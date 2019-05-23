Queen Letizia in Zara & Sandro looks this week: cheap or stunning?

Queen Letizia attends ‘Exceptional Women, the value of an opportunity’

I enjoy checking in on Spain’s Queen Letizia every now and then for some fashion photos. The Spanish Queen is usually pretty busy these days, and she racks up several big appearances every week, it feels like. I wouldn’t say that she’s the most fashion-forward royal woman we cover, but the nature of the royal job is to err on the conservative, professional-looking side, and Letizia usually has that covered. Except I hate her look today.

Apparently, this Zara thing isn’t even a new-to-us look, it’s a repeat. And it’s a cheap repeat at that. This retails for £10! Which you might think, “hey, for about $15, I would wear that.” But that’s because you think it’s a dress. It’s not. It’s a onesie-jumpsuit with knee-length blousy shorts. And the ruffles on the sleeve are absolutely murdering my soul. This is so ugly and cheap-looking. I appreciate that she mixes and matches designer looks and cheap mass market stuff, but this is such a giant NO.

Queen Letizia attends ‘Exceptional Women, the value of an opportunity’

Queen Letizia attends ‘Exceptional Women, the value of an opportunity’

Another look from Letizia this week: she stepped out on Monday in this Sandro frock which I find too busy, but it looks very “royal.” It looks like something the Duchess of Cambridge would wear, right? And Princess Victoria of Sweden already wore it.

11th Annual Social Projects Awards of Banco Santander

19 Responses to “Queen Letizia in Zara & Sandro looks this week: cheap or stunning?”

  1. Clare says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:07 am

    Eh these aren’t my favourite but given it didn’t cost £372962 I don’t mind it.

    Frankly, I like that she seems aware of her country’s economic issues and mixed up her wardrobe accordingly – unlike several members of the BRF who seem to have an utterly ‘let them eat cake’ mentality. And before you jump at me, I include both Kate and Megan in that. Optics matter, and QL knows what she’s doing.

    Reply
    • Jamie says:
      May 23, 2019 at 11:40 am

      Yeah, I read somewhere that for a few years, she didn’t even wear the tiaras she had access to once she became queen because of the bad optics of wearing something so expensive while the country struggles.

      Reply
  2. Lizounette says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:09 am

    I agree Letizia is the most fashion forward royal to watch. That’s incredible that first outfit retails so cheaply. I guess you can sort of tell with the belt loops, but I’m still impressed. She makes it look like much more than $10!

    Reply
    • Diplomanatee says:
      May 23, 2019 at 11:46 am

      Yes! And it’s so easy to look at it and think of a couple tweaks that would make it an absolute knockout. Can jumpers be cut back into skirts? I can’t pull off a jumper for the life of me…

      Reply
  3. LORENA says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:11 am

    I like both but I feel there isn’t anything this woman cannot pull off. DOC and DOS could learn from her

    Reply
  4. MellyMel says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:13 am

    Neither look is my style, but they’re not bad at all. And I love that she’s wearing something the rests of us could actually afford. However, the shoes I love!

    Reply
  5. Oh No says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:14 am

    I’m bias, I rock with her no matter what. I need for her and Meghan to meet because they are one of my Royal ships.

    Also want Sofia and Meghan to meet because they were real disrespectful to her too and I think it would make them feel more connected

    Reply
    • Diplomanatee says:
      May 23, 2019 at 11:48 am

      The only one who would benefit from that connection is Sofia, but I can see it happening if any of the couples make a visit.
      Slut shaming =/= racism-based disrespect, though.

      Reply
  6. BayTampaBay says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Of the two, I like the print dress the best. The ruffles on the sleeves of the blue dress make it look too frumpy IMHO.

    Reply
  7. Jb says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:17 am

    I like her and I like her usually great style and coo as a cucumber attitude. Yea that’s not a great look but the fact that she wore something under $20 makes me appreciate the fact she’s able and willing to wear clothing like us “peasants”! And agreed the “princesses” of England need to take note of the optics of wearing clothing worth hundreds of thousands look like while pleading with ppl to come together as a country for the greater good…I stan Letizia

    Reply
  8. FredsMother says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:18 am

    If that dress is still at Zara, am gonna buy it and promptly take it to a dressmaker to make me a nice blouse—just need to cut the culottes off. I love the sleeves and, as a blouse, that dress/gaucha thingy could totally go well with a grey trouser and navy blue suede pumps. The Queen looks great to me.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Letizia and Felipe are incredibly hard working but still get sh!t from the Spanish media for it all – the esp hate her. Lets not forget her nightmare MIL, who has gone out of her way to undermine Letizia as Queen. The former Queen Sophia is a bitter old hag, who did not like that her only on married a strong intelligent woman. Felipe seems like a decent guy considering his toxic family – his sisters aren’t great either and his father was a notorious womaniser.

    Reply
    • Jamie says:
      May 23, 2019 at 11:42 am

      Now that you mention it, I’ve never heard anything bad about Felipe. That’s quite a feat given all the messes the rest of his family have created over the years.
      And I still love the story of how they dated for a year while she was still a news reporter and no one knew a thing until they announced their engagement.

      Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:34 am

    I actually really liked the blue dress until you pointed out that it was shorts/culottes, lol. I just don’t like the look, but I think overall Letizia looks nice, just wish it was a dress.

    I really like the print dress she is wearing. I think she is a good example of dressing conservatively but rarely (if ever) frumpy.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:44 am

    I am reminded of Colorforms. She is wearing a Colorforms dress.

    Reply
  12. 2lazy4username says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:47 am

    Needs an edgier belt and cooler shoes and boom! Instant de-frump.
    That flowery dress cannot be saved, however.

    Reply
  13. Lisa says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:52 am

    I like Leticia and her style.

    Reply
  14. Scal says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:54 am

    I don’t love the sleeves, but I like both looks as they are proportioned well. They aren’t overwhelming her frame and are tailored well.

    I love the darker hair.

    Reply
  15. Nikki says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:56 am

    Nope, they are both bad, but the blue is particularly heinous. Honestly, I’d pass on either of them at a thrift store. As far as the print, it’s a pretty print, but would be better on drapes than a dress.

    Reply

