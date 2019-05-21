Royal courtiers are worried about the Sussexes & Cambridges’ ‘competition’

I’m always happy when there are a million royal and royal-adjacent stories happening within several days, honestly. It makes my job easier, and you guys know I love writing about these people. This weekend was especially crazy though – within a 72-hour period, we had the Meghan-approved Gayle King CBS special, the Sussexes’ wedding anniversary (and Instagram post), Lady Gabriella’s wedding (attended by royals), plus William attending some football match and to top it all off, Kate doing the most to promote her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Out of all of them, I think Kate probably “won” – Kensington Palace posted photos of the Cambridge kids, plus Kate had three outfit changes within a 24 hour period, so she got SO many headlines. But of course, because these stuffy royals are stuffy, now they think all of these competing headlines are a problem.
William and Kate and Harry and Meghan have fuelled months-long talk of a rift after engaging in what looks increasingly like a game of one-upmanship. There was a prime example yesterday when the Cambridges took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to see Kate’s new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. After the visit, they released charming pictures of the children enjoying Kate’s creation at the show, of which she is intensely proud. Just hours before the event, new parents Harry and Meghan celebrated their first wedding anniversary by publishing a stunning collection of previously unseen behind-the-scenes photographs from their big day last year.
“It was a case of anything you can do, we can do better,” one seasoned royal watcher observed yesterday. Both couples produced a treasure trove of memorabilia for royal enthusiasts but after a spate of similar publicity clashes some aides have expressed concern that the lack of coordination is diluting some of the work of the Royal Family.
“Our diary planning could be better,” one source said. Aides said there was little they could do about their wedding anniversary clashing with the Cambridges at the flower show but courtiers conceded there had been times when both couples had overshadowed the other’s work.
They insisted the Cambridges and Sussexes, who split their household earlier this year, would always draw attention to their favoured causes. But a bigger concern, according to one source, is that efforts to promote Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s work risks losing out to the younger members of the Royal Family. Palace officials say they hold regular planning meetings but there will always be diary clashes. At the same time, however, sources have acknowledged that there have been days in the past few weeks when the left hand did not know what the right hand was doing.
On the day last week when Prince William was launching a campaign to use football to persuade men to speak about their emotions, clips of Meghan’s friends giving interviews to a US documentary about how they felt she had been treated unfairly in Britain started to appear. On another day William and Kate launched Britain’s first round-the-clock national text messaging helpline for people in emotional crisis but, even though it was a project supported by Harry and Meghan, the Duke of Sussex was in The Hague, taking publicity away from the launch.
Well, this is why the Sussexes wanted their own household and their own communications office, honestly. So they wouldn’t have to coordinate endlessly with the Cambridges, only to have Will and Kate constantly pull rank and sideline them. Basically, I hope the Sussexes continue to do what they do and I hope that their actions continue to spur on the Cambridges to do more, to be more engaged, to attempt to one-up the Sussexes. The competition is good. William and Kate have been so much more engaged and truly KEEN since Meghan came on the scene, and that’s good for the royals and for those of us watching the royals. But the real drama is as the Daily Express says – what happens when the Cambridges and Sussexes are so busy trying to one-up each other and Prince Charles is utterly ignored? Hm.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
That Express article is ridiculous. And written by Richard Palmer of course.
It lays out the Sussex wedding anniversary and the Chelsea Flower Show as clashing events but then says right that clash couldn’t have been avoided. Duh!
If both couples, plus other royals like Charles and Camilla, are out there working there is no way to avoid things happening on the same day. And some events are not royal-designed or are scheduled months or a year or more in advance such as the Flower Show and the Hague event for Invictus.
Pretty sure there are haters out there that believe Meghan and Harry are so devious that they picked their wedding date precisely so that their first anniversary could upstage Kate at next year’s flower show!
Exactly! The royals have no control over the flower show (I’m assuming.) The Hague event was scheduled because its a year prior to the start of the Invictus games, and I’m assuming Harry doesn’t have direct control over those dates. etc.
Richard Palmer has been whining about everything Meghan and Harry are doing and lets the crazy nutcase conspiracy theorists thrive on his Twitter page. He gets no quarter from me.
Right! He has blocked me on Twitter & many members of the Sussex Squad (Harry & Meghan defenders on social media best known for coordinating Sussex global baby shower) after it was repeatedly explained to him that yes the British Press is racist & that bashing Meghan while beatifying Kate is racist. Palmer & most of the Royal reporters fiercely lash out at being called racist. I’m puzzled as to why they don’t know stories like Meghan’s avocado toast causing wars & calling Meghan a terrorist sympathizer for meeting with the cookbook ladies in the same mosque Harry & Charles have visited before, are racist in effect and action ESPECIALLY when you paint Kate as a saint who can do no wrong in contrast.
IMHO, “The Slow” is much more dangerous than “The Daily Fail” as The Slow has much better writers and it seems to me a better educated commentariat than The Daily Fail”.
Piers Morgan was even more ridiculous.
“They insisted the Cambridges and Sussexes, who split their household earlier this year, would always draw attention to their favoured causes. But a bigger concern, according to one source, is that efforts to promote Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s work risks losing out to the younger members of the Royal Family”.
Well, that was always going to be a problem for Charles and Camilla (especially Charles) – being outshone by the younger royals. Because to be honest, the younger royals have always been more interesting even when Charles and his siblings were the “younger royals”. No one’s going to overlook the Queen but Charles is indeed at risk of this and the “competition” if it exists has nothing to do with this.
Interesting that now that Meghan is in the family, NOW the so-called courtiers are worrying so much about Charles and Camilla being outshone by the younger (i.e., pushing 40 instead of 75) royals. Sorry but I think that ship has sailed long ago–no one is going to avidly watch every event and outfit of those two.
Charles may want the additional attention but I do not think Camilla does.
Camilla seems to have taken lessons from The Princess Royal in that she just Keeps Calm, Carries On, Does the Work then Moves On to the next engagement. I mean this as a compliment to Camilla as well as The Princess Royal.
I think Harry and Meghan are doing extremely well for themselves considering the fact that the British press and Palace “sources” have waged a disgusting smear campaign against them. I also think it’s sad that the press is inciting these fan wars. Most of us can enjoy multiple stories and photos at the same time.
I always thought the “smear” campaign was more the property of the British Press to generate click-bait than “palace sources”.
@ BayTampaBay +1
I think a fair amount of it is the courtiers and other royal staff. I mean the British monarchy is nothing if not a bit dramatic. I mean they aren’t beheading anyone any more so you get this drama. I find this story funny as it’s definitely been propagated by the courtiers. They love to pit royal against royal.
As if it’s just too taxing to look at an Instagram pic of a wedding AND a pic of a cute toddler on the same day. I find this whole thing weird.
I agree 100%. Most of us are mature enough to enjoy and celebrate multiple events at the same time. All of these stories about feuds, competitions, and Instagram followers are so petty. And none of those stories are important enough to be breaking news or on the front pages of newspapers.
I don’t understand the “competition” here, as Meghan and Harry couldn’t change their wedding anniversary date and neither could Kate change the date of the flower show, or William the date of the football match (which he missed last year because of H+M wedding). This was all out of their control.
Stop making sense. There has to be a made up controversy cause everything is Meghan’s fault.
Or William’s. It all depends on what “team” conspirators favor.
Someone commented on the other post how this is always going to be a busy time of the year for these folks – birthdays for Charlotte, Louis, and Archie, the Sussex anniversary, and anything else that comes up, such as the Flower Show. Hopefully by next year this “feud” stuff will be a thing of the past.
As for Charles’s nose being out of joint, I don’t get it. He becomes king no matter what. Back in the 1980s the Queen wasn’t threatened by the attention on Diana or Fergie.
Utter rubbish article from the Daily Express. No way to change the dates on any of these events. I suspect the actual staffs are happy that the royals are out there doing their jobs and gaining great PR for their initiatives. They have had almost overwhelming positive coverage lately, let’s not turn it into a negative.
And by lately I mean the last two weeks. Yes, I realize that the press still has a racism issue with Meghan long term.
And Richard Palmer doesn’t understand how social media works. One royal event builds up other royal events, as you click from one story to the other. He is such a terrible whiner.
Good point, he actually despises social media because it is cutting into his archaic job. It’s not like someone looks at a Kensington Palace instagram post and then says, oh no I have surpassed my royal instagram viewing quota for today, I can’t click on the Sussex Royal post.
I read the comments of the Daily Fail just for entertainment and it finally occurred to me that there are paid-posters just making crap up to rile up the “real” commentariat.
The only agreed upon thought and idea (on The Daily Fail), from 90% of the posters regardless of which team they are on, is that the BRF spends to much money, regardless of whose money it is they are spending, and throws it in the face of the average suffering taxpayer. I think this is a very good point.
it’s more the Cambridge’s competing than the Sussex’s. Its so obvious, especially on Instagram.
Once there is a Sussex post the Cambridge’s flood their feed with posts, and they become sooo active once Harry and Meghan get any major attention. It’s gotten so obvious and weird now, serious jealousy at play here!
If Harry and Meghan were really competing with the Cambridges, then they could have easily stolen thunder by releasing photos of Archie. Photos and videos of the Cambridge children are a nice treat, but a photo of the new baby would be the true moneymaker.
I agree, an Archie photo with his parents without a hat would have taken over the news. Harry and Meghan are just keeping it moving and being their regular selves, the Cambs though… I mean we had never heard George, Charlotte speak now all over sudden they speak with press on hand AND little Louis running around, the Cams brought biggest play to the field. Still the Sussex almost have 7 million viewers for just one video on their instagram of events from lasy year….
Okay I think you are a bit unfair and looking through your Meghan and Harry drunk glasses. George is 6, of course we have never heard from him, and you really didn’t hear much now. Did you expect him to do a sit down with Oprah at 3. He’s considerably taller than the last picture I saw of him, and Louis is walking so I think as far as parents go and shielding their children the Cambridges have done a pretty good job. I’m sure the Sussexes will as well, and they should. A few pictures here and there are fine, but let them be kids some too.
Bringing up stats on videos is just crazy, are you sure you aren’t a courtier? First of all I’ll bet a bunch of people on the Sussexes instagram are American, probably well over half, and guess what we dumped a bunch of English tea to get away from them so we don’t really count in the PR game of British royalty. We should count for tourism, but for some silly reason I noticed when the Brits talk about the cost of the monarchy, they never add in the advantage of the monarchy and tourism.
Norway: You have ZERO idea about what you’re talking about! The Brits are so desperate for America’s favor that the Queen will be given Trump a carriage ride and rolling out the golden carpet. May would NEVER get anything close to that in the states. They are correct about Archie. A photo of Archie would’ve gone viral. The Cambridge ‘s are worried they will fall second to Sussex’s in popularity. Lastly the Brits DO NOT pay one single pound to the RF…….it’s a BIG LIE!!!!
@Noway
Nope, I am not at courtier, we know who they courtiers favour though… I said what I said. Wills and Kate are playing hardball right now. As far as I can see they are not liking Harry and Meghan’s popularity hence PR over kill in the last few days. I can quote IG numbers if I want to and yes Kensington IG is trying to keep up with Sussexes, I mean they even copied they way they caption their posts. In my opinion, as long as they don’t throw Meghan and Harry under the bus, then being copying doesn’t look too bad..
If the UK goes through with a hard BREXIT, the UK will need the USA and the Commonwealth more than they ever have since WWII.
Not as familiar with this publication as I am with the Daily Fail but i suspect (sarcasm) that it’s another of those red top tabloids that never reports on “real” news. Next…
Richard Palmer haaaaaates Meghan. He didn’t use to (at least I don’t think so?) but he’s really blatant about it now. All couched in things like “if Meghan isn’t careful, shes going to risk….” (turning someone against her usually – the public, the press, the queen, foreign governments, british fashion designers, other charities, you name it, according to Palmer, she’s risking it.)
Richard Palmer and a couple of other royal correspondents revealed that they have been trying to get exclusive interviews with Meghan since her engagement to Harry was announced, but they rightfully keep getting denied access to her. This is the main reason Meghan gets so much bad press. She and Harry refuse to kiss a** and suck up to the royal reporters. Will and Kate are the future King and Queen Consort, so they are required to give certain amounts of access to the media. I don’t understand why the press is so obsessed with info about the Sussexes when they could easily focus all of their attention on Charles and Camilla and the Cambridges.
Take a look at the people he lets post in his Twitter feed claiming Archie is a doll and nutters saying there’s a surrogate hidden somewhere.
These same nutters post on the Daily Fail and claimed to be crowd sourcing to send the psycho to NYC to attack Meghan and prove she was not pregnant, There are some sick puppies out there.
Of course this is from Richard Palmer, since the implication is that Harry and Meghan are trying to take attention away from Kate and Will. He actually seems to be saying that Harry should not have gone to the Hague since it took attention away from the text message launch.
Honestly they all should just work regularly enough that its not a big deal. That’s part of the problem right now, none of them work as often as they should, so when they do make an appearance (Especially Kate), it makes a lot of headlines because we don’t see her that much relatively. And all of Harry’s appearances right now are obviously going to overshadow other royals since people are so excited about the baby.
I feel like the sussexes cant win. People on twitter were complaining that Harry and Meghan (and Archie!!!!!) did not show up to the garden show to support Kate. But if that was Meghan’s first official appearance post baby photocall, can you imagine the criticism for “taking the spotlight away from Kate.” (and lets not get into the ridiculousness of the suggestion that the 3 week post partum woman should attend a flower show.)
Right. This all should just be business as usual. Richard should just shut up.
I so agree with your point, they should all work regularly enough that its not a big deal. When you want your every appearance or social media post to be a Very Special Guest Appearance you get ridiculous pish-posh like this.
The Cambridges were used to being the only young(ish) game in town for a long time, and they are obviously struggling with sharing the spotlight.
Do not forget that before Meghan, everything Harry did only made the Cambridge’s look better due to the reflected glory they received from Harry being part of their “team”.
Its also worth remembering the recent article where a charity was told Kate was going to be more selective about what she does and who she supports. I took that to mean that she’s only going to turn up to events where she is going to get the maximum press exposure – the less she is seen the more the press coverage she will get.
The outdoor stuff does work for her as thats something she relates to, esp as she’s done a lot for the Scouts which is more than she has done for some of her other patronages. She loves the sailing events that she does. For me the issue is that its not been packaged up and rolled out well – it doesn’t seem as if any thought has gone into it. There is a niche for her in the outdoors, sports and mental health area – gardening is also a great activity for people with MH issues. Its also something she could work with Chuck on – he does love his gardens.
The timing of the flower show and wedding anniversary is coincidence. That said, Kate is known to be competitive so I don’t think its a coincidence that we have seen Kate be more active and involved in the firm since Meghan came along. I agree its a good thing! Whatever gets the poor sausage to work is a positive in my opinion.
…i agree with you. maybe there is a coincidence in timing but it is no mystery why kate is out there sharing pics and getting her family out there. i could set your watch to my SIL’s competitive internet sharing.
neither of us will post a picture for months and as soon as i do, she posts an almost identical picture of herself or kids the next day. clockwork.
Well, all I can say is at least William and Kate are working now!!! It would have been good for them to work together but people are resistant to change ….. until they see the effects !!!! It’s shameful that someone from the outside had to show them how to do their jobs!!!! Or at least show them a new way of doing things! It’s no secret that they have been paying attention to how the Sussex’s having been doing things. Meghan lit a fire under that ass !!! It’s a undeniable fact !!!! It’s good for the family or firm as a whole!
I’ve seen a few articles pop up with this narrative and find it suspicious that it’s happening while Charles and Camilla are on an unannounced tour that’s getting somewhat lost in the coverage of the Flower Show and the wedding anniversary photos… much like their last tour got a bit lost in the Archie birth excitement. Maybe I’m being paranoid, but it feels like the Clarence House courtiers are trying to start another wave of drama to keep the feud alive.
Different members of the RF do different things on same day – hold the front page!
Shameful that the article is not blaming the keenbridges. They launched the shout out charity when Harry was still in Hague not waiting him to come back before. The S. worked on it also not only just supporting the projet.
They knew Harry and Meghan wedding anniversary is the 19th may so why they chose the almost same date. The Sussex posted their marriage video before the keenbridges go full force posting later on the same day garden photos and videos of kids. They never did that before even for the birthdays of their precious kiddies. So who is copying who? Sure it’s not the sussexroyal. This shows the hate is deep. Blaming Meghan for celebrating her own wedding. I saw Kate fans stating even that Meghan stole Gabriella thunder who married a day before. Her racist mother didn’t know the Sussex date of the wedding? Why she chose the day before Harry and Meghan wedding. Sad. Poor Meghan. She just has to disappear then all of those haters, courtiers, Cambridge, will be happy.
Nobody, it is all made up by the press
What on earth are you talking about?
I am quite capable to follow Clarence House on Twitter and the Sussexes on Instagram and even look at the photos of the Kensington Palace, all nearly at the same time. It’s not really hard work to do that. I even manage to like what I like and to comment on it.
Why is the Gayle King special STILL being referred to as “Meghan-approved”? Gayle King is professional enough to know she can’t get Meghan’s official approval. If she had it wouldn’t have been just Daniel & 1 actress. It would have been Serena & half the cast from Suits & Amal & Jessica Mulroney. Be better than the racist Royal reporters hell bent on denying Meghan any positive coverage in the UK. Don’t be tabloid evil. U.S. 🇺🇸 positive coverage matters because the Caribbean countries, African countries, France, Canada & to a certain extent Australia follows suit with positive coverage. Meghan has fans in all these places.
I think the real issue is that Meghan is young dynamic woman who comes from a very different background than those who are part of the Royal Households (all of them). To me it seems there is a bit of a culture clash going on, she’s media savvy and has her own ideas of what/how she does things which has got the back up of the old stuffy courtiers who all just need to retire.
Also its worth noting that the family dynamics of the BRF were always a bit on the toxic side with snowflake egos.
There has def been a breakdown in comm’s between the offices of the 2 couples as yeah things could be co-ordinated better but as we saw Harry was asked to reschedule an event due to his father and brother/SIL doing events at the same time. I suspect this is the start of a new trend, the Sussex’s being asked to cancel events as not to take press attention away from certain other family members. And yes I am talking about the Cambridges, who WILL pull rank.
Wait until Trump comes to town. The Fail stated the Cambridges are going to the state banquet and the Sussexes aren’t (the Sussexes win here in my opinion.) Will and Kate are really going to have to prove they are king and queen material by dealing with a head of state that insulted Diana and Kate. This is also karma for William, if true, egging on the Tom Sr stories.
Chuck and Cams are hosting them at Clarence House for tea. Its worth noting that the Trumps likely won’t be staying at Buckingham Palace as its undergoing extensive restoration work at the moment – Obama got to stay there during his state visit. I think I read that they will be staying at the US ambassador’s residence instead but not sure if it’s been confirmed.
I wonder if they will serve him a coke, big mac and fries at the state banquet? There is a McDonalds close to the Palace in Victoria train station. hahaha
Theres no competition. One lot are the modern heirs to a throne the other lot are basically irrelevant but need lifestyle & charity money so pander to the media. Gettit. & Everyone should value both couples( if they’re into Royalty) cos as past events have shown you never know what the future holds for them.
Title of Article should be: Royal Reporters are promoting division between Sussex and Cambridge household.. Meanwhile Meghan and Harry are taking care of their newborn, Kate’s enjoying her 4th Maternity Leave and William is smelling the Roses!
Lol…
William and Kate are so.boring and literally have to.bring their kids out to gain attention at this point. Their affair story was the most exciting story that they had in a long while.
As for Meghan and harry who knows if they will continue to garner attention but they work hard and do great projects.