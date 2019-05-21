Isaac Hempstead-Wright on the GoT finale: ‘Life doesn’t have neat, happy endings’

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones.
One of my unanswered questions about the Game of Thrones finale was when Tyrion argued that Bran Stark should be king, and Bran replied, “Why do you think I came all this way?” We know Bran knows the history of Westeros. We know he can warg into a raven and see whatever is happening currently. We also know that he sometimes has some kind of vision to see some limited stuff in the future, right? It’s not ALL just history and present, although one could make the argument that Bran still hasn’t fully developed ALL of his Three-Eyed Raven capabilities. But that question he asks of Tyrion… Bran obviously knew that Tyrion would ask him. But how long has Bran known? Did Bran sit back and allow a Kings Landing Holocaust to happen? Did he know the ending of the Long Night? Did he always know that Jon would kill Dany? If he did something or said something to change the future as he saw it, would time collapse in on itself? I guess I don’t understand the “rules” of Bran’s power, and I definitely don’t understand why he was suddenly keen to be King of the Six Kingdoms after basically spending the past two seasons as a robot.
All that being said, the actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright seems charming. He was only 10 years old when he was cast as Bran, and he’s grown up with Bran. He feels strongly about all of this. He tells EW:
On the ending: “Not everyone will be happy. It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”
On finding out that Bran will be king: “I’m happy. Though I kind of did want to die and get in one good death scene with an exploding head or something.”
Whether Bran will be a good king: “I think he’ll be a really good king actually. Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can’t really argue with Bran. He’s like, ‘No, I know everything.’”
Isaac also wrote an essay for The Hollywood Reporter about Bran’s evolution and how life-altering the show was for him personally. He talked about Bran’s journey and how he sees it as more of a parable of slow & steady winning the race:
As for me, I am thrilled with the way the show ends. At the beginning of the show, Bran is a disabled 10-year-old with slim chances of surviving in this harsh universe. He will never be the warrior who comes in on horseback and saves the day, but he is resilient. He survives attempted murder more times than I can count; he journeys with only a handful of other people to one of the most dangerous and northerly points on the map, and he returns one of the most powerful characters in Westeros. I find it an extraordinary character arc to see him go from a vulnerable character totally dependent on others to the one person who holds all the keys to understanding the world. Bran becoming king is a victory for the still and considered people of this world, who too often get side-lined by the commotion of those who are louder and more reactionary. He doesn’t shout to make himself heard, but instead waits and chooses his words and actions very carefully. In that, I think Bran presents a valuable reminder to us all in this day and age where sensationalism is rife and anybody can voice an opinion to millions, to sit and consider things a little more carefully.
The ending of the show has been dramatic and unexpected. Witnessing Dany descend into primal anger is hard indeed, and I can see why people took it to heart. But Thrones is at its best when it does things that hurt us — Hodor’s death, for example — and episodes five and six of the final season are no different. There is perhaps no harder scene to watch than when Jon kills the woman he loves in the hope that it might save the kingdom. It is an impossibly difficult decision to make, and the jury is out on whether it was the right thing to do — and we will never know.
Life doesn’t have neat, happy endings; it is ambiguous and ultimately inconsequential. To end Game of Thrones with uncertainty is perhaps the most honest way to end a story so vast and complex — and that uncertainty is what we all feel as we begin our life after Thrones.
I agree that “Life doesn’t have neat, happy endings; it is ambiguous and ultimately inconsequential.” But that’s what bugged me about Tyrion seemingly pulling Bran’s name out of the air and arguing that he should be king – Tyrion’s reasoning about “he has a good story” is utter bullsh-t and a complete rewrite on nearly every other character’s journey. Putting Bran on the (proverbial) throne WAS too neat, too happy, too “welp, we wrapped this up with a bow!” Also, it’s pretty rich to claim “but it’s realistic!” about a show involving magic, dragons and fire spells.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
At this point the actors don’t really need to explain anything to the fans. It wasn’t good writing and if their goal was content over substance, then they deserve all of the applause.
These actors should stop trying to force us to accept this crap ending, because it doesn’t even sound like they do.
Y’all knew it wasn’t good, stop trying to hype it up to everyone else because you got played like the rest of us
I just read GRRM’s blog about the end of the show ( http://georgerrmartin.com/notablog/ ) and now I’m thinking this was part of the plan, it is really a great incentive for people to buy the books to get an alternative ending (as he says here, it won’t be exactly the same). Then again he lists a ton of other projects he is working on now, writing is maybe not a priority.
I think the writers made Bran too much of a robot…too unfeeling these past two years. And he was supposed to be this all knowing being and didn’t do crap to help out. Maybe if they’d shown Bran giving counsel and sharing what he knew with others it would have helped to build the case for him being chosen as king. Again, I think it all boils down to lazy writing and rushing to finish the show. It would have been better if it’d been given more time.
Lainey linked to this article which shares an interesting perspective:
The Real Reason Fans Hate the Last Season of Game of Thrones
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/the-real-reason-fans-hate-the-last-season-of-game-of-thrones/
He’d be a better Hand or Master of Whispers and I’m not sure how a treasonous dwarf gets to assure people that lanky robot dude is a great choice for King unless they are convinced they can push him down the nearest stairs but I wrote neither book nor show. Anyway, now Bran can Pod race.
Honestly, I could see Bronn on the throne before him.
Exactly. And so what if life doesn’t have neat Happy Endings. We aren’t living in a storybook. Game of Thrones is a story. The Writers decided not to take an extra season to let the plot develop so that the endings made sense. They left so many questions unanswered and so many open plot lines. I’m a little bit annoyed at being condescended to by the writers and actors and everybody who says we should have seen this coming. Well, we did see the ending coming. But we saw it coming after it made sense to do so. After an additional season. Whatever.
The moronic fanbase who wants the season rewritten is giving me so much joy. It’s like spoiled children that throw temper tantrum when they don’t get what they want. Thank God we didn’t have social media during Titanic madness.
Yeah, call people names because they have a different opinion from yours. Super classy.
I didn’t sign any petitions but I get where they’re coming from. I think most people agree that the ending makes some kind of sense. It’s how the writers got there that is pissing them off. Major plot lines were ignored, a decade’s worth of character development and storytelling, and major plot developments/conversations happened offscreen and ONLY so we could get to the ending as quickly as possible. I think most people feel that D&D were ready to be done and so they half-assed it, and that’s why they’re all so upset.
If anyone should’ve given Bran the Broken speech, it should have been Jon. But again he had no say in his destiny. All those smartasses at the council – his best friend Sam never standing up for him, his siblings who were quick to spill his secret when it suited them – pretending like they have no idea who the rightful king was, “ummm guess we might as well elect one”.
The writers could’ve made this ending so much more more interesting if they hinted at the Three Eyed Raven possessing Bran’s body to be more of a self-serving character than it is revealed. That he had ulterior motives, that not all is as it seems. But I guess they didn’t, and Isaac confirms it. I guess the writers kind of forgot that Bran had been repeating ad nauseam throughout this season that he’s not Bran anymore and that he can’t be the lord of anything. Suddenly he is back to being Bran again and made the overlord of everything, and it’s supposed to be logical. Right.
You know, I’ve gone to bat for Bran as the ultimate endgame for years now and that never was a popular opinion. I always felt strongly about the character, having gone through a serious car crash and subsequent injuries, rehabilitation and still having some disabilities as a result. I loved seeing a character going on that journey and I think I inferred from the books that it might be Bran to get to the throne at the end. I also get why it’s an unpopular opinion, dude has turned into a robot, but I think he’s going to be a good king.
It does if you are a Stark or those POS Tyrion “plot armor” Lanniister and Bronn. Not only do you get to fail upward you get turned into a hero for it.
Having said that, I don’t really mind Bran being King He is the only Stark I actually enjoyed in the books. If you follow the so called logic of this world, Dr Manhattan Stark is more than likely going to be just as shitty as everyone else was. Or at least the sadistic grimdark logic from the books: no one learns to communicate, anyone can be taken out at anytime, the sins of the parents will stain the children and everyone lives in some loop where the names change but the same mistakes are made.
Tyrion actually gives a motive. He says that Bran never wanted power. In terms of power analysis even ancient Greek philosophers held a view that the best leaders are the ones who do not fancy power. Not only because politics is a hard business (which is why anyone wanting power must be treated with caution; they probably do not comprehend the responsibility it intails), requiring compromises that may put the leader in very unpopular position but also because they will not use the political power to advance their own interests and not utilize all the power at their disposal with the sole goal of staying in power. In this way also the “Why do you think I came all this way?” does not make it obvious that Bran saw into the future and “made” the lady of dragons burn the town down but it may an indication that someone set on the path realizes the meaning of their journey when presented with the opportunity he did not consider as a goal of said journey.