a pretty print, but would be better on drapes than a dress.